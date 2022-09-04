ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 16

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
trentondaily.com

Trenton Public School Renamed in Honor of Two Trenton Heroes

Trenton has its heroes, role models, and community members who worked tirelessly to imagine a better life in Trenton; last week, the Trenton Public School system honored two of them. The Trenton Board of Education voted unanimously during the May 23 meeting to Columbus Elementary School and Wilson Elementary School....
TRENTON, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Bizzaro-World Stuff Witnessed at EHT Wawa at 3:30am

When you leave for work at 3 am in the Atlantic City area, you see some weird stuff from time to time. While the Atlantic City area is technically a "24-hour town," I'm sure overnight traffic is nowhere near what it must have been like at the height of the early casino action in Atlantic City in the 1980s. It must have been crazy then.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Princeton, NJ
City
Trenton, NJ
City
Lawrence Township, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Cars
trentondaily.com

Two Barbers: Generations Apart but Deeply Connected

While it’s often said “a picture is worth a thousand words,” the old adage is even more profound as seen in a recent photo captured by William “Butch” Osterman. The image reveals two barbers in Trenton representing different generations and cultural experiences coming together in love and respect for each other. It’s a beautiful thing.
TRENTON, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Camden, NJ, Man Admits String of Armed Robberies, Carjackings

A man from Camden has admitted his role in conspiracies that involved committing armed carjackings and robbing multiple gas stations across South Jersey. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger says on Wednesday, 20-year-old Kamau Bradshaw pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit armed robberies, one count of committing an armed robbery, and one count of conspiring to commit armed carjackings.
CAMDEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Boating#Outdoor Info#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Labor Day#Vehicles#The Boating Program
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Steinert High School Coach Arrested

HAMILTON, N.J. (PBN) A business teacher and multi-sport coach at Steinert High School was arrested and charged on Thursday for having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a female student, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Anthony Linder-Creo, 24, is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault and one...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Walmart worker in NJ steals nearly $200,000 from store

MANSFIELD (Warren) — A Walmart employee was charged with stealing nearly $200,000 in cash from the store over the past five months. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said that Megan Tuttle, 39, of Mendham, worked in an office at the store on Route 57 on the Hackettstown border. Part of her duties was to make bank deposits.
MENDHAM, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Voice

Man Stabbed At South Jersey Bus Terminal: Report

A 57-year-old Cumberland County man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing at a bus station, NJ Advance Media reported. Police responded to West Landis Avenue at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 for a stabbing and found that the incident occurred at the Vineland Transportation Center bus terminal, the outlet said citing local police.
MILLVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Philadelphia man charged in 2020 N.J. murder

A 33-year-old Philadelphia man has been charged with killing a man whose body was found in the woods behind a home in Somerset County more than two years ago. Juaquan S. Fitzgerald was arrested Wednesday in Philadelphia and charged with murder, unlawfully disturbing human remains and weapons offenses, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
trentondaily.com

Unseen Beauty: Andrew Reilly’s Up and Coming Fashion Brand

A new brand, woven from a deep passion and desire to infuse beauty in everyone, was birthed by Trenton resident Andrew Reilly, owner, and CEO of the minority-owned fashion brand, Unseen Beauty. Adopted from Brazil at eight weeks old, Reilly expressed an early passion for fashion dating back to his...
TRENTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy