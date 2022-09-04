Read full article on original website
York News-Times
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for York
York's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
York News-Times
Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln
On Friday, drivers headed to and from areas of southeast Lincoln will access the Nebraska 2 expressway using the new South Beltway interchange near 120th Street. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said crews will make the transition Friday. At that time, traffic from Lincoln headed for eastbound Nebraska 2 will follow the new on-ramp built as part of the interchange.
York News-Times
York High School addressing alleged threat
YORK – Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6, York High School Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew confirmed that a situation in being looked at in which an alleged threat was made against the York High School institution, students and staff. “We had a student bring in a note found in a restroom that...
York News-Times
Dukes comeback falls short as Milford holds on for 7-5 win
YORK – Both teams scored four runs over the last two innings and both teams each had big home runs over those final two frames. The difference was in the top of the first, when the Eagles were the beneficiaries of two hit batters and three York errors to take a 3-0 lead.
York News-Times
City starts process toward new fire station
YORK – The city has started the process of looking toward building a new fire station. As part of the budget, city officials agreed to take $500,000 from the city’s reserves as the start of a “savings account” toward this large project in the future. And...
York News-Times
One person in critical condition after being shot in Lincoln overnight
One person was hospitalized in critical condition after an overnight shooting at a central Lincoln restaurant. Lincoln Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver said officers were called to the McDonald's at 547 N. 48th St. about 3:30 a.m. They found a person who had been shot several times. That victim was transported...
York News-Times
City tax levy reduced, no tax asking increase
YORK – The City of York budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year has been approved – with a tax levy reduction and no increase in tax asking. The final budget hearing has been held, after months of city council workshops that included input from the administration and department heads.
York News-Times
York neighbors: Obituaries for September 8
Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times. (1) update to this series since Updated 12 min ago.
York News-Times
Four Downs: Improvement on O-line, and three other Husker takeaways
Anthony Grant grabs Big Ten Player of the Week honors. Nebraska running back Anthony Grant grabbed Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors for his 189-yard, two-touchdown performance against Northwestern.
York News-Times
St. Joseph honors beloved pastor
YORK -- Recently, the St. Joseph Catholic Church and school celebrated the life of Monsignor James Reinert with a tree dedication. Reinert served as an influential pastor at St. Joseph in York and St. Patrick in McCool. He also taught religion for 10 years at St. Joseph. After battling cancer for seven months in 2019, Reinert passed in January 2020.
York News-Times
Dukes suffer first loss at hands of Vikings
YORK – The York Dukes carried an unblemished record into Tuesday’s Central Conference tilt with the Class C-1 No. 7 Lakeview Vikings at the Duke Dome. The hosts played well for most of the match aside from a slow start to the second set, but too many little mistakes built up in a 25-22, 25-16, 26-24 loss.
York News-Times
Coming together to grow
York County Development Corporation (YCDC) has an active Business Retention and Expansion (BR&E) program, which is an economic development strategy of proactively connecting with local businesses to understand and respond to their needs. This program includes many contacts and communications throughout the year. Recently, we have kicked off the Business Visit Survey portion. These visitations are conducted during an in-person meeting to insure a full and clear understanding of the business’ operations, wants and needs. This also gives us the opportunity to share what we are doing to promote the economic growth in the county as it relates to their questions. The knowledge we gain from these visits are invaluable. In addition, it allows my staff and I the opportunity to see firsthand, the inside workings of different businesses. Through these interactions, we aim to foster collaboration throughout the community and partners who can help businesses. We do bring in economic development partners from regional and state entities to assist with the surveys.
York News-Times
York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week
Last week Centennial sophomore Ella Wambold was a big reason the Broncos were able to score wins against both Central City and Milford. Wambold racked up 68 assists in two games and she was 174 of 176 setting. The sophomore has 139 set assists in six games for the Broncos this year. Wambold’s accuracy and precision led Centennial to a team hitting percentage of .297 against the Milford Eagles. She also had seven ace serves in two games, with six of those coming against Central City. The sophomore also recorded 23 digs.
York News-Times
Plans made for county assessor vacancy
YORK – Plans have been made regarding how to move forward with the position of county assessor which is now vacant due to last week’s retirement of Ann Charlton. The commissioners discussed how they were going to move forward, as it is the county board’s responsibility to fill that position within 45 days.
York News-Times
First semester at York University begins
YORK – There is an undeniable charge of excitement in the air on the campus of York University as the first semester (as a university) has started. Major renovation projects are wrapping up, new banners and signs continue to appear around campus, faculty, staff, and administration are settling into new offices, athletic teams are getting in gear, and best of all…students are back.
York News-Times
Blake Shelton to open tour in Lincoln in February
Blake Shelton will open his “Back to the Honky Tonk Tour” in Lincoln on Feb. 16. The country star and “The Voice” coach will return to Pinnacle Bank Arena, which sold out when Shelton performed there in 2016. He’ll be joined on the tour by ACM Female Artist and CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce, who played the Single Barrel in 2019, and newcomer Jackson Dean.
York News-Times
County takes money from inheritance fund to provide tax relief
YORK – The York County Commissioners have agreed to take $1,250,000 from the county’s inheritance tax fund in order to meet lid requirements and provide tax relief in the 2022-23 budget. Last week, the commissioners met with department heads and elected officials to painstakingly go through each individual...
York News-Times
Jail ordered after meth’s found in stuffed animal
YORK – A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to four months jail after he was found in possession of methamphetamine hidden inside a stuffed animal in York County. This past week, Brennan J. Wycoff of Waukee, Iowa, was sentenced for the second time in York County for drug-related offenses.
York News-Times
York man pleads not guilty to weapons charges
YORK – George L. Martin, 50, of York, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. His arraignment was held and later the counts were reduced from two Class 1D felonies to a single count of attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, which is a Class 2 felony.
York News-Times
County inmate costs continue to be high
YORK – The costs of housing and caring for inmates in the county’s custody continue to be high and a consistent area of concern for the county commissioners. The county board members again discussed this ongoing situation, as the bi-weekly claims continue to be bogged down with high medical and dental bills as well as out-of-county housing fees because the jail here is too full.
