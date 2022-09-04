ATLANTA - Chloe Bailey talks new film "Jane" and more: "Jane" is a psychological thriller that follows a high school senior who struggles with grief from the recent loss of a friend. She then goes on a social media rampage against those in the way of her success. Good day Atlanta got to speak with Chloe Bailey, one of the stars of the film. She talked about her role in the film and also mentioned working on new music. For more information on "Jane" and to find it in a theater near you, click here.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO