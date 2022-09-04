Will the mail be delivered on Labor Day?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Monday, mail and package deliveries will be put on pause for Labor Day.

The United States Postal Service will not deliver mail on Labor Day this Monday, September 5 as one of the 11 federal holidays observed by USPS.

The holidays USPS does not operate include: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, July 4, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

In addition, UPS is closed and FedEx has no deliveries with modified office hours for Labor Day. Amazon’s website states Labor Day is a paid holiday but does not state if package deliveries halt for the holiday.

All banks, government offices, and public schools are closed Monday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.