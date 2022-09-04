Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
365thingsinhouston.com
Get the Chromatica Ball rolling with Lady Gaga at Minute Maid Park
Take in the unique artistry of Lady Gaga and the Chromatica Ball Tour at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. After two postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lady Gaga at long last brings her Chromatica Ball Tour to H-Town, highlighting her 2020 release, Chromatica, and offering a blend of ’90s house music and cyberpunk feel that only Gaga could dream up.
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 9 to 11, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
A New Jack City Live Stage Play Starring Big Daddy Kane, Treach and Others Is Coming in November
A live stage play of the cult classic 1991 film New Jack City is coming to stages around the country in November and the internet has mixed feelings about the revival of the beloved movie. On Wednesday (Sept. 7), the stage play's producer Je'Caryous Johnson announced the new rendition of...
Minute Maid Park called out for outfield conditions following Bad Bunny concert series
HOUSTON — Minute Maid Park is being called out for banged-up conditions after the reggaetón artist Bad Bunny’s two-night concert series. Fans took to social media to share videos and pictures during Monday’s game against the Rangers. Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny took the stage at...
365thingsinhouston.com
Dip into all sorts of goods at gift & specialty shops in Houston
Spend some time hopping shelf to shelf for books, music, home decor and more at some of the best gift and specialty shops across Houston. There’s no shortage of retail adventures in Houston. Nearly every neighborhood in the city has its local gems worthy of a look, where shoppers will find everything from quirky toy stores to specialty boutiques with handcrafted items.
Click2Houston.com
‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser will visit Houston for a good cause
HOUSTON – Hollywood actor Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler in the popular TV drama ‘Yellowstone’ is gearing up for a special trip to Houston this Friday to support a local nonprofit on a mission to end animal homelessness. Lisa Tynan, with Houston PetSet, joined us with...
houstononthecheap.com
Free things to do in Houston near you: 25 fun activities & stuff to enjoy with kids, family & friends!
Save your cash and still see the best of Houston with these local events and activities. Whether you’re visiting Houston for a weekend or you’ve lived here your whole life, you can do any of these things for free and have fun every day of the week!. Here...
365thingsinhouston.com
Take a load off with concerts, BBQ & more for Labor Day 2022 in Houston
Fill your Labor Day with concerts, sports, happy hours, specials and more with our guide to Labor Day festivities and events from on Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022. Whether you’re looking to get out on the town, experience some live music, or enjoy some family fun time, we’ve got you covered with a few of our favorite Labor Day events.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Acclaimed Rancher and Restaurateur Launches New Houston Restaurant in Garden Oaks
Felix Florez has borne many titles in his life: rancher, butcher, sommelier, chef. Now, he can add brick-and-mortar restaurateur to his résumé. Cherry Block Smokehouse, in Garden Oak’s Stomping Grounds at 1227 West 34th, is now open. The development is also home to Fat Cat Creamery and Little Dreamer Coffee.
Click2Houston.com
Inside a high profile Houston attorney’s home, meet a home inspector/TikTok star, & tour a 40 acre horse ranch on the market
In this program each week, Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate takes you inside homes on the market right now and connects with experts on a variety of topics important to homeowners. In this episode of “House 2 Home with Lily Jang,” go inside the stunning home of one...
papercitymag.com
A Nigerian-Born Designer Launches a Luxury Fashion Label in Houston
Arinze Marshall grew up in Nigeria in a house of five boys and he was always known as the fashionable brother. (Photo by @vdm_photographer) This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Arinze Marshall grew up in Nigeria in a house of five boys. The fourth...
Miranda Lambert Says This Texas City Is Her 'Favorite Place On Earth'
"Sounds like heaven to me!"
fox26houston.com
Local pastor reiterates his belief that Houston is 'most dangerous city in America'
HOUSTON - A prominent pastor in Houston is doubling down his stance concerning crime within the city. A week ago, Dr. Ed Young from Second Baptist Church in Houston, received backlash after calling Houston the most dangerous city in the United States. Following criticism from Houston leaders, the pastor doubled down his comments in a second sermon on Sunday.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Chinese Restaurants in Houston, TX (Photos & Maps)
Houston, TX, is home to many delicious Chinese restaurants. From authentic Sichuan cuisine to Hong Kong-style dim sum, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are our picks for the best Chinese restaurants in Houston. China Garden Restaurant. The China Garden Restaurant serves authentic Sichuan cuisine, and the dishes...
Fort Bend cop shares video of coyote jumping 6-foot fence near Houston
A coyote recently killed a pet in a nearby subdivision, Constable Chad Norvell said.
Click2Houston.com
Late-night bar and nightclub noise crackdown: Houston ordinance changes take effect Tuesday
HOUSTON – City of Houston bars, nightclubs, and restaurants within 300 feet of a residence will be required to get a new permit starting Tuesday after “numerous complaints” from people who live near these establishments about excessive late-night noise. The changes were approved by the Houston City...
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Houston
Houston, also known as H-Town (the nickname created by a local R&B group from the 90s), is the most populous city in Texas and the fourth most populous city in the entire United States. The city was first named after General Sam Houston and contains both a famous Theater District and Museum District. There’s lots to do in Houston but if you need to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city, here are some fantastic day trips from Houston.
HipHopDX.com
Trae Tha Truth Caught Kicking & Punching Z-Ro In Newly Surfaced Video
Houston, TX – Trae Tha Truth and Z-Ro were involved in an altercation earlier this week, and in a newly surfaced video Trae can be seen kicking and punching his cousin and former ABN partner. In the new clip shared by TMZ on Friday (September 2), Trae Tha Truth...
fox26houston.com
Raccoons create 'living nightmare' at Houston apartments
HOUSTON - Raccoons seem to have invaded a southeast Houston apartment complex and the animals have created what two families call "a living nightmare." Several residents say they often see raccoons in the parking lot at the Tiffany Bay Townhomes complex or on their patio, but a couple of residents have had raccoons living inside their apartments for more than a year now.
