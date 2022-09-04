ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals sent scout to Notre Dame vs. Ohio State

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals were one of many teams with at least one scout in attendance for Saturday night’s game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Ohio State Buckeyes.

According to Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, 43 reps from 27 NFL teams attended the game, with many of those sending multiple. The Bengals sent one.

It makes sense that especially teams in the quarterback race would send more than one with Ohio State’s C.J Stroud on the field.

Other names with more of a Bengals slant included Notre Dame edge rusher Isaiah Foskey and tight end Michael Mayer. The Buckeyes had defensive backs Cameron Brown and Josh Proctor as notables.

Rest assured we’ll be hearing plenty about the Bengals attending top college games in 2022. Funnily enough, it turns out Joe Burrow and Sam Hubbard were there, too.

