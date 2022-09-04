York County Development Corporation (YCDC) has an active Business Retention and Expansion (BR&E) program, which is an economic development strategy of proactively connecting with local businesses to understand and respond to their needs. This program includes many contacts and communications throughout the year. Recently, we have kicked off the Business Visit Survey portion. These visitations are conducted during an in-person meeting to insure a full and clear understanding of the business’ operations, wants and needs. This also gives us the opportunity to share what we are doing to promote the economic growth in the county as it relates to their questions. The knowledge we gain from these visits are invaluable. In addition, it allows my staff and I the opportunity to see firsthand, the inside workings of different businesses. Through these interactions, we aim to foster collaboration throughout the community and partners who can help businesses. We do bring in economic development partners from regional and state entities to assist with the surveys.

YORK COUNTY, NE ・ 6 HOURS AGO