ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 13

Carrie Cervantes
3d ago

I'm excited about this. I watched him play for Hawkeyes and I can't wait to see what he does with the Bears. I really hope the bears 🐻 start off with a great season this year. It's been a long time coming.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AthlonSports.com

Cincinnati Bengals Are Releasing Son Of NFL Legend This Monday

The Cincinnati Bengals are finalizing their roster ahead of the 2022 season. That includes the release of a notable player. That player is Thaddeus Moss. The Bengals are releasing tight end Thaddeus Moss this Monday morning. Thaddeus is the son of NFL legend and Hall of Famer Randy Moss. A...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears 2022 game-by-game season prediction

The Chicago Bears will open the season against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, which will feature Justin Fields vs. Trey Lance. Aside from facing their NFC North rivals twice this season, the Bears will square off against the AFC East and NFC East, which includes home games against the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins, as well as away games against the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and New York Jets.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Bears could sign former hated rival?

The Chicago Bears could be bringing in a player who spent the last season with their biggest rivals. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported on Tuesday that quarterback Kurt Benkert is among several players that the Bears are working out this week. The 27-year-old former University of Virginia star remains unsigned.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Chicago Bears Announce Major Update on New Stadium and Relocation

The Chicago Bears annoucned a big update on their plans to relocate and build and a new stadium. The team penned an open letter that shows the conceptual plans for the development of the 326-acre property on Arlington Park, which features the construction of a domed stadium. Arlington Park is located in Arlington Heights, Illinois, which is a suburb of Chicago. The team currently plays its games at Soldier Field on the Near South Side of the city.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
ClutchPoints

Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season

The nonsense of the NFL preseason is finally over and the 2022 NFL season is upon us. That means the time for speculation is over and the time for results is here. Well, almost over. There is still time for some Minnesota Vikings’ bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season heading into Week 1 vs. the Green Bay Packers. What will the Vikings 2022 NFL season bring? The Vikings 2022 roster is one of the best in the league, and few teams did as much as Minnesota did to upgrade its chances this season. For that reason, many of the Vikings’ predictions for 2022 are quite optimistic.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Clemson football: Fans go nuclear on Dabo Swinney against Georgia Tech

Fans on Clemson message boards were not pleased with the team’s early performance against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The 2021 season did not go the way that the Clemson Tigers team and the fanbase had envisioned. They finished the year with a 10-3 record and in third-place in the ACC. But on Labor Day, Clemson had the chance to begin their bounce back tour with a win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Packers-Vikings, pick

We get an epic NFC North matchup to open the 2022 NFL Season!. The Green Bay Packers face off against their division rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX in Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Green Bay Packers again have Super Bowl dreams on their...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Predicting the Chicago Bears' 4 Captains

According to a number of reports on Monday, the Chicago Bears will have four permanent captains this season with a fifth rotating captain each week. In the Matt Nagy era, the former head coach loved to switch up his captains every week. However, in doing so, there was a lack of consistent leadership in the locker room and the team came up short at a time when they could have made some noise. Now, the team will have four consistent leaders on a weekly basis.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#American Football#Wr#Poles#The Minnesota Vikings#The Chicago Bears
Yardbarker

Bears' OL Lucas Patrick and WR Byron Pringle Return to Practice

The Chicago Bears have been no stranger to injuries this offseason. Just six days before they play their first game, they got a bit of good news on that front. Offensive lineman Lucas Patrick and wide receivers Byron Pringle and Velus Jones Jr. returned to practice Monday, which is a great sign.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

49ers' George Kittle day-to-day with groin injury ahead of Week 1 vs. Bears

San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle made a surprise appearance on the team’s injury report Wednesday with what is being described as a groin issue. The All-Pro suffered the injury during practice on Monday. Now with just a few days to go before their season opener against the Chicago Bears, Kittle was not a participant in 49ers practice on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
FanSided

FanSided

281K+
Followers
532K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy