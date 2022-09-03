HOUSTON - Houston police have identified the suspect who was shot to death by members of a task force at an apartment complex in Houston on Friday morning. Harrison Brown was wanted for aggravated robbery out of South Carolina, according to Houston Police. Brown, 33, was also accused of stalking a female and shooting at the house she was in, according to Calhoun County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO