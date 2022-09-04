Lots of visitors spent the Labor Day weekend at Lake Darling State Park in Brighton. Lake Darling State Park Ranger Zach Haworth shares the experience, “Our campground was nearly at capacity. We had a few open tent sites and maybe one open electric site. Our cabins were full. At our lodge facility we had at least two different weddings that went on over the weekend there, and then just a lot of day use traffic. It was a beautiful weekend weather wise, it was a little cooler, we had a lot of people out fishing and walking the trails and bicycling. Just a wonderful weekend with no major incidents and nobody got hurt so that’s always a win in my book.”

