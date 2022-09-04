APD investigating downtown Austin suspicious death Sunday morning
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are investigating a suspicious death Sunday morning in downtown Austin.
It happened near East Sixth Street and Brazos Street.
APD will hold a media briefing at 7:30 a.m.
This article will be updated as information becomes available.
