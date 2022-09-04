ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha County, WI

Michael
4d ago

With the current state of crime in the country, state and Waukesha and Milwaukee county cutting police forces is the worst idea. If money is the cause then cuts elsewhere should happen first, if the ability to get officers is the problem increase wages. Crime is out of control right now.

Bob Majeski
3d ago

Who the hell wrote that statement? How can you lower overtime with less staff? Necessary work has to be done with less staff? Really?

Anch K
4d ago

cut staff to limit overtime....that seriously.makes no sense. What that essentially means is that if you are not a contracted district yoummay or may not get coverage because no one wants to work for that department anymore. They've had mass exodus between retirements and those leaving for greener pastures and can't get anyone to apply. So instead you cut deputies and botch your minimums putting up with more work for less. That department has been short for more than 12 years. They've had 4 suicides in 10 years of deputies. I think its time to start taking a look at everything from the top three down.

