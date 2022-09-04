Read full article on original website
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
Slipped Disc
Demonstration in Vienna against Anna Netrebko’s return
Larry L. Lash reports exclusively for Slipped Disc from a demonstration outsie the Staatsoper as the Russian soprano made a sold-out return. Photos by Iryna Karpenko:. “We are not against Netrebko”, said Mykhailo Karioti though an amplified bullhorn. “We are against war, against propaganda”. The native of...
Slipped Disc
Netrebko is attacked as ‘a fest in a pest’
The Ukrainian consul-general in Hamburg, Iryna Tybinka, has described tonight’s joint concert with her husband Yusif Eyvazov as ‘a celebration in the midst of a plague’ – in German ‘ein Fest inmitten der Pest’. Harsh. Iryna Tybinka went on to say: ‘The short memory...
Russian oligarchs are offering to give Ukraine some of their money in exchange for exemptions from Western sanctions, report says
Western countries sanctioned Russian oligarchs over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Some tried to get out of the sanctions by offering money to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported. Ukraine appears to be against the idea, saying the point of sanctions is to "stop the war." Some Russian businessman sanctioned by the...
Ukraine Soldiers Pretend to be Dead to Trick Russians in Video
The footage appears to shows multiple "dead" Ukrainian soldiers, all lying prone and lifeless on a river bank.
Daily Beast
New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War
Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
Slipped Disc
Mikhail Pletnev starts a new orchestra
The conductor of the Russian National Orchestra has lived in Switzerland for the past 30 years. In a rare interview in Croatia with Branimir Pofuk, he describes being cut off from his musicians in Moscow and making alternative arrangements – his first recording with a new orchestra:. ‘My orchestra...
Slipped Disc
Korean winner gets management
This year’s Sibelius Competition winner Inmo Yang signed today with Intermusica in London for global general management. Inmo, 27, has already released two albums for DG in Korea.
Slipped Disc
Sudden death of Vienna Opera tenor, 45
Romanian media have reported the death of the international tenor Marian Talaba. Marian was a member of the Vienna State Opera ensemble from 2004 to 2016, venturing to other stages since then. No cause of death has been given.
Slipped Disc
Counting Russia’s mounting musical losses
From an article in Foreign Policy magazine by Elisabeth Braw:. Russia likes to think of itself as a superpower, but there aren’t that many things it’s actually world-class in. The list today mostly comes down to oil and gas, sports, and classical music. That first is looking shaky, with the developed world scrambling to divest from Russian exports after Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year. As for the sporting success, well, Russia’s doping scandal has resulted in the country being banned from the Olympics.
Slipped Disc
Bayreuth chairman frets over Thielemann-Wagner breakdown
The chair of the Bayreuth Festival’s board of governors, Georg von Waldenfels, has spoken of his unhappiness at the rift between his favourite conductor Christian Thielemann and the festival’s director Katharina Wagner. Asked about Thielemann’s absence next year, he says: ‘It’s a decision by Katharina Wagner’....
Slipped Disc
Domingo begs Verona: Please ask me back next year
The singer, 82, has written a letter to the Mayor of Verona and the artistic director of the Arena, apologising for his two exceptionally poor performances as baritone and conductor. He writes: ‘I thank all the professors in the orchestra, especially those who did not stand up at the final...
Slipped Disc
South Bank hosts just one orchestra this season
We’ve been given to understand that the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal is the only international orchestra to be invited to London’s Southbank this autumn. It will be Rafael Payare’s first European tour with the ensemble. After two years of badly managed Covid closures, London’s premier concert...
Slipped Disc
Talent drain: Scots lose concertmaster to Norway
Emily Davis-Robb, Associate Leader of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, has announced she is leaving to become first concertmaster at Stavanger Symphony Orchestra in Norway. Not a great way for Scotland to kick off the season.
Slipped Disc
Berlin Phil brings back lunch
Members of the orchestra are resuming free weekday lunchtime concerts in the Philharmonie after a 30-month Covid break. After a break of two years due to Corona, the popular lunch concerts in the foyer of the main auditorium will finally take place again from 7 September. Every Wednesday at 13:00, different chamber music formations consisting of members of the Berliner Philharmoniker or guests will perform self-chosen programmes lasting approximately 45 minutes.
