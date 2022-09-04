Read full article on original website
Related
Arkansas Legislative Council approves federal COVID-19 recovery funding for 44 school districts
In a short Arkansas Legislative Council PEER meeting Tuesday, lawmakers approved federal COVID-19 recovery funding for 44 school districts.
KATV
Leadership Arkansas announces its Class of XXVII; 54 Arkansas leaders selected
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — 54 Arkansas leaders have been selected for a program operated by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and the Associated Industries of Arkansas. According to a press release, these individuals were chosen to be a part of the Leadership Arkansas Class XVII. Leadership Arkansas developed...
uams.edu
UAMS Associate Professor to Lead Project That Helps to Address Unconscious Biases in Arkansas Health Care
Sept. 7, 2022 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health is conducting trainings to address unconscious biases in health care. The trainings are supported by a $600,000 grant from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. Cindy...
KTLO
Congrats, Ethan!
Pictured (Left to Right): Jeremy Welch, Store Manager, Ethan McMillian, student and Chad Bartosz, Assistant Store Manager. The Baxter County Farm Bureau Board and Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee are pleased to announce the August recipient for the Baxter County Ag. Student of the Month, Ethan McMillian. Ethan is the son of Don & Tonya McMillian.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kuaf.com
Arkansas' First Black County Judge
Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Arkansas governor plans to grant 13 pardons, one restoration of firearms rights
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson plans to grant 13 pardons and one restoration of firearms rights, the state announced Tuesday. The applicants have completed their jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and have paid all fines related to their sentences, the governor’s office said. An additional 44 clemency...
5newsonline.com
What's the correct term for someone from Arkansas?
ARKANSAS, USA — Our home officially became a state in 1836 as the 25th state admitted to the Union. Today, natives of our state are commonly referred to as Arkansans. However, that’s not the only true term for us Natural State natives. State historian and State Archives Director Dr. David Ware said that we actually have three-- Arkansan, Arkansian, and Arkansawyer.
KTLO
Thursday football schedule includes 2 MH junior high teams at Marion
There is football scheduled for Thursday, and after two straight neutral site games, two of Mountain Home’s junior high teams will have their first true road test at Marion. The eighth grade game kicks off at 5 followed by the freshman contest. Also on the junior high level, Yellville-Summit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anti-government group purported to have Arkansas politicians and law enforcement as members
A report of a militant ant-government group paints a troubling membership picture for Arkansas.
The Oldest House and Public Structure in Arkansas, Have You Toured it?
Did you know that the oldest public structure in the entire state of Arkansas was also a house?. The oldest public structure is located between Norfolk and Mountain Home, Arkansas and was built back in the early 1820s by Jacob Wolf. He came to the Arkansas Territory in 1820 after his first wife died and bought 76 acres of government land. Jacob then built a large log house for him his five kids and started a new life with a new wife. They even had furniture brought in from the East down the White River by canoe.
KTLO
Local fisheries biologist recaps meeting on Game and Fish black bass management plan
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is updating its Reservoir Black Bass Management Plan again this year to continue improving the species’ population, while at the same time, responding to the needs and wants of anglers throughout the state. For over a month, the commission has held a series of public forums to allow anglers to give their input, and one meeting was held at the Donald W. Reynolds Library in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Thursday volleyball schedule includes MHHS at Harrison
Volleyball makes up much of the local Thursday schedule and includes Mountain Home High School continuing conference play. The Lady Bombers will return to the road for an outing with Harrison. The junior varsity match begins at 4:30 followed by the varsity match. Elsewhere on the high school level, Cotter...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTLO
Thursday golf schedule includes MH hosting Valley Springs for 9 holes
Thursday’s high school golf schedule includes Mountain Home hosting Valley Springs for a nine-hole event. Tee time at Big Creek Golf and Country Club is scheduled for 3:30. Also on the golf schedule, Flippin, Yellville-Summit, Viola, Salem and Mammoth Spring will compete in an 18-hole event at the Golf Course on Turkey Mountain in Horseshoe Bend; Melbourne will be at River Oaks Golf Course in Searcy; and Bergman heads to Oakridge Golf Course in Huntsville.
Ghost Hunting 101 set for Old State House
Ever wondered if the Old State House might be haunted by the ghosts of politicians past? Here's your chance to decide for yourself!
KYTV
Earthquake shakes northern Arkansas community for 3rd time in last month
IMBODEN, Ark. (KY3) - For the third time in less than a month, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake near Imboden’s in Lawrence County (Ark.). The latest quake happened Monday morning. It registered as a 2.0 magnitude, three miles south of Imboden. The USGS received no reports of anyone feeling the earthquake.
KTLO
Thursday tennis schedule includes MH at Van Buren
Thursday’s tennis schedule includes one of Mountain Home’s longest trips of the season. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will be near the Oklahoma state line for an outing with Van Buren. The start time is set for 4. Elsewhere, Harrison hosts Greenbrier.
KATV
Rock Region METRO brings public transit to Conway
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The City of Conway announced Thursday, Sept. 1 that the Rock Region METRO will be launching the METRO Connect Conway public micro-transit service. According to Rock Region METRO, the project will begin in late October. There will be two public information meetings on Sept. 13 and 14 to share with the public how the service works.
whiterivernow.com
Third quake in less than a month rattles northeast Arkansas
UPDATE, Sept. 7, 2022, 3:00 p.m.: The quakes keep coming. The U.S. Geological Survey now reports another quake has hit Lawrence County — the second one this week and the fourth quake in the region in less than a month. According to the USGS, the latest quake was recorded...
KTLO
Edith Mckinney Page, 98, Mountain Home (Roller)
Edith McKinney Page, our devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died September 4th, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, several weeks shy of her 99th. Mom was born during the Roaring Twenties on September 26, 1923, in Memphis, TN. Her family weathered the next decade of the Great Depression better than many, and Mom.
whiterivernow.com
UPDATE: Yet another quake recorded in Lawrence County
The U.S. Geological Survey now reports another quake has hit Lawrence County — the second one this week and the fourth quake in the region in less than a month. According to the USGS, the latest quake was recorded about 1.25 miles southwest of Lynn, Ark., at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 7). The 2.1-magnitude quake had a depth of about 9.3 miles.
Comments / 0