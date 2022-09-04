Read full article on original website
Barbara Wade
7d ago
why is a 16 yo running the streets at 3AM. Tells you she isn't this innocent little girl they pretend to be once something has happened. The parents should be charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
WTHR
IMPD investigates person found shot in taxi cab on 11th Street near North Split
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was found dead in a taxi cab on the near north side early Saturday. Shortly after 4 a.m., A 911 caller reported the cab had been parked near 11th and New Jersey streets with its doors open for a prolonged period of time.
2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Plainfield hotel
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police are investigating a shooting that involved at least four victims Saturday evening, two of whom were killed. A Plainfield Police spokesperson said officers were called to the White House Suites, located at 2688 E. Main St., on a report of several people shot. Police...
Fishers police investigate shooting along I-69
FISHERS, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a shooting on a Hamilton County highway. Police were called to Interstate 69 around the 207 mile marker, which is just north of 116th Street, around 3 p.m. Saturday. Police haven't shared many details, but confirm an active investigation into a...
1 seriously wounded in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in serious condition following a shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis. Officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot at 2851 N. Shadeland Ave. just before 6 p.m. That location is the Welcome Inn motel. Police at the scene located...
Motorcyclist killed in crash after trying to exit I-465 onto Rockville Road
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that left one person dead Saturday late afternoon. It happened around 5 p.m. on the ramp to Rockville Road from northbound Interstate 465 on Indianapolis' west side. Indiana State Police said a preliminary investigation determined the motorcyclist was going...
1 dead after shooting at Howard County campground
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Howard County said an argument may have preceded a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday. Officers were called to a report of a person shot at the Vietnam Veterans Campgrounds, located at 8313 E. 400 South, just after 5 a.m. First...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man arrested after fight breaks out at funeral home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a fight happened at a funeral home Saturday afternoon. IMPD says it happened at the 5252 East 38th Street. Police say there were about 100 to 150 people involved, but not all were fighting. Police say ERG was requested due to the size of the crowd, but people quickly disbursed.
2 injured, 1 arrested in near north side shooting on East 38th Street
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD reported an arrest in a shooting that injured two people Thursday evening on the city's near north side. Officers were called to the 200 block of West 38th Street, near Capitol Avenue, just after 9:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Police found two men...
Kokomo man shot, killed at Howard County Campground, deputies say
One man is dead and a suspect has been arrested after a shooting early Saturday morning in Greentown.
Second body found near a Connersville cemetery in less than a month
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — The community of Connersville, Indiana is shaken up after a dead body was found by police Saturday near a local cemetery, the second body found near a cemetery in the area in less than a month. The most recent body was found just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning, when officers with the […]
Witness: Accidental shooting injures 1 at state fairgrounds gun show
INDIANAPOLIS — Witnesses are sharing details of the tense moments at a gun and knife show when someone was accidentally shot. Congressional candidate Jeannine Lee Lake was at the Indy 1500 Gun & Blade Show at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Friday evening, handing out gun locks. That's where she said a gun went off unexpectedly.
Man shot, in ‘extremely critical’ condition on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — One man is in seriously critical condition Friday afternoon following a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metro police were dispatched around 6 p.m. to The Welcome Inn at the 2800 block of N. Shadeland Avenue, which is near the intersection of Shadeland and E. 30th Street on the east side, […]
2 Marion residents killed in Shelby County crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway into a crash that killed a Marion man and woman in Shelby County Saturday evening. According the Shelby County Coroner's Office, a deputy coroner verified that Sherry Freel, 67, and Vincent Justice, 66, were killed in the crash that occurred around 9:40 p.m. on State Road 9 at County Road 750 North.
Fox 59
Crash in Shelby County claims 2 lives
SHELBY COUNTY — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a van traveling northbound on north State Road 9 near 750 North struck the back of a hay bailer being pulled by a tractor. Police said the van then went into the southbound lane and hit an RV head-on. The driver and passenger of the van were killed and pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a child inside of the van who was transported to Riley Children’s hospital. There is no word on the child’s condition yet.
1 dead after argument at Howard Co. campsite turns into gunfire
GREENTOWN, Ind. — One man is dead and another has been arrested after an argument between the two of them at a Howard County campsite turned into gunfire Saturday morning, police said. Police were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. Saturday after a caller said a shooting had just happened at the Howard County Vietnam Veterans Campgrounds […]
Man arrested for alleged role in shooting on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a Monday shooting on Indianapolis' near east side, IMPD said. Joshua Burke, 33, is facing preliminary charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Around 9:45 p.m....
Man on scooter hit, killed by vehicle on Indy's far west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating the death of a man hit and killed by a vehicle on the far west side of Indianapolis Wednesday. The adult male was struck around 9 p.m. Wednesday on West Washington Street at New Haven Drive north of Indianapolis International Airport. Police say the victim was riding a Lime scooter when they were struck by an unknown vehicle.
Kokomo police seek help identifying burglary suspect
Kokomo police said the suspect burglarized Doc's Pool and Spas over Labor Day weekend.
Suspect in custody after east Indianapolis chase
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says a suspect is in custody after an east side chase where shots were possibly fired at police. Officers told 13News there was a brief chase with a suspect late Monday afternoon. The chase ended on the east side at 21st Street and Arlington Avenue. At...
Coroner releases cause of death for father, 3 kids found in south Indianapolis pond
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis father was intoxicated when he and his three children drowned in a south Indianapolis pond, the coroner's office reported Wednesday. Kyle Moorman's body was found in a pond near Bluff Road and Troy Avenue on July 12. A short time later, the bodies of his three children, 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 1-year-old Kyran Holland, were found submerged in his vehicle.
