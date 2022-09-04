5 injured after shooting in downtown Charleston, SC, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Five people were injured early Sunday after a shooting in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting at about 12:55 a.m. EDT, the Charleston Police Department said in a news release.

Update 4:04 p.m. EDT Sept. 4: Five adults were injured by gunfire during a shooting in downtown Charleston, officials said. The victims were being treated at area hospitals for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, WCBD-TV reported.

“Six people were initially thought to be injured by gunfire, but it has since been determined that one of those suffered an abrasion after falling, not a gunshot wound,” Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen, a spokeswoman for the department, said in a statement.

Several people were detained and police arrested two people, WCBD reported. Police said Tyvone Davis, 20, and a 16-year-old juvenile were taken into custody.

The juvenile’s name is not being released.

Original report: Charleston Police spokesperson Lt. Corey Taylor originally told CNN that six people were injured but did not provide details about the extent of the victims’ injuries.

Authorities have not released details about a suspect or any arrests in this case, according to the television station.

An investigation is ongoing, officials said.

