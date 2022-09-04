ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mystery Boston Celtics star featured in NBA's 'Best rookie defensive plays last 5 seasons' clip

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

It is uncommon for rookies just entering the NBA from the NCAA and overseas ranks to make much of an impact on the defensive end of the court. It is even less common to see a rookie make a stop worth committing to memory.

But every so often, that rare event occurs, and in the case of the NBA’s YouTube Channel, there have been enough over the last half-decade to warrant a video clip recalling them. Featured among the rookies making impressive defensive stops over the last five seasons is one current Boston Celtics star.

You will have to watch the clip embedded below to see who that might be for yourself, but stick around for the rest as well — there’s some impressive defense being played by rookies in this video.

And that is something that is not too common indeed.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Comments / 0

 

Five proposed free agent injury replacements for Boston Celtics veteran forward Danilo Gallinari

The Boston Celtics find themselves looking for a way to fill at least some of the minutes that will be vacated by veteran forward Danilo Gallinari after news broke of the Italian swingman’s ACL injury. That injury, sustained in FIBA World Cup qualifier play, will likely keep Gallinari out of action through at least the end of the 2022-23 regular season, and perhaps beyond it.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

