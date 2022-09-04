ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

Will the mail be delivered on Labor Day?

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fbYgB_0hhlDx7Y00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Monday, mail and package deliveries will be put on pause for Labor Day.

The United States Postal Service will not deliver mail on Labor Day this Monday, September 5 as one of the 11 federal holidays observed by USPS.

Ohio State Marching Band ‘jazz’ up home opener

The holidays USPS does not operate include: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, July 4, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

In addition, UPS is closed and FedEx has no deliveries with modified office hours for Labor Day. Amazon’s website states Labor Day is a paid holiday but does not state if package deliveries halt for the holiday.

All banks, government offices, and public schools are closed Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 17

Golden Goddess
3d ago

USPS will not deliver mail, however most carriers will deliver "Amazon parcels" Monday, just like today, we are delivering Amazon parcels.

Reply
4
Nancy Smith
3d ago

it's never ran on Labor Day and we should throw an Elvis Presley day in there too since other holidays have gotten thrown in there recently just saying

Reply(5)
4
Cheryl R.
3d ago

I can't believe people even have to ask this question. How dumbed down have we become?

Reply
5
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio bill could raise wages for people with disabilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In Ohio, it is legal for people with disabilities to get paid below minimum wage. According to the Ohio Revised Code, the idea behind the sub-minimum wage is so people with disabilities have more opportunities for work. Lawmakers behind House Bill 716 say that shouldn’t be the case. “We should be […]
Cadrene Heslop

Concerns About Self-Checkout in Ohio Stores

Stores are leaning into automation more than ever. Sam's Club increased its membership fee. And one of the reasons for the fee hike was technology investments. Stores are adding more self-checkout options to their locations. Walmart is also a part of the practice. Corporations often choose self-checkout stations over hiring several cashiers.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio bill aims to stop baby formula price gouging

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The baby formula shortage has been an alarming problem for parents nationwide, and inflation has only made the issue more difficult. Recently introduced House Bill 718 would prohibit price gouging for infant formula. The legislation was introduced by Representatives Jeff Crossman (D-Parma) and Shayla Davis (D-Garfield Heights), who said it will […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Local Life#Columbus Day#Festival#Localevent#Veterans Day#Memorial Day#Usps#Ohio State Marching Band#Ups#Fedex#Amazon#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcmh Tv
NBC4 Columbus

Will Ohio tax canceled student loan debt?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans with recently canceled federal student loans won’t see their debt be taxed, at least for now. After President Joe Biden announced up to $20,000 in student debt relief for up to 43 million borrowers in August, states including Indiana said North Carolina said they would consider canceled student loans as […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Four cases of potential voter fraud identified in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people are under investigation for potential voter fraud, accused of voting in Ohio and casting an additional ballot in a different state. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced in a letter on Wednesday four people have been referred to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for potential […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

OhioHealth sets final work date for 58 employees

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — OhioHealth said in a letter last week that the final work date for 58 of its recently laid-off employees will be in November. In a Sept. 1 letter to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and the Franklin County Board of Commissioners, OhioHealth said Nov. […]
cleveland19.com

‘Highly contagious’ avian influenza detected in 2 Ohio counties

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Agriculture said a “highly contagious” form of the avian influenza has been detected in Ashland and Defiance counties. In Ashland County, officials said a backyard flock tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza. The virus was also detected in...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How to avoid misinformation this election season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With just 64 days before the midterm elections, voters need to be aware of the misinformation that flows on social media. Ohio State University communications professor Kelly Garrett said the key to avoid misinformation is knowing the warning signs. Garrett said he doesn’t see the spread of false information stopping any […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Trump endorses Gov. DeWine in Ohio’s gubernatorial election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Gov. Mike DeWine ahead of Ohio’s gubernatorial election. Trump endorsed DeWine along with Lt. Governor Jon Husted on Wednesday, with 62 days to go before election day. DeWine shared Trump’s announcement on Twitter and said, “Lt. Governor [Jon Husted] and I are grateful for President Trump’s support.”
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Juul owes $438 million in settlement for teen vaping probe: Yost

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A company widely attributed as dominating the vaping industry now owes millions to settle a lawsuit over its marketing to a younger audience, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Tuesday. Juul Labs will pay $438.5 million in a settlement with Yost and 32 other attorneys general. The investigation from the group’s […]
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Are you looking for some fantastic donuts in Ohio?. If so, you should visit these places in the state. This long-running bakery in central Ohio is known for their great cookies, pies, and of course, donuts. Check out their delectable apple fritters, Davy Crockett (a cinnamon braided donut with maple frosting), honey buns, and peanut butter cream filled donuts. They also have other goodies like Hungarian strudel, cream horns, maple pecan braids, and more.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Fall festivals and events in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival returns for 3 Saturdays

A tidal wave-sized blend of food, live entertainment and activities will come ashore to Champaign County for the next three consecutive Saturdays. The 20th Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Sept. 17 and 24 at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, 2624 N. U.S. 68, a mile north of Urbana, highlighting seafood and other foods and tons of activities for all ages with a slew of bands all in one area.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy