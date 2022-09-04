Crayola, Victaulic CEOs among panel slated to discuss Lehigh Valley’s manufacturing growth

Read full article on original website
Pa. puts $90M toward outdoor recreation. See what Lehigh Valley projects are getting funded.
More than a dozen Lehigh Valley recreation projects will get a piece of $90 million in statewide investments in the outdoors. The round of grants is the state’s biggest-ever single allotment for conservation and recreation, according to a news release issued after Gov. Tom Wolf announced the grants on Tuesday in Lancaster County. A total of 330 projects are getting funds statewide.
thevalleyledger.com
Nazareth Area Restaurant Week is upon us! Celebrate our local Nazareth eateries
Sunday, September 11 – Saturday, September 17, 2022. Nazareth Area Chamber, proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, presents Nazareth Restaurant Week! Sponsored by iHeart Radio and Nazareth Mutual Insurance, eleven of Nazareth’s most popular eateries will be offering discounted and special menus, as well as fun offers and discounts on gift cards.
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 8/6/22-8/24/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
thevalleyledger.com
Uptown Northampton Street Fair Returns for its 33rd Year
Event Information: The Northampton Area Chamber, proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce invites you to join the fun & festivities at Uptown Northampton Street Fair on September 10, 2022!. With all the elements of a great street festival, Uptown Northampton returns to Main Street with a...
Assisted living workers in Easton continue strike, say they can’t afford health plan proposal
Workers at the Gardens for Memory Care at Easton continued to strike Wednesday, saying they can’t afford a proposed change to their current health plan coverage. At 10:30 a.m., about 20 employees wearing the purple shirts of their SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania union took to the grounds outside the medical facility, 500 Washington St., for a news conference on the picket line. The group carried signs that read, “We Say No To Corporate Greed,” “Honk 4 Workers” and “Union Strong.” They chanted, “They say cut back, we say fight back.” Passing motorists yelled out words of encouragement from open windows and honked.
Palmer Friendly’s to close this week, but new concept in works for fans of restaurant
The Lehigh Valley is slated to lose another Friendly’s restaurant this week, but its franchise owner hopes to bring the eatery back at a different site with a new concept. Friendly’s, 3099 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township, plans to shutter permanently after business hours on Wednesday. The restaurant has been at that location for more than two decades with current franchisee Bruce Stein taking over in 2018. DDM Restaurant Group, which Stein is affiliated with, acquired the Palmer location, as well as the site in Hanover Township, Lehigh County; and in Tannersville, Monroe County.
For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall
Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
Megabus Expands Its Services to 11 Cities, Including Quakertown
Megabus is expanding its Philadelphia service by adding eleven more routes, including to and from Quakertown. Rodrigo Torrejón wrote about the transportation news for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The expansion is the result of a partnership between Coach USA’s intercity bus service and Fullington Trailways, a service with a number...
New diner; Mastriano’s rise; laser show explanation: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Mastriano’s rise: State Sen. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, is Exhibit A for how fate and timing can rocket-launch a political career. Victim’s voice: When Jenay Aikey was 8 years old, she was trafficked into having...
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces Historic $90 Million Investment to Improve Recreation, Community Revitalization Across Pennsylvania
Additional Fall Grant Opportunity Will Focus on Underserved Communities, Trails, Trees. Governor Tom Wolf today announced a historic investment of $90 million for more than 330 projects across Pennsylvania that will create new recreational opportunities, conserve natural resources, and help revitalize local communities. The $90 million grant round is...
Bethlehem shelter gets $2M to expand temporary housing assistance program
New Bethany Ministries in Bethlehem will receive $2 million to expand its temporary housing program. U.S. Rep. Susan Wild announced the federal funding during a roundtable discussion Wednesday with New Bethany residents, staff and Bethlehem officials, held to discuss the region’s housing crisis and the city’s next steps to create affordable housing and understanding the needs of unhoused populations.
A Houston Firm Says It’s Opening a Billion-Dollar Chemical Recycling Plant in a Small Pennsylvania Town. How Does It Work?
POINT TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania—Randall Yoxheimer, chairman of the locally elected board of supervisors here, has seen economic development proposals come and go, but the latest one—a $1.1 billion chemical recycling plant for plastic waste—has left him, and even some scientists, perplexed. Announced in April, the plant would use...
Sellersville-Based Health System Continues With $190M Expansion Project
The Sellerville location will see a new pavilion finished by next summer.Image via iStock. A Bucks County-based health system will continue with a large expansion project in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. John George wrote about the upcoming additions to their hospitals for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
NBC Philadelphia
Amazon Fresh to Open in Revamped Montgomery County Shopping Center, Documents Show
A new Amazon Fresh grocery store is being planned for the Willow Grove Shopping Center, state filings show, as part of a multimillion-dollar overhaul taking place at the nearly 70-year-old Montgomery County retail complex, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. Filings show Amazon Retail LLC has applied for a Pennsylvania liquor...
North Wales Wegmans Site Sells; Former Owner Loses Millions in Foreclosure Transaction
ExchangeRight — a real estate investment trust (REIT) in Pasadena, Calif. — has acquired the North Wales Wegmans site at Montgomery Mall. Ryan Shallow and Natalie Kostelni reported the $22.6 million transaction in the Philadelphia Business Journal. The selling entity was Kohan Retail, a New York-based investment group...
thevalleyledger.com
Eerie Easton Walking Tour Returns for Fall 2022 with Updates
Easton, PA – The Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society is pleased to announce the return of the popular Eerie Easton walking tours. Tours are on offer Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays September 23 through October 30, 2022. Walking tour guests will take a trip back in time to explore...
thevalleyledger.com
Poconos Park Ribbon Cutting
In early 2022, From the Roots, a real estate development and venue management company headed by John M. Oakes, acquired 200+ acres of land (including the 40 million-dollar development formerly known as Mt. Laurel Performing Arts Center and Tom Ridge Pavilion) and began to revitalize and renovate the complex into a state-of-the-art facility called POCONOS PARKTM that will play host to not only local and private events, but world-class tour productions, multi-day festivals, and other special events.
Some of the Best Pizza — Ahem, Tomato Pie — in the Entire Country Is Right Here in Montco
Two Montgomery County bakeries have helped Pennsylvania snag one of the spots among the ten best pizza states in America, writes David Landsel for the Food & Wine. But the pizza recommendations sidestep a local point of clarity, for when it comes to dough covered with gravy and cheese, a pizza is one thing, and a tomato pie is something else altogether.
See Which Bucks County Schools Are Among the 40 Top-Rated Public High Schools in the Philadelphia Suburbs
See which Bucks County schools made the list.Image via iStock. Five Bucks County schools are among the 40 top-rated high schools in Philadelphia and the suburbs, according to a new ranking by the Philadelphia Magazine.
wlvr.org
Biden administration calls for beefing up school pay; Allentown alone has 300 job openings
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Members of the Biden administration are urging states and local school districts to increase pay for school staff amid a nationwide shortage of teacher and support personnel. Chris Lilienthal with the Pennsylvania State Education Association — the state’s largest teachers’ union — says staff vacancies are...
