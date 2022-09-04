Read full article on original website
Music mourns a humble star
Artists and listeners the world over have been shocked by the sudden death yesterday of the German pianist and conductor Lars Vogt. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and confronted the disease and its treatment with frankness, courage and humour. The end was swift and unexpected. The loss is universal.
Sudden death of Vienna Opera tenor, 45
Romanian media have reported the death of the international tenor Marian Talaba. Marian was a member of the Vienna State Opera ensemble from 2004 to 2016, venturing to other stages since then. No cause of death has been given.
Domingo begs Verona: Please ask me back next year
The singer, 82, has written a letter to the Mayor of Verona and the artistic director of the Arena, apologising for his two exceptionally poor performances as baritone and conductor. He writes: ‘I thank all the professors in the orchestra, especially those who did not stand up at the final...
Korean winner gets management
This year’s Sibelius Competition winner Inmo Yang signed today with Intermusica in London for global general management. Inmo, 27, has already released two albums for DG in Korea.
Just in: English opera chief quits
We’ve just heard from Opera North that Richard Mantle will retire next year. Opera North announces today that Richard Mantle OBE DL has indicated his intention to retire as General Director next year after almost 30 years leading the Company to great success. He will leave Opera North with the Company’s enormous gratitude and good wishes.
Yannick gets pinned in Paris
The Philadephia Orchestra music director Yannick Nezet-Seguin was invested last night in Paris as an Officier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by Laurent Bayle on behalf of the Ministry of Culture. Earlier this week, Gustavo Dudamel was granted the same honour by no less than the Président...
South Bank hosts just one orchestra this season
We’ve been given to understand that the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal is the only international orchestra to be invited to London’s Southbank this autumn. It will be Rafael Payare’s first European tour with the ensemble. After two years of badly managed Covid closures, London’s premier concert...
Chamber Music America has first non-white president
Jennifer Grim, associate professor at Frost School of Music at the University of Miami, has been named President of the Board of Directors of Chamber Music America. The Californian flutist is the first African-American head of CMA.
Exclusive-Canada agrees to resettle Afghans held in UAE facility, sources say
DUBAI/WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Canada will accept some 1,000 Afghans who fled the Taliban takeover of their homeland and have been held for months in a makeshift refugee centre in the United Arab Emirates awaiting resettlement to the United States and elsewhere, seven sources said.
Talent drain: Scots lose concertmaster to Norway
Emily Davis-Robb, Associate Leader of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, has announced she is leaving to become first concertmaster at Stavanger Symphony Orchestra in Norway. Not a great way for Scotland to kick off the season.
No Last Night of the Proms?
Concerns for the health of Queen Elizabeth II have prompted a rescrambling of plans for the Last Night’s of the Proms this Saturday night. The prime minister has said, ‘the whole country is deeply concerned’. Some BBC TV presenters are wearing black ties in anticipation of morbid...
Berlin Phil brings back lunch
Members of the orchestra are resuming free weekday lunchtime concerts in the Philharmonie after a 30-month Covid break. After a break of two years due to Corona, the popular lunch concerts in the foyer of the main auditorium will finally take place again from 7 September. Every Wednesday at 13:00, different chamber music formations consisting of members of the Berliner Philharmoniker or guests will perform self-chosen programmes lasting approximately 45 minutes.
Another feature film is being shot about a female conductor
No sooner is Cate Blanchett out on screen as Tar than news breaks of a similar saga. The Israeli actor Shira Haas (‘Unorthodox’) is to play Ethel Stark, founder of the Montreal Women’s Symphony Orchestra in 1940. The director is Irish filmmaker Aisling Walsh.
Italian soprano makes acting debut at Venice film festival
The distinguished soprano Anna Caterina Antonacci debits in a key role at the Venice Film Festival as the mother of a gay suspect in a notorious 1960s prosecution. The film is titled Il signore delle formiche, or Lord of the ants. Antonacci is harshly treated by The Hollywood Reporter, which...
Demonstration in Vienna against Anna Netrebko’s return
Larry L. Lash reports exclusively for Slipped Disc from a demonstration outsie the Staatsoper as the Russian soprano made a sold-out return. Photos by Iryna Karpenko:. “We are not against Netrebko”, said Mykhailo Karioti though an amplified bullhorn. “We are against war, against propaganda”. The native of...
Counting Russia’s mounting musical losses
From an article in Foreign Policy magazine by Elisabeth Braw:. Russia likes to think of itself as a superpower, but there aren’t that many things it’s actually world-class in. The list today mostly comes down to oil and gas, sports, and classical music. That first is looking shaky, with the developed world scrambling to divest from Russian exports after Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year. As for the sporting success, well, Russia’s doping scandal has resulted in the country being banned from the Olympics.
Mikhail Pletnev starts a new orchestra
The conductor of the Russian National Orchestra has lived in Switzerland for the past 30 years. In a rare interview in Croatia with Branimir Pofuk, he describes being cut off from his musicians in Moscow and making alternative arrangements – his first recording with a new orchestra:. ‘My orchestra...
