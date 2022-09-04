ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

5 injured after shooting in downtown Charleston, SC, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fceiJ_0hhlD5yv00

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Five people were injured early Sunday after a shooting in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting at about 12:55 a.m. EDT, the Charleston Police Department said in a news release.

Update 4:04 p.m. EDT Sept. 4: Five adults were injured by gunfire during a shooting in downtown Charleston, officials said. The victims were being treated at area hospitals for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, WCBD-TV reported.

“Six people were initially thought to be injured by gunfire, but it has since been determined that one of those suffered an abrasion after falling, not a gunshot wound,” Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen, a spokeswoman for the department, said in a statement.

Several people were detained and police arrested two people, WCBD reported. Police said Tyvone Davis, 20, and a 16-year-old juvenile were taken into custody.

The juvenile’s name is not being released.

Original report: Charleston Police spokesperson Lt. Corey Taylor originally told CNN that six people were injured but did not provide details about the extent of the victims’ injuries.

Police said the victims were being treated at area hospitals, WCBD-TV reported.

Authorities have not released details about a suspect or any arrests in this case, according to the television station.

An investigation is ongoing, officials said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJCL

Deputies: 2 people shot inside South Carolina DMV office

Two people were shot Tuesday inside a South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle office, according to officials. The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said they were called about 1:30 p.m. to the Ladson DMV on Wimberly Drive. "This is a very active scene," a tweet from the sheriff's office said at...
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies investigating armed robbery at N. Charleston Parker’s Kitchen, suspect sought

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help in locating a suspect responsible for an armed robbery in North Charleston. According to DCSO, the armed robbery occurred around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning at Parker’s Kitchen located along the 8000 block of Windsor Hill Boulevard in North Charleston. The suspect was […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 arrested for unlawfully carrying firearms in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police arrested two people for unlawfully carrying firearms in separate incidents along King Street in downtown Charleston over the weekend. The first arrest took place just before midnight on September 4th. Officers on patrol observed a man who they said appeared to be heavily intoxicated “stumbling northbound on the sidewalk” along […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
State
South Carolina State
counton2.com

Ladson DMV shooting suspect arrested

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Wednesday arrested the man wanted in connection to a Tuesday shooting at a Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office that left two people injured. La’Ron Bess (18) of Summerville was taken into custody Wednesday evening.
LADSON, SC
iheart.com

Police No Longer Believe Charleston Shooting Was Random

(Charleston, SC)-- Police say they no longer believe a shooting in downtown Charleston was random. The incident early Sunday morning left five people injured. Twenty-year-old Tyvone Davis and a 16-year-old boy are both charged with unlawful carry in connection to the shooting. All five of the victims are expected to...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Ladson DMV shooting a first in SCDMV history, director says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The executive director of the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, said Tuesday’s shooting incident at a Ladson DMV is prompting the agency to review its safety procedures. “In the 100-year history of the DMV, we have not had a shooting incident prior to this...
LADSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Taylor
abcnews4.com

Two injured in shooting at DMV in Ladson; authorities searching for suspect

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE, 9/6/22 at 8:15PM): Berkeley County deputies say they have located the suspect vehicle and identified the owner of the vehicle. No arrests have been announced. _______________________. Berkeley County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a reported shooting at a Department of Motor Vehicles office Tuesday...
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD: 18-year-old arrested in connection to July murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A suspect connected to a deadly July shooting was arrested Tuesday, the North Charleston Police Department said. According to a release, Dontre Lamur Alston (18) was captured by Berkeley County deputies after having a warrant for murder, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner: James Island Yacht Club recovered body identified

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner reported that the body recovered near the James Island Yacht Club on Monday, September 5 has been identified as Peter Perinne, a 44-year-old James Island resident. Mr. Perrine's boat was found unoccupied the night before. The cause of death is...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Charleston Police#Cnn#Ems
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Fire receives new collapse rescue firetruck

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Fire Department revealed its new firetruck on Monday morning.  The new firetruck is a “collapse rescue” vehicle that is equipped to support incidents that involve collapsed buildings.  The vehicle will support the collapse rescue elements of the CFD Urban Search and Rescue team.  CFD crews will begin training with the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

Coroner: 71-year-old man killed in bicycle vs. vehicle crash

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 71-year-old Mount Pleasant man as the victim of a Saturday night crash. David Dingle died from injuries sustained from being struck by a vehicle, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The crash happened around...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Ladson DMV employee calling for security changes at facility

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- An anonymous employee at the the Ladson Department of Motor Vehicle (SCDMV) branch wants metal detectors and security guards placed in their office and others across South Carolina after a shooting in the building. The employee was helping a customer at their desk when someone who Berkeley County Sheriffs Deputies believe to […]
LADSON, SC
iheart.com

44-yr-old man’s body recovered near James Island yacht club

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a body was recovered near the site where an unoccupied boat was found Sunday night. Guardsmen from Coast Guard Air Station Savannah found the body of a 44-year-old man Monday morning. Crews from Coast Guard Sector Charleston recovered the body near the James Island Yacht Club just before 8 a.m.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
25K+
Followers
84K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy