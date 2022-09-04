ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
APD investigating downtown Austin suspicious death Sunday morning

By Taylor Girtman
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are investigating a suspicious death Sunday morning in downtown Austin.

It happened near East Sixth Street and Brazos Street.

APD will hold a media briefing at 7:30 a.m.

    Austin Police are investigating a suspicious death Sunday morning in downtown Austin. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

This article will be updated as information becomes available. Check with KXAN for updates.

