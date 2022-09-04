Read full article on original website
Slipped Disc
Music mourns a humble star
Artists and listeners the world over have been shocked by the sudden death yesterday of the German pianist and conductor Lars Vogt. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and confronted the disease and its treatment with frankness, courage and humour. The end was swift and unexpected. The loss is universal.
Queen news – latest: Elizabeth II ‘died peacefully’ this afternoon, royal family confirms
The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon, the royal family has announced. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow, a statement said. Members of the royal family rushed to her bedside at Balmoral Castle after doctors became concerned for her health.The Queen, 96, was Britain’s longest-serving monarch, having reigned for 70 years.Her son, the Prince of Wales, automatically succeeds her as King, ruling over the UK and more than a dozen Commonwealth nations.The flags in Downing Street were lowered to half mast at 6.36pm. Read More Queen Elizabeth II dies after historic 70-year reign as Britain’s longest-serving monarchBalmoral: Inside the Queen’s Scottish home and summer retreat
Slipped Disc
Bayreuth chairman frets over Thielemann-Wagner breakdown
The chair of the Bayreuth Festival’s board of governors, Georg von Waldenfels, has spoken of his unhappiness at the rift between his favourite conductor Christian Thielemann and the festival’s director Katharina Wagner. Asked about Thielemann’s absence next year, he says: ‘It’s a decision by Katharina Wagner’....
Slipped Disc
Korean winner gets management
This year’s Sibelius Competition winner Inmo Yang signed today with Intermusica in London for global general management. Inmo, 27, has already released two albums for DG in Korea.
Slipped Disc
Sudden death of Vienna Opera tenor, 45
Romanian media have reported the death of the international tenor Marian Talaba. Marian was a member of the Vienna State Opera ensemble from 2004 to 2016, venturing to other stages since then. No cause of death has been given.
Slipped Disc
South Bank hosts just one orchestra this season
We’ve been given to understand that the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal is the only international orchestra to be invited to London’s Southbank this autumn. It will be Rafael Payare’s first European tour with the ensemble. After two years of badly managed Covid closures, London’s premier concert...
How the Queen’s death was announced to the world after Her Majesty, 96, dies peacefully at Balmoral
THE Queen tragically died today at the age 96 - marking an end to her historic reign and sparking an outpouring of grief around the world. In a sombre statement, Buckingham Palace today confirmed Her Majesty Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history, had passed away - making her son, Charles, King.
Slipped Disc
Talent drain: Scots lose concertmaster to Norway
Emily Davis-Robb, Associate Leader of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, has announced she is leaving to become first concertmaster at Stavanger Symphony Orchestra in Norway. Not a great way for Scotland to kick off the season.
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends… Bernd and Hilla Becher Exhibition – The Met Museum
Bernd and Hilla Becher Exhibition – The Met Museum. Perhaps the greatest bonus of writing this Blog is the surprising exposure to arts and artists who have never swam into my ambit before. I would never have thought that I would be interested in this subject matter but I was riveted by this video. It is a virtual tour of an exhibition currently at the Met, celebrating the renowned German artists, Bernd and Hilla Becher (1931–2007; 1934–2015), who changed the course of late twentieth-century photography.
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends… Juliet & Romeo – Royal Swedish Ballet
This is not like any Romeo and Juliet you’ve ever seen before but why would we expect that from the great Swedish choreographer Mats Ek who made this new version for the Royal Swedish Ballet?. Ek, a master in reinterpretation of the great classics into contemporary dance says: “All...
Slipped Disc
Another feature film is being shot about a female conductor
No sooner is Cate Blanchett out on screen as Tar than news breaks of a similar saga. The Israeli actor Shira Haas (‘Unorthodox’) is to play Ethel Stark, founder of the Montreal Women’s Symphony Orchestra in 1940. The director is Irish filmmaker Aisling Walsh.
Slipped Disc
Berlin Phil brings back lunch
Members of the orchestra are resuming free weekday lunchtime concerts in the Philharmonie after a 30-month Covid break. After a break of two years due to Corona, the popular lunch concerts in the foyer of the main auditorium will finally take place again from 7 September. Every Wednesday at 13:00, different chamber music formations consisting of members of the Berliner Philharmoniker or guests will perform self-chosen programmes lasting approximately 45 minutes.
Slipped Disc
Trans trouble at a leading audio firm
Spitfire Audio, which provides virtual instrument sample libraries to the film industry has suspended its co-founder, composer Christian Henson, after he announced his support for J K Rowling in her battles with trans campaigners. The company’s site came swiftly under attack. Today, Henson was suspended and the company apologised.
