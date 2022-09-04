Read full article on original website
Dudley Do Right
3d ago
Patty will wait till the last moment and remember most polls were done in eastern Washington but the most votes will come from King co., Peirce co. and that will determine the outcome, allways has.
Reply(19)
51
Garrett Muttart
3d ago
Thats because murray is a crook and has been living iff the false pretense that shes for veterans. Being a disabled vet myself i know first hand thats not the case. Long wait times for appointments and surgeries... Not to mention that everything this woman does is things that will put money in her pocket.
Reply(17)
91
Bookem62
3d ago
Go Tiffany.....Murray can't be gone fast enough, her ads are totally disgusting.....Vote RED....Remove Every Democrat..........
Reply(30)
113
Related
KUOW
Should Sec. of State, the 'junk drawer' of state government, be nonpartisan?
Washington's secretary of state is an interesting job. In a lot of ways, it’s pretty administrative. They supervise the state archives. They coordinate implementation of the state's records management laws. But what they've become most well known for is supervising and certifying state and local elections. Some say, to...
Pelosi in Oregon fundraising for congressional candidates
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Portland Tuesday afternoon to highlight the Inflation Reduction Act that she says will lower energy costs and help the climate crisis.
Is There a Chance Ammon Bundy is Idaho’s Next Governor?
I think the short answer would be it’s complicated. Conventional wisdom would say Governor Brad Little wins by a wide margin over all challengers. Republicans have a large margin when it comes to registration. Many party regulars will simply vote for him because he’s the nominee. Others who pay scant attention to politics will vote for a straight GOP ticket.
Trump-backed Diehl to take on Healey in Mass. governor race
BOSTON (AP) — Geoff Diehl, a former state representative endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican nomination for Massachusetts governor over businessman Chris Doughty, who was considered the more moderate candidate in the race. The victory for Diehl sets up a general election contest against Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey, who would be the first openly gay person and the first woman elected governor of Massachusetts if she wins in November. The state’s current governor, Republican Charlie Baker, decided against seeking a third term. Republican voters made Massachusetts the latest blue state this midterm season to nominate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GOP momentum slips as fall sprint to Election Day begins
NEW YORK (AP) — The possibility of a great red wave still looms. But as the 2022 midterm elections enter their final two-month sprint, leading Republicans concede that their party’s advantage may be slipping even as Democrats confront their president’s weak standing, deep voter pessimism and the weight of history this fall.
Kent, Federal Way, Renton crack top 20 in list of nation’s most culturally diverse cities
(The Center Square) – Nine Washington state cities made personal finance website WalletHub’s list of "2022’s Most & Least Ethnically Diverse Cities in America," with three cracking the top 20. In a report released on Wednesday, WalletHub compared 501 of the largest cities in the country across...
commonwealthmagazine.org
A tough night for Wu, Warren, and progressive insurgents
TUESDAY’S PRIMARY MAY help solidify the state’s deep blue standing, with Maura Healey one step closer to dislodging Republicans from the only foothold they’ve had in major Massachusetts offices. But the election also highlighted something often lost in the caricatures of the state as a haven of hard-left political orthodoxy: The center of gravity in Massachusetts often rests with left-of-center Democrats who don’t travel in the most progressive lane in contested primaries.
nwpb.org
Washington Wine Industry: Breaking Ground
The multi-billion dollar wine industry in Washington state would not be what it is today without the field workers. The storytelling program Breaking Ground captures the stories about growers and winemakers and also the field workers. Seven Hills Walla Walla. Walking in the Seven Hills Vineyard on a hot summer...
RELATED PEOPLE
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Environmental groups push to make bull kelp an endangered species
Environmental groups are pushing to make bull kelp an endangered species. Bull kelp is a seaweed that is an important habitat for fish and sea otters in the Puget Sound, similar to the importance of coral reefs in tropical waters. Cynthia Catton from the Department of Natural Resources says that...
New York State expected to adopt California’s electric car mandate
“The technology is such that the vehicles just don’t perform that well in cold weather,” said Scott Lambert, the trade group’s president. “We don’t all live in southern California.”
Massachusetts House Primary Election Results
Three local seats on the Massachusetts House of Representatives are contested this year.
Is Washington State’s #1 Party School Really a Surprise to Anyone?
Can You Name The #1 Party School In Washington State?. The school year has started and college students are headed back to class. You might be surprised that some incoming students might've picked their school totally based on the party atmosphere. Remember when Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade said in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Appeals court upholds Washington State's conversion therapy ban
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A three-judge panel has dismissed a challenge to Washington State's ban on so-called conversion therapy, ruling state legislators who passed the law were right to prevent licensed healthcare providers from performing the controversial practice on minors. The 66-page ruling on Tuesday comes in a challenge brought...
Reclaim Idaho organizers pull Quality Education Act from November ballot
Reclaim Idaho organizers are pulling the Quality Education Act funding initiative from the Nov. 8 general election ballot following last week’s special session of the Idaho Legislature. Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville told the Idaho Capital Sun on Wednesday afternoon that sponsors of the education funding initiative decided to pull the initiative because the law […] The post Reclaim Idaho organizers pull Quality Education Act from November ballot appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Chronicle
More Money Flows Into Democrat Perez's Campaign in 3rd Congressional District Race
Third Congressional District candidate Marie Gluesenkamp's pitch to grassroots groups is proving to be effective, as her once-modest arsenal of funding recently experienced a large growth spurt. Perez, D-Skamania, announced Friday that donors contributed more than $600,000 to her cause in August alone. She later tweeted that 97 percent of...
5 Big Billionaires You May Not Know Still Live in Washington
Isn't it something that people who are in the 1% of the richest people in the world still choose to live in Washington state? Washington just has that je ne sais quoi that these 5 big billionaires can't get enough of! We pretty much all know that Jeff Bezos and Bill and Melinda Gates are among the richest, biggest billionaires in Washington state, but do you know any of the others? I can think of at least 5 billionaires you might not even know live here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
columbiagorgenews.com
Washington to skip analyzing cost of banning gas vehicles
Washington regulators will forgo analyzing the costs of adopting California's ban on new gas- and diesel-powered cars, pickups and SUVs beginning in 2035. The Department of Ecology also won't analyze requiring a gradually increasing percentage of new heavy trucks to be electric. The department plans to impose both California rules this year.
Controversial Oregon Tax Measure "Moves Goalpost" to May 2023
A highly controversial tax measure in Multnomah County, Oregon has "moved the goalpost" to May 2023 from its original November 2022 target. Credit: Zeb Andrews (Getty Images) The proposed capital gains tax would impose a 0.75% tax on all capital gains to fund a free eviction representation fund for all residents of Multnomah County, which is the most populous of Oregon's 36 counties.
KATU.com
Oregon council finally approves Measure 110 funding in all counties
PORTLAND, Ore. — After plodding through what has been described as a slow process by Oregon health officials, the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council has approved the 36th and final Oregon county for drug treatment and recovery services funding. Measure 110, the landmark drug decriminalization measure approved by...
Chronicle
Thurston County Commissioners Join Hundreds Outside DNR Office in Rally to Save Washington’s ‘Legacy Forests’
“We’ve got the whole world in our hands, we’ve got to save our forests and public lands,” sang the Raging Grannies outside the Department of Natural Resources building on the Capitol Campus in Olympia on Tuesday. “Pressure the DNR and make demands, we’ve got the forest in our hands.”
Comments / 301