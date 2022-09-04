ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier Parish, LA

SporTran halfway through trial period of new routes in south Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - SporTran is about halfway through its six month trial for the south Bossier route. The expansion started mid-June, and so far, SporTran officials say the bus service has seen steady growth over the past several months. Leslie Peck, a spokesperson for the public transit system, says ridership grew 50% from June to July, and doubled from June to August.
Shreveport-Bossier town hall meetings scheduled for rebranding area

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourism Bureau is inviting the public to share their ideas about how to attract more people to the area. The Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourism Bureau (SBCTB) has begun bringing together community leaders and local organizations to help develop their plan to...
Demolition underway at Fair Grounds Field

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Demolition is underway at Fair Grounds Field, but that is not stopping a new push to halt the destruction of the iconic Shreveport baseball stadium. Work began this week to gut the inside of the stadium, and heavy equipment arrived Tuesday in preparation for the...
66 students in Bossier achieve perfect scores on LEAP test

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Despite lost learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bossier Parish School District is holding its own in terms of the number of students earning perfect scores on the LEAP test. School officials say 66 students in the district made perfect scores on one or more...
Bossier City Burger Restaurant Closes For Good

When it comes to burgers in Shreveport-Bossier, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better burger than those found at Five Guys. For my money, I’ll go there all day, every day. I love those burgers. Sadly, Five Guys-lovers in Shreveport-Bossier we’ll have to stay in Shreveport to get the Five Guys fix.
CPSO: $1M bond set for wanted man captured in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says they worked all night with other agencies to capture a wanted Shreveport man with a lengthy criminal history. Now, 35-year-old Frankie Tillman is in custody at the Caddo Correctional Center on a $1 million bond. “This criminal has...
Water boil advisory issued for Town of Vivian

The Dixie Youth Baseball World Series will be coming to Bossier in 2024. Dixie World Series coming to ArkLaTex. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The series will take place at...
First Little Free Pantry comes to Sibley, La

SIBLEY, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-The first Little Free Pantry Louisiana comes to Sibley, La. and Lynn got a chance to highlight Something Good in the community with the founder, Ethan Jeffus. Ethan Jeffus started helping others before he was old enough to drive. Jeffus has a passion for helping others, and even...
Jefferson’s Brothers Keepers MC Hosting 22nd “Burn Run”

Tomorrow is the deadline to get signed up for the Early Bird registration for the 22nd Annual East Texas Burn Run. The Brother’s Keepers Motorcycle Club & Phoenix Organization of Jefferson will host the 2022 Annual “Burn Run” October 7th through October 9th. Over the years, this has become much more than just a fund-raising 'bike ride.'
Town of Vivian issues precautionary boil advisory

VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) - As a precaution, the Town of Vivian issued a boil advisory Sept. 7. The advisory was put in place following the cleaning of the Town of Vivian Water System’s water treatment plant. This is for all customers on the Town of Vivian Water System. TIPS...
Drago’s coming to Margaritaville in Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A new restaurant is coming to Bossier City, and it will be housed inside the Margaritaville Resort Casino. The casino posted on Facebook Wednesday, Sept. 7 that Drago’s Seafood Restaurant, known for its charbroiled oysters, is set to open its seventh location inside Margaritaville.
First use of drone revealed water tank problems

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Holes exposed atop four Shreveport water towers that set off a system-wide boil advisory last week, were found after the city used a drone for the first time for an annual inspection. The drone the city used belong to the Louisiana Department of Health. The city's water...
Man shot and killed in Shreveport parking garage identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in downtown Shreveport early Tuesday morning was identified. According to the Caddo Parish Coroner's office, Jermaine Colston, 32, was shot in the head some time before 7:20 a.m. in the parking garage of a hotel in the 100 block of Lake Street.
