Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 7-8 Tumbling Shoal, recently had an election for three-year terms. In the photo left to right. Daniel King, "D-OB" from Searcy, was elected the Sergeant at Arms, enforcing all law enforcement, protocols, and rules of the CVMA 7-8 By Laws; Steve Pilkington "Tazman" from Heber Springs, was elected the new Executive Officer. He is principally responsible for leading all or part of an organization, although the exact nature of the role varies depending on the organization. In CVMA 7-8 executive officer, or "XO," is the second-in-command, reporting to the commanding officer; and Bill Morton "Rhino" of Searcy is the public relations Officer is a specialist in building and maintaining the positive image of this organization. In his role as CVMA 7-8 Public Relations Officer, he is is often the first contact for organizations seeking to reach out in an informed way. They use press releases, social media, and other communications to shape and influence public impression and raise awareness.

TUMBLING SHOALS, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO