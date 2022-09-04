Read full article on original website
KATV
Rock Region METRO brings public transit to Conway
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The City of Conway announced Thursday, Sept. 1 that the Rock Region METRO will be launching the METRO Connect Conway public micro-transit service. According to Rock Region METRO, the project will begin in late October. There will be two public information meetings on Sept. 13 and 14 to share with the public how the service works.
Lanes on Interstate 30 EB near Arkansas River bridge reopened after overturned vehicle
An overturned vehicle has caused lanes on Interstate 30 eastbound to close near the Arkansas River bridge.
tiedyetravels.com
Taking the Waters: A Morning at the Buckstaff Bathhouse in Hot Springs.
An experience guests a hundred years ago could enjoy is still available to you today, in the original building (and tubs!) where folks have been enjoying a soak in the pure thermal waters of Hot Springs National Park since 1912. The Buckstaff Bathhouse's offerings will leave you relaxed and ready for more adventure in the Spa City.
Cleburne County Sun-Times
CVMA 7-8 announces recently elected officers
Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 7-8 Tumbling Shoal, recently had an election for three-year terms. In the photo left to right. Daniel King, "D-OB" from Searcy, was elected the Sergeant at Arms, enforcing all law enforcement, protocols, and rules of the CVMA 7-8 By Laws; Steve Pilkington "Tazman" from Heber Springs, was elected the new Executive Officer. He is principally responsible for leading all or part of an organization, although the exact nature of the role varies depending on the organization. In CVMA 7-8 executive officer, or "XO," is the second-in-command, reporting to the commanding officer; and Bill Morton "Rhino" of Searcy is the public relations Officer is a specialist in building and maintaining the positive image of this organization. In his role as CVMA 7-8 Public Relations Officer, he is is often the first contact for organizations seeking to reach out in an informed way. They use press releases, social media, and other communications to shape and influence public impression and raise awareness.
The Big Rock Quarry Pump Track
According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, Europeans first documented a large bluff on the north side of the Arkansas River just a couple of miles upstream from La Petit Rouche (The Little Rock) in April of 1722 by French explorer Jean-Baptiste Bénard de La Harpe. In his journals, he referred to it as “Le Rocher Français” (“French Rock”). By 1847, a quarry operation was underway on the southside (along the river) which lasted for close to 100 years with over 20,000,000 tons of rock being removed, mainly for railroad ballast by the Big Rock Stone & Material Company.
cityhs.net
Street closure and traffic interruptions: Ladies in Leather Parade and Rally
There will be a street closure and traffic interruptions between Thursday, Sept. 8, and Sunday, Sept. 11, for a motorcycle parade and rally. In addition, the parking lane closest to the Convention Center along Convention Boulevard will be closed from Thursday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 11, for the rally.
Little Rock board members shut down Mayor Frank Scott Jr.’s American Rescue Plan proposal
The Little Rock Board of Directors shut down a proposal by Mayor Frank Scott Jr. regarding how to spend another round of American Rescue Plan funds.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: September 7, 2022
1300 block of S. Henderson St., assisting emergency medical personnel or fire department personnel with a medical-related emergency. Heritage Manor, 130 B Commercial Drive, theft of property valued at $1,000 or less. An apartment manager reported that a chainsaw, string trimmer, and leaf blower were taken from the facility’s storage shed.
neareport.com
Body found Friday on White River believed to be missing man
A tragedy led into the Labor Day weekend as a fisherman spotted a body floating Friday in White County. It is believed to be that of an area man missing since July. At about 5 PM on Friday, September 2, 2022, a man fishing on the White River in the area of Georgetown in White County spotted what he believed to be a deceased person floating in the river, the White County Sheriff’s Office said in a post to social media. The fisherman marked the location and contacted authorities.
Little Rock listed among America’s most depressed cities, data shows
Where are Americans most depressed?
Lockdown lifted at Mills University Studies High School after bomb threat
Pulaski County Special School District officials are giving an “all clear” after a lockdown at Mils University Studies High School Wednesday afternoon.
KATV
Made In Arkansas: Des Arc candle company makes close to 1 million candles a year
When you walk in the building, the fragrance hits you. Pumpkin, cinnamon, apple and more... the scents of the holidays swirling around, as the workers here put the finishing touches on thousands of candles. This is Lux Fragrances, a premium candle company owned by Paul Guess. Paul Guess says, "It's...
onlyinark.com
Samuel G. Trowbridge: Arkansas Mayor and Counterfeiter
There’s no disputing that Arkansas’s early history as a territory and state was sometimes fraught with danger and criminal activity. Still, not many Arkansans today know that in 1842 the Little Rock mayor himself was arrested as the ringleader of a criminal gang operating inside the state. The arrest and subsequent trial were the talk of the town and state for much of 1842 and 1843.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Humphrey woman killed in Hwy 165 crash
An Humphrey woman was killed Friday evening on U.S. Highway 165 south of Lodges Corner between Stuttgart and DeWitt. Arkansas State Police say 23-year-old Courtney Lee of Humphrey was traveling south on Hwy 165 near Phelps Road at approximately 5:18 p.m. when her 2014 Nissan crossed the center line, striking a 2000 Peterbilt driven by Jerry Wilson, 60, of Little Rock, traveling in the northbound lane.
arkadelphian.com
Juvenile killed in rollover on Hwy 270
One person was killed in a Labor Day crash that sent three others to the hospital with injuries. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, a juvenile was ejected from a 2013 Dodge Caravan whose driver left the roadway and ramped a driveway. The accident happened at 8:09...
KATV
Pedestrian killed in Thursday traffic collision on South University identified by police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on South University Thursday night has been identified by Little Rock police. According to police, Ashley Taylor, 37, of Emerson died after being hit in the 5300 block of South University Avenue. Police said Taylor was...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast
It’ll be in the mid-80s at Noon in Central Arkansas and then reach up to around 90° for a high temperature this afternoon. Then we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon after reaching that high temperature of 90° in Little Rock. Tuesday will be as...
‘Their decision was about politics:’ Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. speaks out after proposal shut down
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. released a statement Tuesday night after the Little Rock Board of Directors shut down his proposal on how to spend American Rescue Plan funds.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Little Rock, AR (Photos & Maps)
If you’re looking for a delicious meal out, Little Rock has some great restaurants to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for barbecue, Mexican, or just some good old-fashioned home cooking, check out the following 15 best restaurants in Little Rock which are sure to satisfy your cravings. So put on your stretchy pants and get ready to eat!
KTLO
Mountain Home native sets stone skipping record at tournament Saturday
A Mountain Home native set a tournament record at the Great Southern Stone Skipping Championships Saturday at Lakewood Lake #1 in North Little Rock. Ashlie Hueter took first place in the women’s flight on Saturday with 26 skips, a new tournament record. Allan “The Snowman” Passmore, of Snowball came in second in the men’s flight with 32 skips.
