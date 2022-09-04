Isn't it something that people who are in the 1% of the richest people in the world still choose to live in Washington state? Washington just has that je ne sais quoi that these 5 big billionaires can't get enough of! We pretty much all know that Jeff Bezos and Bill and Melinda Gates are among the richest, biggest billionaires in Washington state, but do you know any of the others? I can think of at least 5 billionaires you might not even know live here.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO