Mountain Home, AR

KTLO

Congrats, Ethan!

Pictured (Left to Right): Jeremy Welch, Store Manager, Ethan McMillian, student and Chad Bartosz, Assistant Store Manager. The Baxter County Farm Bureau Board and Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee are pleased to announce the August recipient for the Baxter County Ag. Student of the Month, Ethan McMillian. Ethan is the son of Don & Tonya McMillian.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Walton Family Foundation funds new mountain biking trail in Harrison, Ark.

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Harrison Exercise, Adventure, and Recreational Trails (HEART) committee has received a $108,000 grant from the Walton Family Foundation to build a mountain biking trail in the Boone County, Ark. town. The nearly three-mile-long trial will be located on the North Arkansas College (NAC) campus. It...
HARRISON, AR
KTLO

Thursday golf schedule includes MH hosting Valley Springs for 9 holes

Thursday’s high school golf schedule includes Mountain Home hosting Valley Springs for a nine-hole event. Tee time at Big Creek Golf and Country Club is scheduled for 3:30. Also on the golf schedule, Flippin, Yellville-Summit, Viola, Salem and Mammoth Spring will compete in an 18-hole event at the Golf Course on Turkey Mountain in Horseshoe Bend; Melbourne will be at River Oaks Golf Course in Searcy; and Bergman heads to Oakridge Golf Course in Huntsville.
VALLEY SPRINGS, AR
KTLO

MH begins cross country season at Willow Springs

The cross country season gets underway Thursday for Mountain Home. The high school, junior high and seventh grade teams will be across the state line and join Bakersfield, Gainesville, Dora and others in Willow Springs to compete in the Steve Waggoner Invitational. The Lady Bombers come into the season as...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
whiterivernow.com

BACC holds ribbon cutting at Midtown Plaza

Featured image (by Gena Tate): Tricia Cargill-Zelasko speaks at the BACC ribbon cutting for Midtown Plaza. The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) helped celebrate Midtown Plaza, a newly-completed six-suite shopping plaza in Batesville with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday. “We are so proud and excited to open Midtown Plaza...
BATESVILLE, AR
KTLO

Thursday volleyball schedule includes MHHS at Harrison

Volleyball makes up much of the local Thursday schedule and includes Mountain Home High School continuing conference play. The Lady Bombers will return to the road for an outing with Harrison. The junior varsity match begins at 4:30 followed by the varsity match. Elsewhere on the high school level, Cotter...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Thursday tennis schedule includes MH at Van Buren

Thursday’s tennis schedule includes one of Mountain Home’s longest trips of the season. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will be near the Oklahoma state line for an outing with Van Buren. The start time is set for 4. Elsewhere, Harrison hosts Greenbrier.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Mountain Home tennis teams sweep Russellville

It was a sweep for the Mountain Home High School tennis teams at home Tuesday against Russellville. On the girls’ side, Macie Heide won her singles match 8-1 and Cambelle Lance was an 8-3 winner. In doubles action, the team of Isabella Dotson and Kelsey Blackwell were 8-0 winners and Bianca Talbot and Hannah Baker fell 8-1.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Power 95.9

The Oldest House and Public Structure in Arkansas, Have You Toured it?

Did you know that the oldest public structure in the entire state of Arkansas was also a house?. The oldest public structure is located between Norfolk and Mountain Home, Arkansas and was built back in the early 1820s by Jacob Wolf. He came to the Arkansas Territory in 1820 after his first wife died and bought 76 acres of government land. Jacob then built a large log house for him his five kids and started a new life with a new wife. They even had furniture brought in from the East down the White River by canoe.
ARKANSAS STATE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KTLO

Edith Mckinney Page, 98, Mountain Home (Roller)

Edith McKinney Page, our devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died September 4th, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, several weeks shy of her 99th. Mom was born during the Roaring Twenties on September 26, 1923, in Memphis, TN. Her family weathered the next decade of the Great Depression better than many, and Mom.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Local fisheries biologist recaps meeting on Game and Fish black bass management plan

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is updating its Reservoir Black Bass Management Plan again this year to continue improving the species’ population, while at the same time, responding to the needs and wants of anglers throughout the state. For over a month, the commission has held a series of public forums to allow anglers to give their input, and one meeting was held at the Donald W. Reynolds Library in Mountain Home.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Miles and Miles of Yard Sales event starts Friday

The Miles & Miles of Yard Sales will take place Friday and Saturday along Arkansas Highway 178. Sales will run from Midway to Lakeview, through Bull Shoals, Fairview and to Flippin. If you would like to be put on the list for the event, email the Bull Shoals Lake White...
BULL SHOALS, AR
KTLO

MHJH volleyball splits at Harrison

The Mountain Home Junior High volleyball teams split four matches at Harrison Tuesday evening. In the junior high varsity match, Harrison won 2-1, winning by scores of 19-25, 26-24 and 15-12. The Junior Lady Bombers fall to 2-3 on the season. Mountain Home won the junior high J.V. match by...
HARRISON, AR
KTLO

Mountain Home native sets stone skipping record at tournament Saturday

A Mountain Home native set a tournament record at the Great Southern Stone Skipping Championships Saturday at Lakewood Lake #1 in North Little Rock. Ashlie Hueter took first place in the women’s flight on Saturday with 26 skips, a new tournament record. Allan “The Snowman” Passmore, of Snowball came in second in the men’s flight with 32 skips.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MHHS golf teams get wins at Melbourne

The Mountain Home High School golf teams picked up a pair of wins Tuesday at Coopers Hawk in Melbourne. Five boys’ teams and three girls’ teams took part in the event. On the boys’ side, Mountain Home had a team total of 240 to finish 14 strokes ahead of Arkadelphia. Melbourne was third and Salem fourth.
MELBOURNE, AR
KTLO

Fire damages popular Ozark County resort

(Photo courtesy of Ozark County Times) A fire has heavily damaged a popular business in Ozark County. No injuries have been reported in the blaze Wednesday evening at Old Dawt Mill along the North Fork River off Missouri Highway PP between Dora and Tecumseh. According to reports from the Ozark...
OZARK COUNTY, MO

