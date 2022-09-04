ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Travelers rained out on Labor Day weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As Labor Day weekend comes to an end, thousands of people are hitting the roads across Massachusetts. Western Mass News checked in with travelers at the Ludlow Service Plaza on I-90 East where many travelers stopped to fuel up on their drive home after this long holiday weekend.
LUDLOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Easthampton CVS closed for roof damage

4RUN3′s running club met in East Longmeadow Wednesday evening to rally around Eliza Fletcher and participate in a run to raise awareness. Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor discuss priorities for western Mass. Updated: 8 hours ago. Western Mass News took questions to both the Democratic and Republican tickets to...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 hospitalized after house fire on Wakefield Street in Springfield

Community effort underway to help Hadley Fire Dept.’s emergency response unit. A community effort is underway in western Massachusetts to help the Hadley Fire Department grow their emergency response unit. Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor discuss priorities for western Mass. Updated: 6 hours ago. Western Mass News took questions...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belchertown, MA
City
Springfield, MA
westernmassnews.com

MGM Springfield is set to host Rock 102′s Mayflower Marathon

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Rock 102′s Mayflower Marathon is back and has found an exciting new home at MGM Springfield for the 29th consecutive year. The Mayflower Marathon collects non-perishable food donations benefiting the Open Pantry Community Services of. Springfield. The Bax, Steve & Dave Morning Show will broadcast...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Heavy Rain Closes Woodstock Fair Early on Labor Day

Heavy rain has closed the Woodstock Fair hours early on Labor Day. Shortly before noon, the fair posted on Facebook that due to safety concerns from the rain, they have decided to close the fair early. All shows are now canceled. The barns and exhibition halls had previously planned to...
WOODSTOCK, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Humid#Ne Springfield#Theaters#Soul#Springfield Local#National Cinema Day
westernmassnews.com

Travelers head home after Labor Day weekend

LOWELL, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As summer and Labor Day come to a close, many people are headed back home after the long holiday weekend. Western Mass News stopped by the Ludlow rest stop on the Mass Pike eastbound and travelers said despite the rainy weather, things were actually moving pretty smoothly.
LUDLOW, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield, Northampton considered some of the most ‘underrated’ travel destinations by CNN — but get classified as Central Massachusetts

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the New England Trail helped land two Western Massachusetts cities on CNN’s list of the most underrated travel destinations in the United States. However, Pioneer Valley locals may take issue with the news network’s decision to classify the Western Massachusetts cities as “Central Massachusetts.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
westernmassnews.com

New non-stop service to Las Vegas begins at Bradley Airport

4RUN3′s running club met in East Longmeadow Wednesday evening to rally around Eliza Fletcher and participate in a run to raise awareness. Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor discuss priorities for western Mass. Updated: 7 hours ago. Western Mass News took questions to both the Democratic and Republican tickets to...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Heavy police scene reported at intersection of I-391 and High Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An active police scene has been reported at the intersection of High Street and the end of Interstate 391 in Holyoke Wednesday night. Our Western Mass News crews arrived just after 7 p.m. and saw several police cruisers and crime scene tape blocking the scene. Western...
spectrumnews1.com

Captain Jack's Roadside Shack restaurant prepares for grand opening on Saturday

CHICOPEE, Mass.- ​The City of Chicopee is hoping the grand opening of a new restaurant this weekend will be one more step in helping bring new life into the downtown area. ​Captain Jack's Roadside Shack has operated in Easthampton for more than 10 years and worked with the city to expand their business into the city’s center.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Three County Fair and COVID-19 testing

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Northampton and Springfield. It is the final day of the Three County Fair in Northampton with the gates closing Monday evening. Even though it was the last day and a bit rainy, the fair still offered patrons a...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke Mall adjusts hours for Labor Day

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Holyoke Mall is operating under different hours in observance of Labor Day. Shoppers only have until 6 p.m. to go searching for deals. However, some stores will remain open with extended hours. Best Buy will be open until 8 p.m., JCPenney will be open until...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site closed Labor Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site in Springfield was closed Monday due to the Labor Day holiday. Testing will resume Tuesday at 8 a.m. As always, no appointments are necessary, but it is strongly encouraged to register in advance. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy