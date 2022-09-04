Read full article on original website
Scoop: Larry Hogan's "tough on crime" push
As elements of his party feud over the FBI's search of Trump's Florida estate Mar-a-Lago, Maryland's Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is using his final weeks in office to launch a new "tough on crime" offensive, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Hogan is seeking to chart a political future as...
First look: Latino consultants launch bipartisan news aggregation site
A pair of Latino consultants — one Democrat and one Republican — is launching a new website focused specifically on curating news about Latino voters. The big picture: Latino.vote aims to be a RealClearPolitics or Drudge Report-like aggregation source for any news about Hispanic voters, a growing bloc whose political power is being closely tracked amid recent shifts in voting behavior.
Minnesota legislator named CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States
A sitting DFL state legislator has been named the next CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States. Driving the news: Rep. Ruth Richardson will succeed outgoing CEO Sarah Stoesz as head of the organization, which includes abortion and health care clinics in Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa. A release from the...
CNET
State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September
Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'
A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
Pro-Oz Group Releases Ad Black Democrats Fear Could Cost Fetterman Election
One Democratic organizer said it could have the same effect on Black voters as Hillary Clinton's "super predators" comment in 2016.
Trump, who received hundreds of millions of dollars from his father's real estate empire, calls John Fetterman spoiled: 'He lived off his parents' money'
At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump said Democrat candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman "leeched off his parents' money."
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 — Direct payments worth $1,657 go out next week – when you’ll get cash
SEPTEMBER Social Security checks worth $1,657 will start going out to Americans next week. The Social Security Administration (SSA) sends out payments on three different Wednesdays of each month — the second, third and fourth - and when you receive the benefits depends on your birthday:. September 14 if...
Poll reveals power of targeting "persuadable" seniors in Florida
The governor's race in Florida is polling incredibly tight and will likely come down to a well-defined group of "persuadable" senior voters who tend to care way more about economic issues like inflation and jobs than abortion or the environment. Those are the noteworthy findings of a new poll commissioned...
Indiana the latest state to confirm it will tax student loan forgiveness
Indiana became the latest state Tuesday to confirm that it will tax student loan forgiveness, AP reports. Why it matters: As the Biden administration sets out to implement its sweeping student loan forgiveness plan, some states have indicated that residents could face a state tax on the balances forgiven. Mississippi and North Carolina previously confirmed that forgiven student loans are considered taxable income.
Majority sees Trump MAGA movement as threat to democracy: poll
A majority of Americans believe former President Trump and his MAGA movement poses a threat to democracy, according to a new Reuters-Ipsos poll. The new poll, published on Wednesday, found that 58 percent of respondents believe that the MAGA movement is a threat to U.S. democracy. One in four Republicans...
Democratic mayors prepare to be next Texas migrant busing targets
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's efforts to bring the border crisis to Democratic mayors' doorsteps has city hall officials across the country huddling about what to do the moment a bus pulls up. Why it matters: Critics, including Abbott's Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke, call it a political stunt, but the migrant...
Massachussetts voters opt for a shade of purple
Even though progressive Democrats like Maura Healey and Andrea Campbell captured their party's nominations for governor and attorney general respectively yesterday, the primaries were big successes for moderates — relatively speaking.Driving the news: Democrats explicitly running as the most progressive candidate on the ballot all went down to defeat, while candidates closer to the center prevailed.Why it matters: Yes, Massachusetts voters rarely choose leaders from outside the Democratic Party, but even in the state with the bluest reputation, candidates further to the left often flame out.What they're saying: "The center of gravity in Massachusetts often rests with left-of-center Democrats who...
Democrats get another chance to campaign on health care
For the second election cycle in a row, a Republican-appointed federal judge in Texas has given Democrats an opening to campaign on saving the Affordable Care Act — an opportunity they relish. Why it matters: Weaponizing the GOP's 2017 attempt to repeal and replace the ACA was hugely successful...
The rise of interracial marriage — and its approval rating
Here's one of the biggest statistical changes in American opinion: Approval of interracial marriage in the U.S. is at a new high of 94%, according to Gallup polling. Why it matters: When Gallup first asked the question in 1958, just 4% of Americans approved of interracial couples. That approval rating...
Federal judge rules that mandated HIV PrEP coverage violates religious freedom
A federal judge in Texas on Wednesday ruled that the government cannot require a Christian-owned company to cover HIV preventative medication because it violates their religious rights under federal law. Why it matters: HIV PrEP — which is more than 90% effective in preventing the transmission of HIV — is...
How Florida's life expectancy declined in the pandemic
COVID-19 drove Floridians' life expectancy down by 1.5 years from 2019 to 2020, according to newly released CDC data. Why it matters: The pandemic is taking a toll on our health as more Floridians are dying prematurely than expected. Increases in unintentional injuries, specifically drug overdose deaths, also contributed, Axios'...
Michigan judge: State's 1931 anti-abortion law is unconstitutional
A Michigan judge on Wednesday ruled that the state's 1931 near-total abortion ban is unconstitutional. Why it matters: The law, which makes abortion illegal unless it is necessary to save the pregnant person's life, was already temporarily blocked. Though it's likely to face an appeal, Wednesday's decision does not affect abortion access; it simply permanently blocks the ban.
Oath Keepers members list includes military, law enforcement, politicians
Hundreds of elected officials, military members, and law enforcement officers appear on the membership lists of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, according to a new report published Wednesday by the Anti-Defamation League. Why it matters: The Oath Keepers have risen to national prominence for their alleged role in the deadly...
Scoop: Snap’s political data slip-up
A slip-up by social media giant Snap allowed leading Democratic campaigns and party committees to unwittingly tap into a vast repository of Republican voter data to hone their midterm ads, Axios has learned. Why it matters: There's no indication Snap was aware of or facilitated that data sharing, and the...
