Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to 2-car accident on Sumner Ave.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Springfield Wednesday afternoon. Police said the crash, which involved two cars, happened at the intersection of Sumner Avenue and Abbott Street just before 12:30 p.m. No serious injuries were reported, however police are seeking...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Heavy police scene reported at intersection of I-391 and High Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An active police scene has been reported at the intersection of High Street and the end of Interstate 391 in Holyoke Wednesday night. Our Western Mass News crews arrived just after 7 p.m. and saw several police cruisers and crime scene tape blocking the scene. Western...
westernmassnews.com

1 hospitalized after house fire on Wakefield Street in Springfield

A community effort is underway in western Massachusetts to help the Hadley Fire Department grow their emergency response unit. Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor discuss priorities for western Mass. Updated: 6 hours ago. Western Mass News took questions...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Springfield, MA
westernmassnews.com

16-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle on College Highway in Southwick

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Southwick responded to College Highway near Jared Lane Wednesday night after a 16-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. According to Southwick Police, the call came in at 8:42 p.m. after being reported by an off duty fire lieutenant. Police told Western Mass News...
SOUTHWICK, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke crews respond to Labor Day morning crash on I-91 North

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on I-91 North in Holyoke Monday morning. Holyoke Fire crews responded just after 7 a.m. and found a car on its side. Officials told Western Mass News that the driver had to be removed from...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to garage fire on Longview Street in Springfield

A house fire on 39 Wakefield St. sent one to the hospital and displaced 3 residents. Lesser's State Senate seat will be vacant since he is running for lieutenant governor. Mass. Pike drug trafficking suspect to remain in custody. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT. Mass. Pike drug...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Easthampton CVS closed for roof damage

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after hearing reports of a roof collapse at the Easthampton CVS. Over the last couple of days, people have noticed closed signs on the doors and drive-up window of the Northampton Street location. One viewer reached out to our newsroom,...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
WTNH

Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

New non-stop service to Las Vegas begins at Bradley Airport

4RUN3′s running club met in East Longmeadow Wednesday evening to rally around Eliza Fletcher and participate in a run to raise awareness. Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor discuss priorities for western Mass. Updated: 7 hours ago. Western Mass News took questions to both the Democratic and Republican tickets to...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: New downtown apartment building opens in Hartford

Steve Machattie, a clinical social worker and therapist who owns the Charter Oak Family Center in Manchester, talks about National Suicide Prevention Month. Meteorologist Scot Haney expected limited sunshine on Wednesday. He also said a spot shower was possible. Here is his Wednesday mid-morning forecast.
HARTFORD, CT

