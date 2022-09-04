Read full article on original website
Related
Pro-Oz Group Releases Ad Black Democrats Fear Could Cost Fetterman Election
One Democratic organizer said it could have the same effect on Black voters as Hillary Clinton's "super predators" comment in 2016.
Bernard Shaw, longtime CNN anchor, has died at 82
During the era that many viewers learned to watch CNN during breaking news, Shaw was its first chief anchor, reporting on stories from the shooting of President Reagan to the bombing of Baghdad.
Rep. Katie Porter's university housing deal draws scrutiny
WASHINGTON (AP) — In Orange County, California, where the typical house sells for $1 million, Rep. Katie Porter’s four-bedroom, three-bath residence in a leafy subdivision on the University of California Irvine campus is a bargain. The progressive Democrat and law professor, who has lamented the cost of housing in her district, purchased it in 2011 for $523,000, a below-market price secured through a program the university uses to lure academics who couldn’t otherwise afford to live in the affluent area. The only eligibility requirement was that she continue working for the school. For Porter, this version of subsidized housing has outlasted her time in the classroom, now extending nearly four years after she first took unpaid leave from her $258,000-a-year teaching job to serve in the U.S. House. But the ties go deeper, with at least one law school administrator, who was also a donor to her campaign, helping secure extensions of her tenure while she remained in Congress, according to university emails obtained by The Associated Press.
Comments / 0