Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries across 3 counties
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a series of smash-and-grab burglaries across three counties. KDKA-TV obtained exclusive video of a series of smash-and-grab convenience store burglaries in Lawrence, Beaver and Butler counties. State police believe all six of the burglaries are connected.The latest happened at a Last Minit Mart in Butler County's Muddy Creek Township around 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 6. Burglars broke the glass door with what looks like a tire iron, according to police. Once inside, they went straight to the cigarette rack and filled up a garbage can with cigarettes.Waiting outside along Perry Highway was a red/orange pickup...
977rocks.com
Police Investigating Catalytic Converter Thefts At Butler Twp. Apartments
Butler Township Police are investigating the theft of a number of catalytic converters from vehicles at an apartment complex. The thefts happened overnight Wednesday at the Highland Apartments. Police say the suspect was driving in a dark colored car—although no other details were provided. Anyone with information should contact...
beavercountyradio.com
PA STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING A BURGLARY AT THE LAST MINIT MART – PORTERSVILLE – BUTLER COUNTY
(Photo supplied with release) (Portersville, Butler County) The Pennsylvania State Police Troop D – Butler Station is investigating a burglary that occurred on 09/06/2022 at approximately 0145 hours at Last Minit Mart located on Perry Highway in Portersville, Butler County. Two White male suspects shattered the front door with a tire iron that was wrapped in a garbage bag, then filled a garbage can with cigarettes and fled on foot. The two suspects were dropped off and picked up by the pictured late 1990’s early 2000’s model red single cab pickup with silver rocker panels and running boards. The vehicle has amber running lights around the front bumper and a black vertical stripe on both sides of the bed. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Trooper Lesnett, PSP, Butler Station, at (724) 284-8100 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107 All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person. All information is accurate as of Release Date and is subject to change or updated.
Man killed, 2 injured in weekend head-on crash in Mercer County
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed and two people were hurt in a car crash that happened over the weekend in Mercer County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. on Mercer Road just north of Line Road in Delaware Township. Police said...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Police Discover Suspected Fentanyl, Paraphernalia Inside Vehicle
Area state police responded to the following calls:. Police Discover Suspected Fentanyl, Paraphernalia in Vehicle. Franklin-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2022 Toyota RAV4 near State Street and East Front Street, in Oil City, Venango County. After making contact with the operator and passenger, police say several...
Catalytic converter stolen from local business
Police responded to a business in Liberty Township for a catalytic converter theft early Tuesday morning.
Semitruck overturned on Neville Island Bridge
PITTSBURGH — A semitruck overturned on Interstate 79 South at the Neville Island Bridge. Allegheny County 911 reported that Pennsylvania state police, fire and EMS units were called to the scene of the accident around 5:20 p.m. Traffic cameras showed a semitruck on its side lying off the road.
explore venango
Franklin Residents Accused of Exploiting $100,000 From Care Dependent Person Held for Court
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against three Franklin residents for the alleged financial exploitation of approximately $100,000.00 from a care-dependent person were held for court on Wednesday morning. According to court documents, criminal charges against 40-year-old Becky J. Leasure, 37-year-old Robert Eugene Straw, and 29-year-old Jesse Lawrence Straw...
977rocks.com
Crews Battle Large Fire Just Over Butler County Line
Crews were on the scene of a heavily involved fire at a home earlier this morning in Lawrence County. The fire broke out around 9 a.m. just over the Butler County line in the 600 block of Houk Road—which is about two miles from Hell’s Hollow. When crews...
explore venango
PSP Franklin Releases DUI Patrol Results
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have released the results of a DUI checkpoint in Cornplanter Township, Venango County. According to police, a total of 33 motorists were contacted, and the following were enforced:. – 1 DUI alcohol arrest. – 1 DUI drug arrest. – 2...
One dead in Mercer County head-on crash
Multiple crews were called to State Route 58 in Delaware Township around 11:40 p.m.
explore venango
Police Continue Search for Missing Clarion Co. Teen
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – State Police are continuing to search for a Rimersburg teen who was reported missing on Saturday. A representative of Clarion-based State Police told exploreClarion.com that 15-year-old Melea H. Janis, of Rimersburg, remained missing as of Wednesday morning. Melea is described as 5’1” tall, approximately 116...
977rocks.com
State Police Investigating Portersville Convenience Store Burglary
Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole a large amount of cigarettes from a convenience store in Portersville. The state police say two broke into the Last Mini Mart on Route 19 around 1:50 a.m. and stole the cigarettes. One suspect was described as wearing a blue hoodie,...
Victim identified in fatal Boardman crash
One person was killed and others, including a child, were hurt in a crash in Boardman Wednesday morning.
Man on probation for gun charge arrested on 2nd charge
A man on probation for a gun charge was arrested Tuesday on another gun charge.
WFMJ.com
Greenville driver killed, Fredonia woman injured in Route 58 head-on crash
A Mercer County man died, and a woman was seriously injured after a head-on crash over the weekend. State Police say 32-year-old Michael Miller of Greenville was driving along Route 58 in Delaware Township just before midnight Saturday when his Ford Taurus went left of center, running into an oncoming pickup truck driven by 26-year-old Lilly Black of Fredonia.
East Liverpool police captain on leave pending court case
A captain with the East Liverpool Police Department is on leave pending a court case where he is charged with harassment by electronic device in West Virginia.
Suspect in gas station shooting death waives preliminary hearing
Jacques Peterman-Oliver, 45, had a charge of murder bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury by Judge Renee DiSalvo.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Teen Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 28
CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem teen was injured during a rollover crash along State Route 28 in Clover Township on Tuesday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 4:38 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, along State Route 28 in Clover Township, Jefferson County.
