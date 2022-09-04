Read full article on original website
Want to stay or get clean? Check out this ‘partying sober’ event in Trenton, NJ
TRENTON — One can enjoy company, entertainment, and life, without being under the influence of one or more mind-altering substances. You can find proof on Saturday in Trenton, where folks will gather for the 3rd annual "Partying Sober" event, presented by Empowerment House and Trenton United Family Foundation. The...
trentondaily.com
Trenton Public School Renamed in Honor of Two Trenton Heroes
Trenton has its heroes, role models, and community members who worked tirelessly to imagine a better life in Trenton; last week, the Trenton Public School system honored two of them. The Trenton Board of Education voted unanimously during the May 23 meeting to Columbus Elementary School and Wilson Elementary School....
Bizzaro-World Stuff Witnessed at EHT Wawa at 3:30am
When you leave for work at 3 am in the Atlantic City area, you see some weird stuff from time to time. While the Atlantic City area is technically a "24-hour town," I'm sure overnight traffic is nowhere near what it must have been like at the height of the early casino action in Atlantic City in the 1980s. It must have been crazy then.
Route 130 in NJ: Trucker ticketed after car with teens gets stuck under the side
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Three high school students escaped serious injury Wednesday morning when the front of their sedan wound up under a tractor-trailer on Route 130. A mom was driving her 14-year-old kids and their friend from Franklin to a private school in Mercer County. As they approached the...
trentondaily.com
Two Barbers: Generations Apart but Deeply Connected
While it’s often said “a picture is worth a thousand words,” the old adage is even more profound as seen in a recent photo captured by William “Butch” Osterman. The image reveals two barbers in Trenton representing different generations and cultural experiences coming together in love and respect for each other. It’s a beautiful thing.
Mother of Trenton, NJ lawyer buried in wrong cemetery next to stranger, lawsuit says
MANALAPAN — The deceased mother of a Trenton attorney was dressed in another woman's clothes and buried in the wrong cemetery next to a strange man because of a botched funeral home job, according to a lawsuit. Janet Kay passed away on Oct. 3, 2020, according to a civil...
Camden, NJ, Man Admits String of Armed Robberies, Carjackings
A man from Camden has admitted his role in conspiracies that involved committing armed carjackings and robbing multiple gas stations across South Jersey. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger says on Wednesday, 20-year-old Kamau Bradshaw pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit armed robberies, one count of committing an armed robbery, and one count of conspiring to commit armed carjackings.
Police in Southern NJ Looking for Missing Endangered Woman
Officials in South Jersey are asking for your help locating a missing endangered woman. The Winslow Township Police Department says Linda Basile was reported missing on Wednesday, September 7th. She is believed to be driving a red 2010 four-door Jeep Wrangler with NJ registration V93-CWP. She was last known to...
17-Year-Old Reported Missing in Gloucester
Gloucester Township, NJ – Washington Township Police Department has reported a seventeen-year-old girl has gone...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Steinert High School Coach Arrested
HAMILTON, N.J. (PBN) A business teacher and multi-sport coach at Steinert High School was arrested and charged on Thursday for having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a female student, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Anthony Linder-Creo, 24, is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault and one...
Walmart worker in NJ steals nearly $200,000 from store
MANSFIELD (Warren) — A Walmart employee was charged with stealing nearly $200,000 in cash from the store over the past five months. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said that Megan Tuttle, 39, of Mendham, worked in an office at the store on Route 57 on the Hackettstown border. Part of her duties was to make bank deposits.
More New Jersey Mountain Lion Witnesses Come Forward
We recently shared the story of a woman reportedly seeing a mountain lion off the roadway, south of Millville. She stated that she was sure what she saw way a mountain lion or cougar. This follows a report earlier this year where a Galloway woman reported seeing such an animal...
45-Year Egg Harbor Township, NJ Restaurant Is Now Closed
An iconic Southern New Jersey restaurant that has endured multiple recessions and a Great Recession has been forced to close its doors. I have been receiving calls for several days that Gaspares’s Italian Bistro, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey (Atlantic County) has been closed. In a social media...
Man Stabbed At South Jersey Bus Terminal: Report
A 57-year-old Cumberland County man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing at a bus station, NJ Advance Media reported. Police responded to West Landis Avenue at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 for a stabbing and found that the incident occurred at the Vineland Transportation Center bus terminal, the outlet said citing local police.
‘Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party’ Is Coming the Cure Insurance Arena & We Have Your Way In!
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to Trenton for the first time ever this February!. Tickets go on sale Friday (September 9) at 10 am, but we've got an EXCLUSIVE presale code posted below just for listening to 94.5 PST!. There are four shows (running February 10-12,...
Former Barnegat, NJ man identified as killer in 1991 NJ cold case
After reopening a cold case in light of technological advances, authorities say they have identified the individual responsible for the death of a woman in Barnegat over 30 years ago. According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat, murdered 30-year-old Debbie Ann Bloomquist. Pelletier died in...
Philadelphia man charged in 2020 N.J. murder
A 33-year-old Philadelphia man has been charged with killing a man whose body was found in the woods behind a home in Somerset County more than two years ago. Juaquan S. Fitzgerald was arrested Wednesday in Philadelphia and charged with murder, unlawfully disturbing human remains and weapons offenses, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.
South Philadelphia business becomes latest victim of check washing scheme
"It's so disruptive and it feels very violating. It's also hard because it seems that nobody cares," said Debra Lutz, owner of GEN3 Electric in Philadelphia.
trentondaily.com
Unseen Beauty: Andrew Reilly’s Up and Coming Fashion Brand
A new brand, woven from a deep passion and desire to infuse beauty in everyone, was birthed by Trenton resident Andrew Reilly, owner, and CEO of the minority-owned fashion brand, Unseen Beauty. Adopted from Brazil at eight weeks old, Reilly expressed an early passion for fashion dating back to his...
2 Atlantic County, NJ Residents Are On Netflix ‘Dated & Related’ Show
We have learned that two local, Atlantic County, New Jersey residents are currently appearing on the new Netflix reality television series, Dated and Related. Before you get all worked up about the title of this show; the premise is not what you initially would think. It’s not a wild show about incest or anything like that.
