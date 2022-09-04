Read full article on original website
LA 154 Near Lake Bistineau Dam to be Closed For Months
Having a son who recently moved to Elm Grove on Louisiana Highway 154 near the Lake Bistineau Dam, I can personally attest to the fact that this announcement is going to affect a lot of motorists. I didn't realize just how many people travel LA 154 between Ringgold and Elm...
KPLC TV
KCS Holiday Express to return to SWLA this year
Monroe - Nov. 25. You can view the train’s full schedule with location details HERE.
KSLA
SporTran halfway through trial period of new routes in south Bossier
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - SporTran is about halfway through its six month trial for the south Bossier route. The expansion started mid-June, and so far, SporTran officials say the bus service has seen steady growth over the past several months. Leslie Peck, a spokesperson for the public transit system, says ridership grew 50% from June to July, and doubled from June to August.
KSLA
Shreveport-Bossier town hall meetings scheduled for rebranding area
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourism Bureau is inviting the public to share their ideas about how to attract more people to the area. The Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourism Bureau (SBCTB) has begun bringing together community leaders and local organizations to help develop their plan to...
KTAL
Demolition underway at Fair Grounds Field
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Demolition is underway at Fair Grounds Field, but that is not stopping a new push to halt the destruction of the iconic Shreveport baseball stadium. Work began this week to gut the inside of the stadium, and heavy equipment arrived Tuesday in preparation for the...
KSLA
Dozens gather for special meeting regarding Shreveport’s healthcare insurance for 2023
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Dozens of people gathered Wednesday afternoon for a meeting about the latest healthcare plans for active and retired employees of the City of Shreveport. The Healthcare Trust Fund Board has approved the three-tier plan. The pharmacy savings plan passed on a 7-1 vote. Below is...
KSLA
66 students in Bossier achieve perfect scores on LEAP test
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Despite lost learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bossier Parish School District is holding its own in terms of the number of students earning perfect scores on the LEAP test. School officials say 66 students in the district made perfect scores on one or more...
q973radio.com
Bossier City Burger Restaurant Closes For Good
When it comes to burgers in Shreveport-Bossier, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better burger than those found at Five Guys. For my money, I’ll go there all day, every day. I love those burgers. Sadly, Five Guys-lovers in Shreveport-Bossier we’ll have to stay in Shreveport to get the Five Guys fix.
KTAL
CPSO: $1M bond set for wanted man captured in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says they worked all night with other agencies to capture a wanted Shreveport man with a lengthy criminal history. Now, 35-year-old Frankie Tillman is in custody at the Caddo Correctional Center on a $1 million bond. “This criminal has...
KSLA
Special meeting regarding healthcare, city retiree benefits set for Sept. 7
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Every year, the City of Shreveport has a meeting to build healthcare plans for active and retired employees. This time around, several current and former employees have spoken out against the city’s decision to change their insurance provider for 2023. “The City of Shreveport has...
KSLA
Water boil advisory issued for Town of Vivian
School officials say 66 students in the district made perfect scores on one or more content areas of the exam. The Dixie Youth Baseball World Series will be coming to Bossier in 2024. Dixie World Series coming to ArkLaTex. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The series will take place at...
KTAL
First Little Free Pantry comes to Sibley, La
SIBLEY, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-The first Little Free Pantry Louisiana comes to Sibley, La. and Lynn got a chance to highlight Something Good in the community with the founder, Ethan Jeffus. Ethan Jeffus started helping others before he was old enough to drive. Jeffus has a passion for helping others, and even...
Death of Lafayette man marks 37th homicide in Caddo
The Caddo Parish Coroner's office announced the death of a Lafayette man late Tuesday, marking the 37th homicide in Caddo Parish in 2022.
Jefferson’s Brothers Keepers MC Hosting 22nd “Burn Run”
Tomorrow is the deadline to get signed up for the Early Bird registration for the 22nd Annual East Texas Burn Run. The Brother’s Keepers Motorcycle Club & Phoenix Organization of Jefferson will host the 2022 Annual “Burn Run” October 7th through October 9th. Over the years, this has become much more than just a fund-raising 'bike ride.'
KSLA
Town of Vivian issues precautionary boil advisory
VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) - As a precaution, the Town of Vivian issued a boil advisory Sept. 7. The advisory was put in place following the cleaning of the Town of Vivian Water System’s water treatment plant. This is for all customers on the Town of Vivian Water System. TIPS...
KSLA
Drago’s coming to Margaritaville in Bossier
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A new restaurant is coming to Bossier City, and it will be housed inside the Margaritaville Resort Casino. The casino posted on Facebook Wednesday, Sept. 7 that Drago’s Seafood Restaurant, known for its charbroiled oysters, is set to open its seventh location inside Margaritaville.
KTBS
First use of drone revealed water tank problems
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Holes exposed atop four Shreveport water towers that set off a system-wide boil advisory last week, were found after the city used a drone for the first time for an annual inspection. The drone the city used belong to the Louisiana Department of Health. The city's water...
KSLA
Shreveport student named among top middle school scientists in country
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A student from Shreveport is among the top middle school scientists in the Top 300 Broadcom MASTERS, the nation’s premier STEM competition for middle school students. Maya Trutschl, an 8th grade student at Caddo Parish Middle Magnet School, was selected out of 1,807 of the...
KTBS
Man shot and killed in Shreveport parking garage identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in downtown Shreveport early Tuesday morning was identified. According to the Caddo Parish Coroner's office, Jermaine Colston, 32, was shot in the head some time before 7:20 a.m. in the parking garage of a hotel in the 100 block of Lake Street.
Small plane makes emergency landing in N. Shreveport cotton field
Crews are checking on the small aircraft that made an emergency landing early Monday afternoon in a cotton field north of the Shreveport Downtown Airport.
