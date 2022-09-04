Read full article on original website
The Peegs Podcast: Vandals Up Next for the Hoosiers
Indiana found a way to win last week vs. Illinois, but the challenge is much different this week for a Hoosier team that is looking to build confidence. We hear from Tom Allen.
Indiana football’s Connor Bazelak tabbed candidate for Golden Arm Award
Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak has been named to the watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. This is an award that is presented at the end of each football season and the winner is selected based on his accomplishments both on and off the field. Candidates must be a college senior or fourth-year junior on schedule to graduate with their class.
Hoosier Hysterics Podcast: Trey Galloway Returns
Trey Galloway is back! Back on the pod, and back on the court. After battling through yet another injury, Trey is near 100% health and raring to play hoops the only way he knows how… all out. This Hoosier heartthrob breaks down last season, the off-season, and what his...
