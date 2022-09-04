Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to 2-car accident on Sumner Ave.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Springfield Wednesday afternoon. Police said the crash, which involved two cars, happened at the intersection of Sumner Avenue and Abbott Street just before 12:30 p.m. No serious injuries were reported, however police are seeking...
westernmassnews.com
Heavy police scene reported at intersection of I-391 and High Street in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An active police scene has been reported at the intersection of High Street and the end of Interstate 391 in Holyoke Wednesday night. Our Western Mass News crews arrived just after 7 p.m. and saw several police cruisers and crime scene tape blocking the scene. Western...
westernmassnews.com
1 hospitalized after house fire on Wakefield Street in Springfield
Community effort underway to help Hadley Fire Dept.’s emergency response unit. A community effort is underway in western Massachusetts to help the Hadley Fire Department grow their emergency response unit. Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor discuss priorities for western Mass. Updated: 6 hours ago. Western Mass News took questions...
Portion of High Street near I-391 in Holyoke closed for police investigation
Police have closed a section of High Street and I-391 Wednesday night for an investigation.
westernmassnews.com
16-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle on College Highway in Southwick
SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Southwick responded to College Highway near Jared Lane Wednesday night after a 16-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. According to Southwick Police, the call came in at 8:42 p.m. after being reported by an off duty fire lieutenant. Police told Western Mass News...
1 person taken to hospital after Indian Orchard fire
Springfield firefighters worked Wednesday morning to control a house fire on Wakefield Street in the city's Indian Orchard neighborhood.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke crews respond to Labor Day morning crash on I-91 North
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on I-91 North in Holyoke Monday morning. Holyoke Fire crews responded just after 7 a.m. and found a car on its side. Officials told Western Mass News that the driver had to be removed from...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to garage fire on Longview Street in Springfield
A house fire on 39 Wakefield St. sent one to the hospital and displaced 3 residents. Lesser's State Senate seat will be vacant since he is running for lieutenant governor. Mass. Pike drug trafficking suspect to remain in custody. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT. Mass. Pike drug...
Teenager hit by vehicle on College Highway in Southwick
Police are investigating a pedestrian accident in Southwick Wednesday night.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Easthampton CVS closed for roof damage
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after hearing reports of a roof collapse at the Easthampton CVS. Over the last couple of days, people have noticed closed signs on the doors and drive-up window of the Northampton Street location. One viewer reached out to our newsroom,...
Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
westernmassnews.com
Southwick Police locate driver involved in hit-and-run of 16-year-old pedestrian
SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police have located the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run Wednesday night in Southwick. Southwick Police responded to College Highway near Jared Lane Wednesday night after a 16-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. According to Southwick Police, the call came in...
One person rescued from Connecticut River in Springfield
Springfield and West Springfield crews were called to the North End Bridge Tuesday afternoon following a report of a jumper.
Portion of Wisdom Way in Greenfield closed during Franklin County Fair
A portion of Wisdom Way in Greenfield will be closed due to construction, which may impact traffic heading to the Franklin County Fair from Thursday to Sunday.
West Springfield Police looking to identify alleged shoplifter
The West Springfield Police is asking for the public's help to identify an alleged shoplifter.
westernmassnews.com
New non-stop service to Las Vegas begins at Bradley Airport
4RUN3′s running club met in East Longmeadow Wednesday evening to rally around Eliza Fletcher and participate in a run to raise awareness. Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor discuss priorities for western Mass. Updated: 7 hours ago. Western Mass News took questions to both the Democratic and Republican tickets to...
North Adams police searching for Walmart theft suspect
The North Adams Police Department is looking to identify a man that was involved in a larceny incident.
VIDEO: New downtown apartment building opens in Hartford
Steve Machattie, a clinical social worker and therapist who owns the Charter Oak Family Center in Manchester, talks about National Suicide Prevention Month. Meteorologist Scot Haney expected limited sunshine on Wednesday. He also said a spot shower was possible. Here is his Wednesday mid-morning forecast.
Pittsfield man arrested after road rage incident, alleged shots fired
A Pittsfield man was arrested Wednesday following a road rage incident where allegedly one shot was fired from a handgun.
Victim identified in weekend shooting in Holyoke
The Hampden District Attorney's office has released the name of the person who was shot and killed over the weekend in Holyoke.
