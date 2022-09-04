ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Crayola, Victaulic CEOs among panel slated to discuss Lehigh Valley’s manufacturing growth

By Pamela Sroka-Holzmann
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. puts $90M toward outdoor recreation. See what Lehigh Valley projects are getting funded.

More than a dozen Lehigh Valley recreation projects will get a piece of $90 million in statewide investments in the outdoors. The round of grants is the state’s biggest-ever single allotment for conservation and recreation, according to a news release issued after Gov. Tom Wolf announced the grants on Tuesday in Lancaster County. A total of 330 projects are getting funds statewide.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thevalleyledger.com

Nazareth Area Restaurant Week is upon us! Celebrate our local Nazareth eateries

Sunday, September 11 – Saturday, September 17, 2022. Nazareth Area Chamber, proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, presents Nazareth Restaurant Week! Sponsored by iHeart Radio and Nazareth Mutual Insurance, eleven of Nazareth’s most popular eateries will be offering discounted and special menus, as well as fun offers and discounts on gift cards.
NAZARETH, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Uptown Northampton Street Fair Returns for its 33rd Year

Event Information: The Northampton Area Chamber, proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce invites you to join the fun & festivities at Uptown Northampton Street Fair on September 10, 2022!. With all the elements of a great street festival, Uptown Northampton returns to Main Street with a...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Easton, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Easton, PA
Business
LehighValleyLive.com

Assisted living workers in Easton continue strike, say they can’t afford health plan proposal

Workers at the Gardens for Memory Care at Easton continued to strike Wednesday, saying they can’t afford a proposed change to their current health plan coverage. At 10:30 a.m., about 20 employees wearing the purple shirts of their SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania union took to the grounds outside the medical facility, 500 Washington St., for a news conference on the picket line. The group carried signs that read, “We Say No To Corporate Greed,” “Honk 4 Workers” and “Union Strong.” They chanted, “They say cut back, we say fight back.” Passing motorists yelled out words of encouragement from open windows and honked.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Palmer Friendly’s to close this week, but new concept in works for fans of restaurant

The Lehigh Valley is slated to lose another Friendly’s restaurant this week, but its franchise owner hopes to bring the eatery back at a different site with a new concept. Friendly’s, 3099 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township, plans to shutter permanently after business hours on Wednesday. The restaurant has been at that location for more than two decades with current franchisee Bruce Stein taking over in 2018. DDM Restaurant Group, which Stein is affiliated with, acquired the Palmer location, as well as the site in Hanover Township, Lehigh County; and in Tannersville, Monroe County.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
Melissa Frost

For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall

Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crayola#Business Industry#Linus Business#B Braun Medical#Victaulic President#Stuffed Puffs
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces ​Historic $90 Million Investment to Improve Recreation, Community Revitalization Across Pennsylvania

Additional Fall Grant Opportunity Will Focus on Underserved Communities, Trails, Trees. Governor Tom Wolf today announced a ​historic investment of $90 million for more than 330 projects across Pennsylvania that will create new recreational opportunities, conserve natural resources, and help revitalize local communities. The $90 million grant round is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem shelter gets $2M to expand temporary housing assistance program

New Bethany Ministries in Bethlehem will receive $2 million to expand its temporary housing program. U.S. Rep. Susan Wild announced the federal funding during a roundtable discussion Wednesday with New Bethany residents, staff and Bethlehem officials, held to discuss the region’s housing crisis and the city’s next steps to create affordable housing and understanding the needs of unhoused populations.
BETHLEHEM, PA
InsideClimate News

A Houston Firm Says It’s Opening a Billion-Dollar Chemical Recycling Plant in a Small Pennsylvania Town. How Does It Work?

POINT TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania—Randall Yoxheimer, chairman of the locally elected board of supervisors here, has seen economic development proposals come and go, but the latest one—a $1.1 billion chemical recycling plant for plastic waste—has left him, and even some scientists, perplexed. Announced in April, the plant would use...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
thevalleyledger.com

Eerie Easton Walking Tour Returns for Fall 2022 with Updates

Easton, PA – The Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society is pleased to announce the return of the popular Eerie Easton walking tours. Tours are on offer Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays September 23 through October 30, 2022. Walking tour guests will take a trip back in time to explore...
EASTON, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Poconos Park Ribbon Cutting

In early 2022, From the Roots, a real estate development and venue management company headed by John M. Oakes, acquired 200+ acres of land (including the 40 million-dollar development formerly known as Mt. Laurel Performing Arts Center and Tom Ridge Pavilion) and began to revitalize and renovate the complex into a state-of-the-art facility called POCONOS PARKTM that will play host to not only local and private events, but world-class tour productions, multi-day festivals, and other special events.
POLITICS
MONTCO.Today

Some of the Best Pizza — Ahem, Tomato Pie — in the Entire Country Is Right Here in Montco

Two Montgomery County bakeries have helped Pennsylvania snag one of the spots among the ten best pizza states in America, writes David Landsel for the Food & Wine. But the pizza recommendations sidestep a local point of clarity, for when it comes to dough covered with gravy and cheese, a pizza is one thing, and a tomato pie is something else altogether.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
71K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy