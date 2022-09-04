Read full article on original website
City Council Summary
The Washington City Council met in regular session on Tuesday. A pair of mayoral appointments were made, with Christopher Canny appointed to the Airport Commission and Phil Minino re-appointed to the Hotel/Motel Tax Fund Administration Committee. The council approved forming a great places steering committee, and a rate was agreed upon for the downtown electric vehicle charging station. A third and final reading was also held to establish new no-parking zones, which can be found in the read file on the city of Washington’s website.
OTTUMWA COUNCIL APPROVES UPDATED AUTOMOBILE SALE REGULATIONS
The Ottumwa City Council met last night and among the actions taken was the passage of an ordinance related to automobile sales. Community Development Director Zach Simonson walked the council through some of the changes to existing regulations. The council passed the ordinance unanimously. The Ottumwa City Council will hold...
City of Kalona Performing Hydrant Maintenance This Week
Residents in the city of Kalona are advised that this week crews will be doing maintenance work in town. Fire hydrants in Kalona will be flushed Tuesday, September 6th through Friday, September 9th with work ranging from 6a.m. to 4p.m. each day. It is advised during these hours that you may experience low water pressure and/or water discoloration. You are advised to avoid using hot water to keep discolored water from collecting in your water heater.
Kalona Farmer’s Market Reaches Final Month; Announces Schedule for September
With the calendar turning to September, chances are becoming fewer to participate in the 2022 season of the Kalona Farmer’s Market. Each Saturday morning from 9a.m. to noon vendors take over downtown Kalona, at the intersection of B Avenue and Fifth Street, with items for sale including produce, baked goods, pies, donuts, crafts, art, honey, jams and more. Along with all of the great items for sale, each week features a unique musical guest providing entertainment. The final market of the year is September 24th, leaving just three markets left this year. Performing September 10th is Pennies On The Rail, September 17th is Marc Janssen and David Mehaffey, and September 24th is Annie Savage and Liberty High Free Strings.
State Auditor Conducts Townhall Tour
State Auditor Rob Sand is coming to Southeast Iowa as part of his 100 Townhall Tour. Auditor Sand invites members of the community to learn more about the State Auditor’s role, the Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) program created by Auditor Sand in 2019, and the most recent investigations completed by the office.
Lake Darling Labor Day Update
Lots of visitors spent the Labor Day weekend at Lake Darling State Park in Brighton. Lake Darling State Park Ranger Zach Haworth shares the experience, “Our campground was nearly at capacity. We had a few open tent sites and maybe one open electric site. Our cabins were full. At our lodge facility we had at least two different weddings that went on over the weekend there, and then just a lot of day use traffic. It was a beautiful weekend weather wise, it was a little cooler, we had a lot of people out fishing and walking the trails and bicycling. Just a wonderful weekend with no major incidents and nobody got hurt so that’s always a win in my book.”
Public Health Department finds dozens of restaurant health code violations
Johnson County Public Health found 46 health code violations across 23 businesses in Johnson County over the month of August. None of the violations were found in the four Iowa City restaurants investigated. Coralville. The Konomi Japanese Restaurant located on Quarry Road had six violations on Aug. 25. Five of...
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Tonia Poole
Director of Kalona Area Chamber of Commerce Tonia Poole discusses the current Byways Specialty Tour of Country Schoolhouses.
Iowa City facing influx of bats, worrying residents
From apartment buildings to sorority houses, reports of bats entering homes are increasing in Iowa City. For Ahava Atar, a University of Iowa second-year student, her roommate had a bat recently enter her room in the middle of the night. “There was a bat flying around her room, and we...
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Coggon, Iowa. Saturday, September 10th from 7 a.m. to midnight. Featuring donuts & coffee, a...
1 person killed after stepping into traffic on Iowa interstate
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol says a person was killed after stepping out of a vehicle and into the path of an oncoming semi on Interstate 80 in Scott County on Tuesday night. The crash happened near the 291 mile marker on I-80 around 9:00 p.m. According to an online crash report, […]
Iowa State Patrol: Semi driven by Wellman man involved in fatal Quad Cities accident
The Iowa State Patrol says a Wellman man was behind the wheel of a semi that struck and killed a pedestrian in the Quad Cities. Troopers were called to westbound Interstate 80 near mile marker 291 just after 9:00 Tuesday night for a semi that had struck a person. The victim had apparently walked onto the roadway while a passenger car was stopped on the shoulder. The victim, whose identity had not been released pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene.
City in Iowa requires pit bull owners to get rid of dogs during holiday weekend
KEYSTONE, Iowa (KGAN) — A city in Iowa has required pit bull owners to get rid of dogs during the holiday weekend. Keystone, along with the Benton County Sheriff's Office, sent a notice to residents on Friday afternoon, noting that their pit bulls have to leave. Keystone gave residents...
See Inside New Cedar Rapids McDonald’s That’s Ready to Open [PHOTOS]
The new McDonald's on 1st Avenue in Cedar Rapids is nearly ready to welcome customers. I stopped by today and took a look around the amazing new restaurant. Anytime you visit a restaurant, you likely don't spend much time thinking about all the different phases of each order and everything that's going on inside the kitchen as your food is being prepared. Today was an eye-opener for me.
Halcyon House Washington Page Cary Ann Siegfried
On today’s program, I’m talking with Washington Public Library Director Cary Ann Siegfried about the new streaming service they are partnering with at the library.
Volunteers Needed for October Theater Production
The Washington Community Theater will be putting on its comedy production of All About Agatha in October. The auditions for the play were held on August 30th, with the roles set to be announced shortly. Lynn Loula, the director for the show, spoke with KCII about how volunteers are still...
Breaking News: Wellman Resident Involved in Fatal Traffic Accident
A Wellman resident driving a tractor-trailer struck a pedestrian at 9:00 pm on Tuesday on Interstate-80, mile marker 291 in Scott County. The tractor-trailer was heading westbound down I-80 when the driver of a vehicle stopped on the inside shoulder, walked into the path of the oncoming tractor-trailer, and was struck by the vehicle sustaining fatal injuries.
Larry L. Statler
A celebration of life for 84-year-old Larry L. Statler of Cedar Rapids will be Saturday, September 10th at 1p.m. at the Hillside Wesleyan Church in Cedar Rapids. Private burial for family and close friends will be held at 4p.m. Saturday, September 10th at Hillcrest Cemetery in Brighton. Family will greet friends Saturday from 9a.m. to noon at Hillside Wesleyan Church in Cedar Rapids. A memorial fund has been established for Hillside Wesleyan Church.
Fairfield Man Guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter
More than two years after a wreck that caused the death of his girlfriend, a Fairfield man has been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in Louisa County District Court. Thirty-six year old Derrick Cook Maynard was charged with voluntary manslaughter, a Class C Felony, in the 2020 death of 29-year-old Megan Marie Reid.
Sheriff’s Office Arrest Wanted Felon out of Jefferson County
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested thirty-two-year-old Coltin Ninja McRoy of Fairfield for a violation of probation warrant for Jefferson County. McRoy was arrested in Fairfield in 2019 for forgery after writing a check for $759.00 out of the victim’s bank account without their permission or signature, a Class D felony.
