Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence Carmela
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Related
Power restored to downtown Chicopee
The Chicopee Electric Light Department (CELD) was reporting a power outage in downtown Chicopee Tuesday night.
westernmassnews.com
Travelers rained out on Labor Day weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As Labor Day weekend comes to an end, thousands of people are hitting the roads across Massachusetts. Western Mass News checked in with travelers at the Ludlow Service Plaza on I-90 East where many travelers stopped to fuel up on their drive home after this long holiday weekend.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Easthampton CVS closed for roof damage
4RUN3′s running club met in East Longmeadow Wednesday evening to rally around Eliza Fletcher and participate in a run to raise awareness. Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor discuss priorities for western Mass. Updated: 8 hours ago. Western Mass News took questions to both the Democratic and Republican tickets to...
westernmassnews.com
1 hospitalized after house fire on Wakefield Street in Springfield
Community effort underway to help Hadley Fire Dept.’s emergency response unit. A community effort is underway in western Massachusetts to help the Hadley Fire Department grow their emergency response unit. Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor discuss priorities for western Mass. Updated: 6 hours ago. Western Mass News took questions...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here are the reported rain totals in Mass. after a dreary Labor Day
Douglas in Worcester County and Swansea in Bristol County top the charts with 4.1 inches and 3.42 inches, respectively.
westernmassnews.com
MGM Springfield is set to host Rock 102′s Mayflower Marathon
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Rock 102′s Mayflower Marathon is back and has found an exciting new home at MGM Springfield for the 29th consecutive year. The Mayflower Marathon collects non-perishable food donations benefiting the Open Pantry Community Services of. Springfield. The Bax, Steve & Dave Morning Show will broadcast...
Poll: Which Of These Pittsfield Streets Do Drivers Speed The Most On?
I live in Pittsfield's Ward 7, and the rate of speed on Pecks Rd I see sometimes is astonishing. I'm not saying I've never been guilty of it at one time or another, but holy cow... Excuses, excuses... Automobiles are getting are smoother, sometimes it's hard to really realize how...
NBC Connecticut
Heavy Rain Closes Woodstock Fair Early on Labor Day
Heavy rain has closed the Woodstock Fair hours early on Labor Day. Shortly before noon, the fair posted on Facebook that due to safety concerns from the rain, they have decided to close the fair early. All shows are now canceled. The barns and exhibition halls had previously planned to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One person rescued from Connecticut River in Springfield
Springfield and West Springfield crews were called to the North End Bridge Tuesday afternoon following a report of a jumper.
westernmassnews.com
Travelers head home after Labor Day weekend
LOWELL, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As summer and Labor Day come to a close, many people are headed back home after the long holiday weekend. Western Mass News stopped by the Ludlow rest stop on the Mass Pike eastbound and travelers said despite the rainy weather, things were actually moving pretty smoothly.
Springfield, Northampton considered some of the most ‘underrated’ travel destinations by CNN — but get classified as Central Massachusetts
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the New England Trail helped land two Western Massachusetts cities on CNN’s list of the most underrated travel destinations in the United States. However, Pioneer Valley locals may take issue with the news network’s decision to classify the Western Massachusetts cities as “Central Massachusetts.”
Teenager hit by vehicle on College Highway in Southwick
Police are investigating a pedestrian accident in Southwick Wednesday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westernmassnews.com
New non-stop service to Las Vegas begins at Bradley Airport
4RUN3′s running club met in East Longmeadow Wednesday evening to rally around Eliza Fletcher and participate in a run to raise awareness. Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor discuss priorities for western Mass. Updated: 7 hours ago. Western Mass News took questions to both the Democratic and Republican tickets to...
westernmassnews.com
Heavy police scene reported at intersection of I-391 and High Street in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An active police scene has been reported at the intersection of High Street and the end of Interstate 391 in Holyoke Wednesday night. Our Western Mass News crews arrived just after 7 p.m. and saw several police cruisers and crime scene tape blocking the scene. Western...
westernmassnews.com
Local runners gather to complete murdered jogger Eliza Fletcher’s run
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The kidnapping and murder of a Memphis, Tennessee, woman who was out for a morning jog has sent shockwaves throughout the running community. Now, groups across the country are pounding the pavement in her honor. 4RUN3′s running club met in East Longmeadow Wednesday evening to...
spectrumnews1.com
Captain Jack's Roadside Shack restaurant prepares for grand opening on Saturday
CHICOPEE, Mass.- The City of Chicopee is hoping the grand opening of a new restaurant this weekend will be one more step in helping bring new life into the downtown area. Captain Jack's Roadside Shack has operated in Easthampton for more than 10 years and worked with the city to expand their business into the city’s center.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Three County Fair and COVID-19 testing
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Northampton and Springfield. It is the final day of the Three County Fair in Northampton with the gates closing Monday evening. Even though it was the last day and a bit rainy, the fair still offered patrons a...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke Mall adjusts hours for Labor Day
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Holyoke Mall is operating under different hours in observance of Labor Day. Shoppers only have until 6 p.m. to go searching for deals. However, some stores will remain open with extended hours. Best Buy will be open until 8 p.m., JCPenney will be open until...
westernmassnews.com
Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site closed Labor Day
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site in Springfield was closed Monday due to the Labor Day holiday. Testing will resume Tuesday at 8 a.m. As always, no appointments are necessary, but it is strongly encouraged to register in advance. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: farmers market, sign language classes, and virtual art exhibit
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Longmeadow, and Northampton. A little bit of rain did not stop people from picking up fresh fruit and veggies at the farmers market Tuesday at Forest Park in Springfield. Plus, Agric Organics and Bardwell Farm can now...
Comments / 0