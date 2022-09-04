ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Axios

Scoop: Larry Hogan's "tough on crime" push

As elements of his party feud over the FBI's search of Trump's Florida estate Mar-a-Lago, Maryland's Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is using his final weeks in office to launch a new "tough on crime" offensive, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Hogan is seeking to chart a political future as...
MARYLAND STATE
Axios

First look: Latino consultants launch bipartisan news aggregation site

A pair of Latino consultants — one Democrat and one Republican — is launching a new website focused specifically on curating news about Latino voters. The big picture: Latino.vote aims to be a RealClearPolitics or Drudge Report-like aggregation source for any news about Hispanic voters, a growing bloc whose political power is being closely tracked amid recent shifts in voting behavior.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September

Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
INCOME TAX
Daily Mail

Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'

A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
MISSOURI STATE
Axios

Poll reveals power of targeting "persuadable" seniors in Florida

The governor's race in Florida is polling incredibly tight and will likely come down to a well-defined group of "persuadable" senior voters who tend to care way more about economic issues like inflation and jobs than abortion or the environment. Those are the noteworthy findings of a new poll commissioned...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Indiana the latest state to confirm it will tax student loan forgiveness

Indiana became the latest state Tuesday to confirm that it will tax student loan forgiveness, AP reports. Why it matters: As the Biden administration sets out to implement its sweeping student loan forgiveness plan, some states have indicated that residents could face a state tax on the balances forgiven. Mississippi and North Carolina previously confirmed that forgiven student loans are considered taxable income.
INDIANA STATE
The Hill

Majority sees Trump MAGA movement as threat to democracy: poll

A majority of Americans believe former President Trump and his MAGA movement poses a threat to democracy, according to a new Reuters-Ipsos poll. The new poll, published on Wednesday, found that 58 percent of respondents believe that the MAGA movement is a threat to U.S. democracy. One in four Republicans...
POTUS
Axios

Democratic mayors prepare to be next Texas migrant busing targets

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's efforts to bring the border crisis to Democratic mayors' doorsteps has city hall officials across the country huddling about what to do the moment a bus pulls up. Why it matters: Critics, including Abbott's Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke, call it a political stunt, but the migrant...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Boston

Massachussetts voters opt for a shade of purple

Even though progressive Democrats like Maura Healey and Andrea Campbell captured their party's nominations for governor and attorney general respectively yesterday, the primaries were big successes for moderates — relatively speaking.Driving the news: Democrats explicitly running as the most progressive candidate on the ballot all went down to defeat, while candidates closer to the center prevailed.Why it matters: Yes, Massachusetts voters rarely choose leaders from outside the Democratic Party, but even in the state with the bluest reputation, candidates further to the left often flame out.What they're saying: "The center of gravity in Massachusetts often rests with left-of-center Democrats who...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Axios

Democrats get another chance to campaign on health care

For the second election cycle in a row, a Republican-appointed federal judge in Texas has given Democrats an opening to campaign on saving the Affordable Care Act — an opportunity they relish. Why it matters: Weaponizing the GOP's 2017 attempt to repeal and replace the ACA was hugely successful...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

How Florida's life expectancy declined in the pandemic

COVID-19 drove Floridians' life expectancy down by 1.5 years from 2019 to 2020, according to newly released CDC data. Why it matters: The pandemic is taking a toll on our health as more Floridians are dying prematurely than expected. Increases in unintentional injuries, specifically drug overdose deaths, also contributed, Axios'...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Michigan judge: State's 1931 anti-abortion law is unconstitutional

A Michigan judge on Wednesday ruled that the state's 1931 near-total abortion ban is unconstitutional. Why it matters: The law, which makes abortion illegal unless it is necessary to save the pregnant person's life, was already temporarily blocked. Though it's likely to face an appeal, Wednesday's decision does not affect abortion access; it simply permanently blocks the ban.
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios

Scoop: Snap’s political data slip-up

A slip-up by social media giant Snap allowed leading Democratic campaigns and party committees to unwittingly tap into a vast repository of Republican voter data to hone their midterm ads, Axios has learned. Why it matters: There's no indication Snap was aware of or facilitated that data sharing, and the...
ELECTIONS
Axios

