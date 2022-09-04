ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals' Frank Pollack scouted waiver claim Max Scharping while with Jets

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PlKoc_0hhlD3DT00

The Cincinnati Bengals added offensive lineman Max Scharping as one of three claims on the waiver wire right after meeting the NFL’s 53-man cutdown deadline.

And it wasn’t a claim in the dark by any means.

In fact, Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack and assistant line coach Derek Frazier scouted Scharping out of college while members of the New York Jets, with the latter even attending his pro day in person.

So yes, the line coaches like the new arrival and clearly had input.

“We liked his work ethic. He’s smart,” Pollack said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “He plays squarely and has stoutness in his movements and obviously he has a lot of tape in the league playing games. It’s nice to get another vet in the mix.” …

At least for now, rookie Cordell Volson has won the starting left guard job over second-round product Jackson Carman. But Scharping comes over as a veteran the coaches like and he’s safely considered immediate depth should the team need him.

For what it’s worth, while Pollack might be thrilled, the Texans certainly didn’t sound happy about losing Scharping.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife's Outfit Photos

Baker Mayfield's wife is ready for the regular season. Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Carolina Panthers quarterback, appears to be enjoying her new home. The wife of the former Browns quarterback admitted leaving Cleveland was tough, though she appears to be enjoying her time in Carolina. Mayfield's Panthers outfits...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Sign Super Bowl Champion Before Start of 2022 Season

The Dallas Cowboys just got stronger at a key position. On Monday, the Cowboys announced they have signed offensive Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jason Peters to the practice squad. Peters took an official visit with the Cowboys last week and will work his way into the lineup before the team kicks off the 2022 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Peters comes to the Cowboys after spending the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Packers WR Davante Adams on living in Green Bay: 'I'm a West Coast dude'

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver room is a little duller this season. The Packers traded away their most productive 2021 wide receiver, Davante Adams, to the Oakland Raiders this offseason. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is trying to work with the new corps, but there are many drops in the learning process for the rookies. The Packers will miss Adams this season.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
New York State
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's why Chiefs HC Andy Reid was at a local high school football game on Friday

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid took in some high school football last Friday night. He was in attendance for the Christ Prep Patriots’ varsity football win over the Pembroke Hill Raiders on Friday, just before the Chiefs returned to work ahead of Week 1 of the regular season. Answering a question from FOX 4 Kansas City’s Harold R. Kuntz during Monday’s media availability, Reid explained why he chose to attend the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New York Jets#Bengals Com#Texans
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

If you're in the orange, you'll get Colts vs. Texans on TV

The Indianapolis Colts (0-0) are preparing to open the 2022 regular season with a road trip to NRG Stadium, kicking off Week 1 by visiting the Houston Texans (0-0). As the Colts look to end their losing streak of opening week losses—a streak that has gone strong since 2013—they find themselves as heavy favorites entering the divisional matchup to open the season.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First injury report for Jaguars vs. Commanders, Week 1

The Washington Commanders and Jacksonville Jaguars released their first injury report of Week 1 on Wednesday, and only one player completely missed practice for either team. Washington safety Kamren Curl, who recently underwent surgery on his thumb, did not participate in Wednesday’s practice. Curl told the media on Monday he could play with the cast and hoped to be able to play in Week 1.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins CB laughs at Patriots' Week 1 game preparation

If the New England Patriots needed bulletin board material, they might have found it from Miami Dolphins defensive back Keion Crossen. It was announced last week that the Patriots were moving up their travel schedule to try and give themselves some extra time to become acclimated to the suffocating heat and humidity ahead of their Week 1 matchup.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: Rutgers football wide receiver Taj Harris is stepping away from football

Transfer wide receiver Taj Harris is stepping away from Rutgers football, the standout playmaker said in a statement posted on Monday afternoon. Harris saw limited snaps on Saturday, the transfer wide receiver registering a single catch in Rutgers football’s 22-21 win at Boston College. A transfer from Syracuse (with a brief stop in Kentucky this winter), Harris is a big-play wide receiver who possesses size and speed. The hope was that he could add to a wide receiver corps at Rutgers that has depth and explosiveness. Last season, Harris played just three games before leaving Syracuse and ending up in the transfer portal....
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
195K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy