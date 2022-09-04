Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha pursuit, gun thrown on I-94, 2 from Milwaukee charged
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two Milwaukee men face charges in connection with a 100 mph pursuit that involved a pistol being thrown from the car on I-94 in Waukesha County Aug. 21. According to prosecutors, the driver told investigators he didn't stop because he was "afraid of what police would do because of things seen on the internet and thought if he got to Milwaukee, he would feel safer."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee transgender woman fatally shot, man wanted
MILWAUKEE - Regina Allen, 35, of Milwaukee, known by friends as Mya, was fatally shot Aug. 29 near 26th and Wells. Police are looking for the man they say killed the transgender woman. A friend described Allen as full of laughter and joy. Through Facebook, Allen's friend said she will...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Deputy bitten at Racine roller rink, 2 from Milwaukee charged
RACINE, Wis. - A man and woman from Milwaukee are charged after prosecutors say the man bit a deputy trying to arrest him at a Racine roller rink Sunday, Sept. 4. Liatifah Curtis, 31, and Jovany Butler, 29 each face one count of obstructing an officer and one count of disorderly conduct. Additionally, Curtis faces one count of battery to a law enforcement officer.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine 17-year-old's illegal guns 'bought in Milwaukee,' prosecutors say
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine 17-year-old prohibited from possessing firearms because he's an adjudicated delinquent admitted he had four guns in his bedroom and that he was involved in the sale of marijuana, prosecutors say. Jeontae Snow faces four counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, one...
Quadruple shooting, fire suspect found dead in Milwaukee
The suspect of a quadruple shooting and fire in Milwaukee was found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wounds on Tuesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man fires shots in neighborhood, arrested
MILWAUKEE - A 34-year-old Milwaukee man is expected to face criminal charges after allegedly firing gunshots in a neighborhood on the city's northwest side on Tuesday evening, Sept. 6. Officers were dispatched to the area near 100th Street and Hampton Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say during an...
WEAU-TV 13
2 people hurt in crash after law enforcement chase
ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after crashing following a chase by law enforcement across county lines early Tuesday morning. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that 19-year-old Dakota Tuma of Arcadia and 19-year-old Kammi Kanneberg of Whitehall were in a vehicle that was being pursued by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office when they crashed on County Highway A near Rainey Valley Road north of Arcadia at 12:38 a.m. Tuesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot while walking, seriously hurt, shooter sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police released surveillance photos of a vehicle connected with the shooter who left a Milwaukee man, 41, seriously hurt near 34th and Wells Sept. 3. Police said the shots were fired around 7 a.m. as the victim walked in the area. The shooter was in a vehicle that pulled up before the shots were fired, fleeing in the vehicle afterward.
wearegreenbay.com
Law enforcement seeking community’s help finding wanted fugitive
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Agencies throughout Brown County are looking for the public’s help in locating Sandra Weiss, who has active warrants throughout Brown and Washington County. Weiss is wanted for Possession of Cocaine, Bailjumping, and Drug Paraphernalia. She also has an active Department of Corrections warrant...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate shootings in Racine; 2 wounded
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Sunday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 5. Two people, a man and a woman, were wounded. The first shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday near Wisconsin and Hubbard. Officers responded to a report of shots fired with a woman struck by gunfire. Upon arrival, officers were directed to where the victim, an 18-year-old woman, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital and was in stable condition.
WISN
Racine couple dies in motorcycle crash in Caledonia
CALEDONIA, Wis. — A Racine couple is dead after a motorcycle crash in Caledonia. It happened Friday night at 6 Mile Road and Douglas Avenue. Officers said 47-year-old Rickey Baas was driving the motorcycle eastbound on 6 Mile Road and ran a red light. A vehicle traveling northbound struck...
cwbradio.com
Police Chase Ends in Suspect's Vehicle Crashing
The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit that entered into Trempealeau County. The suspect’s vehicle ended up crashing on County Road A near Rainey Valley Road in the Town of Arcadia. There were two occupants inside the vehicle. Both the driver and passenger were injured and transported to the hospital for their injuries. The individuals involved were 19-year-old Dakota Tuma of Arcadia and 19-year-old Kammi Kanneberg of Whitehall.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation Investigating Incident in Eau Claire
The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer involved critical incident in the City of Eau Claire that occurred on the night of Sunday, September 4th. At approximately 11:40 p.m., Eau Claire Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pursuit, rollover crash; neighbors upset by what they saw
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police chase over the weekend ended in a crash. Police say the people in the car were not even 16 years old – and neighbors who watched it unfold say they are surprised everyone made it out alive. Officials say officers were chasing a stolen...
Motorcyclist dies 10 days after hitting deer in western Wisconsin
A 55-year-old Amery, Wisconsin man died from his injuries suffered when he struck a deer with his motorcycle. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Daniel Forsberg died on Labor Day, ten days after the crash on Hwy. 65, about a half mile south of Hwy. 8. Forsberg, was riding northbound...
WEAU-TV 13
Minnesota man arrested for OWI with child in vehicle in Eau Claire County
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Minnesota man is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence in Eau Claire County on Sunday. 36-year-old Sean Renspe of Stacy, Minn. was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol after a trooper stopped Renspe’s vehicle...
WISN
Witness: Erratic driver hits car that crashes into woman, killing her
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police arrested a driver after a woman was struck and killed crossing the street on Milwaukee’s north side. It happened just before 6 a.m. Wednesday at Teutonia and Ruby avenues. News Chopper 12 video showed a car with front end damage, and a broken windshield...
wlip.com
Kenosha Police Investigate Double Shooting
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha police are investigating a double shooting that left two people injured. It happened just after 5 PM Saturday in the 4900 block of 36th Avenue. Two people arrived at local area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries after the shooting. At the same time police spoke with...
WEAU-TV 13
2 people dead after plane crash in Pierce County
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are dead after a plane crash in Pierce County Tuesday afternoon. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 around 1:39 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of an airplane crash located about one half mile west of the Red Wing Regional Airport on Highway 35 in a field on airport property. It was determined a plane left an airport in Rochester, Minn. at 12:20 p.m. for a training flight to the Red Wing Regional Airport in Bay City, Wis.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha homicide; men sentenced for roles in 2020 killing
KENOSHA, Wis. - Two men have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a 2020 Kenosha homicide. Prosecutors charged Nathan Shaw and Giovanni Daniel in the death of Nicholas Christman, who was shot and killed in the backyard of a home. Shaw, 31, of Racine, was sentenced to life...
