Troy, NC

FanSided

UNC Basketball extends offer to five-star Trentyn Flowers

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program have officially extended an offer to five-star Class of 2024 prospect Trentyn Flowers. Add five-star Trentyn Flowers to the list of players from the Class of 2024 that the UNC basketball program has extended an official offer to. On Monday night, it was...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Mack Brown: UNC Defense ‘Embarrassed’ After Appalachian State Game

Three days later, the dust is still settling from UNC and App State’s historic encounter in Boone. The game set the Kidd Brewer Stadium turf aflame, as the teams combined for 62 points in the fourth quarter and 124 overall in the 63-61 Carolina victory. For those counting at home, that’s more total points than when the two men’s basketball teams squared off in the Smith Center last season.
Education
montgomeryherald.com

Charlie Hayes Wright

Charlie Hayes Wright, 59, passed away on Thursday September 1, 2022. Services will be private. Wright was born in Montgomery County to Howard and Bessie Singleton Wright. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters. He is survived by three sisters and one brother.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Hoke County man wins $508,513 through NC lottery

Hoke County, N.C. — Jeremy Sowells of Raeford took a $20 Fast Play ticket and turned it into a huge victory. Sowells won a $308,513 jackpot plus $200,000 cash for a prize of $508,513. Sowells bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket at Muncheez Express on Fayetteville Road in Raeford on Saturday.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
montgomeryherald.com

Archie William Edwards Jr.

ARCHIE WILLIAM EDWARDS JR. Archie William Edwards, Jr., 74, of Bridgeport, CT, (formerly of) Candor, passes away, Monday 22, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on September 10 at R.C. Bostic & Son Funeral Services Chapel, Candor. Edwards is survived by his wife, Inaka Edwards of the home; son, Eric Edwards; daughter, Erika Edwards; one brother; two sisters.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX8 News

montgomeryherald.com

Elois Smith

Elois Smith, 74, of Troy, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022. A graveside service will be held 2:30 p.m., September 7, 2022 at Southside Cemetery in Troy. Smith was born in Wadesboro to the late Willie and Elsie Tillman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Smith and four brothers. Smith is survived by daughters, Elois E. Smith and Melissa Smith; sons Herbert Smith and Bill Smith; ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
TROY, NC
Stanly News & Press

Stanly County Sheriff’s Reports – Aug. 23-Sept. 4, 2022

Stanly County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity:. Bethany Leigh Horne (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine, F (F), at 41073 Mt Zion Church Rd/loop Rd, Norwood, on 8/23/2022. Kevin Dee Polston (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Larceny, M (M), at 130 S Main, Norwood,...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
soultracks.com

"Mockingbird" hitmaker Inez Foxx dies at age 79

(September 6, 2022) We’ve just learned of the death of singer Inez Foxx, one-half of the brother-sister duo Inez & Charlie Foxx, in West Compton, California. She was 79. Inez & Charlie Foxx were best known for the top 10 hit “Mockingbird” in 1963, but had a string of additional moderate hits running to the mid-70s.
GREENSBORO, NC
montgomeryherald.com

Brenda Britt Willard

Brenda Britt Willard, 75, of Star, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. A private service will be held at a later date. Willard was born in Montgomery County to Charlie and Lena Blake Britt. She is survived by her husband, David Willard of the home; daughter, Debbie Willard of Star; sons, Roy McBride and Steven Willard of Star; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
STAR, NC
ncdps.gov

Parsons Named New Warden of Randolph Correctional Center

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice has named Michael Parsons as the new warden of Randolph Correctional Center in Asheboro. Parsons, a 21-year veteran of the state prison system, had been associate warden for custody and operations at Southern Correctional Institution in Troy since 2020. "Warden Parsons has...
ASHEBORO, NC

