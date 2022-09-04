Read full article on original website
Related
Antelope Valley Press
Business briefs, Sept. 7, 2022
Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states’ teen vaping probe. HARTFORD, Conn. — Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced the deal, Tuesday, on behalf of the states plus Puerto Rico, which joined together, in 2020, to probe Juul’s early promotions and claims about the benefits of its technology as a smoking alternative. The settlement, which includes numerous restrictions on how Juul can market its products, resolves one of the biggest legal threats facing the beleaguered company, which still faces nine separate lawsuits from other states. Additionally, Juul faces hundreds of personal lawsuits brought on behalf of teenagers and others who say they became addicted to the company’s vaping products. The states’ investigation found that Juul marketed its e-cigarettes to underage teens with launch parties, product giveaways and ads and social media posts using youthful models, according to a statement.
Antelope Valley Press
Lawmakers adjourn in heat wave, leave governor in hot seat
SACRAMENTO — California lawmakers adjourned this year’s legislative session at the onset of a protracted triple-digit heat wave that fed some of their final debates over climate change and keeping the lights on by propping up an aging nuclear reactor. They left Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the...
Antelope Valley Press
Victims of floatplane crash included activist, winemaker
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — A civil rights activist, a business owner, a lawyer, an engineer and the founder of a winery and his family were on the floatplane that crashed in the waters of Washington state’s Puget Sound, killing 10. The US Coast Guard released the names...
Antelope Valley Press
Hurricane Kay strengthens, heads to Peninsula
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Kay gained strength in the Pacific, Wednesday, and began lashing Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, where authorities prepared by opening shelters and closing some roads. Forecasters said there’s a chance outer bands of the big storm could bring heavy rain — and possibly flash...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Antelope Valley Press
Raley’s executive, pilot killed in crash
GALT, Calif. (AP) — An executive and a pilot for the Raley’s Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California, on Sunday, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m., Sunday, in a marshy area at an almond...
Comments / 0