Mack Brown: UNC Defense ‘Embarrassed’ After Appalachian State Game
Three days later, the dust is still settling from UNC and App State’s historic encounter in Boone. The game set the Kidd Brewer Stadium turf aflame, as the teams combined for 62 points in the fourth quarter and 124 overall in the 63-61 Carolina victory. For those counting at home, that’s more total points than when the two men’s basketball teams squared off in the Smith Center last season.
Greensboro, N.C. — One juvenile faces criminal charges after multiple fights ended the Dudley-Hillside football game at halftime on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Guilford County Schools said spectators were involved in a fight during the football. The fight involved multiple clusters of people, police said....
Charlie Hayes Wright
Charlie Hayes Wright, 59, passed away on Thursday September 1, 2022. Services will be private. Wright was born in Montgomery County to Howard and Bessie Singleton Wright. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters. He is survived by three sisters and one brother.
Hoke County, N.C. — Jeremy Sowells of Raeford took a $20 Fast Play ticket and turned it into a huge victory. Sowells won a $308,513 jackpot plus $200,000 cash for a prize of $508,513. Sowells bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket at Muncheez Express on Fayetteville Road in Raeford on Saturday.
Fight at high school in west Charlotte draws police response, CMS says
CHARLOTTE — A fight at a high school in west Charlotte resulted in a response from police, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. In a message sent to families shared with Channel 9, CMS said a fight happened at Turning Point Academy on Tuesday. Police were called to the campus...
montgomeryherald.com
Archie William Edwards Jr.
ARCHIE WILLIAM EDWARDS JR. Archie William Edwards, Jr., 74, of Bridgeport, CT, (formerly of) Candor, passes away, Monday 22, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on September 10 at R.C. Bostic & Son Funeral Services Chapel, Candor. Edwards is survived by his wife, Inaka Edwards of the home; son, Eric Edwards; daughter, Erika Edwards; one brother; two sisters.
RAEFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — Someone walked into a Hoke County convenience store Saturday afternoon, bought a 100X The Cash Fast Play ticket and won $508,513, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. The win happened just before 2 p.m. at the Muncheez Express on Fayetteville Road in Raeford. The odds of winning a Fast […]
montgomeryherald.com
Elois Smith
Elois Smith, 74, of Troy, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022. A graveside service will be held 2:30 p.m., September 7, 2022 at Southside Cemetery in Troy. Smith was born in Wadesboro to the late Willie and Elsie Tillman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Smith and four brothers. Smith is survived by daughters, Elois E. Smith and Melissa Smith; sons Herbert Smith and Bill Smith; ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
WBTV
Paralyzed Charlotte man left with no care for almost 24 hours at Atrium Emergency Room
Quail Meadows mobile home park in Fort Mill has not had running water for the last two weeks. District to re-evaluate after mold found in West Rowan Middle School. Students there have been learning remotely since Aug. 22 after mold found in the HVAC system forced them to go online.
WBTV
Army in major need of soldiers, offering new incentives to recruits
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As of July, the U.S. Army said it is facing the most challenging recruitment time in decades. As a result, they are offering major financial incentives to new recruits. In a July memo, Army leaders say they ended the fiscal year with a little over 466,000...
Stanly News & Press
Stanly County Sheriff’s Reports – Aug. 23-Sept. 4, 2022
Stanly County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity:. Bethany Leigh Horne (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine, F (F), at 41073 Mt Zion Church Rd/loop Rd, Norwood, on 8/23/2022. Kevin Dee Polston (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Larceny, M (M), at 130 S Main, Norwood,...
soultracks.com
"Mockingbird" hitmaker Inez Foxx dies at age 79
(September 6, 2022) We’ve just learned of the death of singer Inez Foxx, one-half of the brother-sister duo Inez & Charlie Foxx, in West Compton, California. She was 79. Inez & Charlie Foxx were best known for the top 10 hit “Mockingbird” in 1963, but had a string of additional moderate hits running to the mid-70s.
montgomeryherald.com
Brenda Britt Willard
Brenda Britt Willard, 75, of Star, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. A private service will be held at a later date. Willard was born in Montgomery County to Charlie and Lena Blake Britt. She is survived by her husband, David Willard of the home; daughter, Debbie Willard of Star; sons, Roy McBride and Steven Willard of Star; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
UNCG students get real-world experience by helping a small town in Walnut Cove
WALNUT COVE, N.C. (WGHP) — The University of North Carolina at Greensboro is taking a unique approach to helping students get some real-world experience. It involves the town of Walnut Cove, an empty lot and a group of 18 interior architecture students. Students will work on the project from the beginning of the semester until […]
Randolph Co. farm provides you-pick, fall experience for the family
Ramseur, N.C. — Temperatures might still be scorching in central North Carolina, but fall activities are beginning to pop up in the area. While you might think that pick-your-own fruit applies mostly to strawberries or blueberries, a Randolph County farm brings fall flair to the activity. In September, you...
ncdps.gov
Parsons Named New Warden of Randolph Correctional Center
The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice has named Michael Parsons as the new warden of Randolph Correctional Center in Asheboro. Parsons, a 21-year veteran of the state prison system, had been associate warden for custody and operations at Southern Correctional Institution in Troy since 2020. "Warden Parsons has...
Memorial honors High Point woman Heddie Dawkins after 1-week search ends in tragedy
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Flowers and a cross with the word “Love” mark the area where a search team found the body of Heddie Dawkins in High Point. Dawkins, an 81-year-old woman with severe dementia, disappeared in the early morning hours of Aug. 24 on the 2700 block of Blockhouse Court. On Aug. 30, […]
