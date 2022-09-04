Read full article on original website
Russian oligarchs are offering to give Ukraine some of their money in exchange for exemptions from Western sanctions, report says
Western countries sanctioned Russian oligarchs over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Some tried to get out of the sanctions by offering money to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported. Ukraine appears to be against the idea, saying the point of sanctions is to "stop the war." Some Russian businessman sanctioned by the...
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
Daily Beast
New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War
Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
Ukraine Soldiers Pretend to be Dead to Trick Russians in Video
The footage appears to shows multiple "dead" Ukrainian soldiers, all lying prone and lifeless on a river bank.
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 6
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 11:30 p.m.: Russian President Vladimir Putin was shown in an awkward encounter with his military chief of staff on Tuesday as he inspected war games in Russia's Far East, thousands of miles from the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters.
Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'
A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
americanmilitarynews.com
Air Force colonel on video: ‘Stop hiring middle-aged white dudes’
A video resurfaced last week of a U.S. Air Force colonel giving his advice to stop hiring middle-aged white people, especially “dudes.”. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’. The video, originally taken in February, showed...
Voice of America
IAEA Chief: Attacks on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant 'Playing With Fire'
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday that the continued attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are "unacceptable," and he urged a demilitarized area in and around the facility. "We are playing with fire, and something very, very catastrophic could take place," Rafael Mariano Grossi warned...
Voice of America
IAEA Issues Report on Nuclear Situation in Ukraine
The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog released a report Tuesday about the nuclear safety and security situation in Ukraine after his team’s visit to examine the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. It recommends immediate establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the...
Voice of America
Ukraine Urges Residents Near Nuclear Plant to Evacuate
Ukraine on Wednesday urged residents living in Russian-occupied areas near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to flee for their own safety. "I appeal to the residents of the districts adjacent to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant ... evacuate! Find a way to get to [Ukrainian] controlled territory," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on the Telegram messaging service.
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Why School Destruction Matters
A new reports says that up to four pre-schools are destroyed each day because of the war. Plus Britain’s new Prime Minister faces challenges abroad and at home.
Voice of America
China-Russia Military Ties Boosted by Invasion of Ukraine
London — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has driven military relations between Russia and China closer – and the outcome of the war could have a big impact on the future relationship, according to a new report. “China’s decision to tacitly side with Russia despite its February 2022...
Voice of America
Biden Says No to Appeals to Designate Russia a State Sponsor of Terror
White House — President Joe Biden has made a final decision to not designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, the White House said Tuesday, saying that such a move could backfire and have unintended consequences for U.S. support of Ukraine amid Russia's invasion. Biden's one-word response —...
Voice of America
Blinken in Kyiv, Announces New Security Assistance for Ukraine
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Ukraine on a previously unannounced trip to show Washington’s continuing support for Kyiv, six months after Russia invaded the country. Blinken Thursday announced $2.6 billion in assistance for Ukraine and 18 other countries in the region “most potentially at risk for...
Voice of America
Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Recaptured Some Towns in Kharkiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised what he called “good news” from the Kharkiv region, saying Ukrainian forces had recaptured some towns from Russian troops. Zelenskyy singled out several Ukrainian units in his latest video address, praising “their bravery and heroism displayed during the execution of combat mission.”
Voice of America
Albania Cuts Diplomatic Ties with Iran Over Cyberattack
Albania has ordered Iranian officials out of the country and severed diplomatic relations with Tehran following an investigation into a cyberattack that it concluded was Iranian "state aggression" when it hit the Adriatic coast nation in July. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Edi Rama announced the expulsion of all Iranian diplomats...
Voice of America
Britain’s New PM: Foreign Policy Hawk Facing Challenges at Home
London — Liz Truss officially became Britain’s prime minister Tuesday, replacing Boris Johnson, who resigned in July. In a private meeting Tuesday in Balmoral, Scotland, with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, Truss was asked to form a new government. The meeting, a formality, took place in Scotland as the 96-year-old monarch is not able to travel to London due to health problems.
Voice of America
EU Aims to Control Russian Natural Gas Prices
The European Union has proposed price controls on Russian gas. The group made the proposal Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin threatened to halt all energy supplies if the EU took such a step. The price dispute raises the possibility of energy rationing in some of the world's richest countries this...
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russia Revokes Critical Newspaper’s License
More inspectors leave the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as fighting continues around the site. Russia has revoked the license of a newspaper that’s been highly critical of the Kremlin. How every day travelers are bringing aid to those that need it.
Voice of America
French Trial Opens Over 2016 Nice Massacre
Paris — Eight suspects went on trial Monday over the harrowing July 2016 attack in the Mediterranean city of Nice, where an Islamist extremist killed 86 people by driving a truck into thousands of locals and tourists celebrating France's national day. The attacker, a 31-year-old Tunisian named Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel,...
