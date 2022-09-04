ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Barbara Wade
7d ago

why is a 16 yo running the streets at 3AM. Tells you she isn't this innocent little girl they pretend to be once something has happened. The parents should be charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

WTHR

2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Plainfield hotel

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police are investigating a shooting that involved at least four victims Saturday evening, two of whom were killed. A Plainfield Police spokesperson said officers were called to the White House Suites, located at 2688 E. Main St., on a report of several people shot. Police...
WTHR

Fishers police investigate shooting along I-69

FISHERS, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a shooting on a Hamilton County highway. Police were called to Interstate 69 around the 207 mile marker, which is just north of 116th Street, around 3 p.m. Saturday. Police haven't shared many details, but confirm an active investigation into a...
WTHR

1 seriously wounded in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in serious condition following a shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis. Officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot at 2851 N. Shadeland Ave. just before 6 p.m. That location is the Welcome Inn motel. Police at the scene located...
WTHR

1 dead after shooting at Howard County campground

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Howard County said an argument may have preceded a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday. Officers were called to a report of a person shot at the Vietnam Veterans Campgrounds, located at 8313 E. 400 South, just after 5 a.m. First...
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man arrested after fight breaks out at funeral home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a fight happened at a funeral home Saturday afternoon. IMPD says it happened at the 5252 East 38th Street. Police say there were about 100 to 150 people involved, but not all were fighting. Police say ERG was requested due to the size of the crowd, but people quickly disbursed.
WTHR

2 Marion residents killed in Shelby County crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway into a crash that killed a Marion man and woman in Shelby County Saturday evening. According the Shelby County Coroner's Office, a deputy coroner verified that Sherry Freel, 67, and Vincent Justice, 66, were killed in the crash that occurred around 9:40 p.m. on State Road 9 at County Road 750 North.
Fox 59

Crash in Shelby County claims 2 lives

SHELBY COUNTY — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a van traveling northbound on north State Road 9 near 750 North struck the back of a hay bailer being pulled by a tractor. Police said the van then went into the southbound lane and hit an RV head-on. The driver and passenger of the van were killed and pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a child inside of the van who was transported to Riley Children’s hospital. There is no word on the child’s condition yet.
FOX59

1 dead after argument at Howard Co. campsite turns into gunfire

GREENTOWN, Ind. — One man is dead and another has been arrested after an argument between the two of them at a Howard County campsite turned into gunfire Saturday morning, police said. Police were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. Saturday after a caller said a shooting had just happened at the Howard County Vietnam Veterans Campgrounds […]
WTHR

Man on scooter hit, killed by vehicle on Indy's far west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating the death of a man hit and killed by a vehicle on the far west side of Indianapolis Wednesday. The adult male was struck around 9 p.m. Wednesday on West Washington Street at New Haven Drive north of Indianapolis International Airport. Police say the victim was riding a Lime scooter when they were struck by an unknown vehicle.
WTHR

Suspect in custody after east Indianapolis chase

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says a suspect is in custody after an east side chase where shots were possibly fired at police. Officers told 13News there was a brief chase with a suspect late Monday afternoon. The chase ended on the east side at 21st Street and Arlington Avenue. At...
WTHR

Coroner releases cause of death for father, 3 kids found in south Indianapolis pond

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis father was intoxicated when he and his three children drowned in a south Indianapolis pond, the coroner's office reported Wednesday. Kyle Moorman's body was found in a pond near Bluff Road and Troy Avenue on July 12. A short time later, the bodies of his three children, 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 1-year-old Kyran Holland, were found submerged in his vehicle.
