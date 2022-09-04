ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Spots for Fall Foliage in Minnesota, 2022

If you’re ready for the vibrant oranges, burnished golds, and rich reds of autumn, you might want to start planning your travel destinations for fall foliage now. According to the National Weather Service, peak times to see fall colors in Minnesota usually fall around mid- to late September and into early October. This summer was exceptionally hot, which means that the displays of color may take longer to reach peak brightness. You can use the Minnesota DNR’s online Fall Color Finder to get insider information on the best times to view fall colors.
MINNESOTA STATE
Seriously, Who Steals A Bench In A Quiet Duluth Neighborhood

People do the craziest things so who knows the reasoning behind this latest case of something being stolen? A couple in the Lakeside neighborhood in Duluth are pleading with the public for the return of a bench that was taken out of their yard this past Sunday. The bench which...
DULUTH, MN
Minnesota’s ValleyScare Is Dead, Here’s What’s Happening Instead

Each September and October, the Valleyfair amusement park in Shakopee, Minnesota transitioned into Valleyscare. Hundreds of monsters would lurk around the park as Halloween-loving thrillseekers enjoyed all sorts of haunted fun. Organizers bragged that it was the biggest Halloween attraction in the Midwest. The park dropped a major announcement earlier...
SHAKOPEE, MN
Man missing from Iron Range cabin found dead

SIDE LAKE, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The body of a man last seen on August 28 at his cabin in Side Lake, Minnesota, has been located. The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office said James Frederick Napoli, 72, of Zimmerman, Minnesota, had been missing for a week when his car was seen off Turtle Lake Road in Itasca County.
SIDE LAKE, MN
25 apple orchards in Minnesota to visit this fall

(FOX 9) - Apple picking is a classic fall activity in Minnesota, with several homegrown varieties available throughout the season. Below are some of the best orchards for your fall frolic!. If you would like your orchard featured email adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com with details. Aamodt's Apple Farm. Location: 6428 Manning Ave., Stillwater.
MINNESOTA STATE
Photographers share insight into capturing the Northern Lights

DULUTH, Minn. – It's one of the most awe-inspiring natural phenomena. The Northern Lights were on full display across Minnesota and Wisconsin Labor Day weekend, and photographers got little sleep trying to capture it in its beauty."This weekend was by far like the best I've ever been able to see them," Duluth photographer Reece Hickman said.Hickman stayed up until 4 a.m. Sunday morning to capture the Northern Lights from the North Shore. She said she uses an app to let her know when the viewing is good. She also is part of several Facebook groups where members discuss viewing the...
DULUTH, MN
Wisconsin teenager rescues 39-year-old from Lake Michigan

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port Washington Police Department is commending the ‘heroic actions’ of an 18-year-old after he went into the waters of Lake Michigan to rescue a swimmer. The Port Washington Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the heroic actions of an...
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
Unearth Stunning Treasures at These 15 Upstate New York Antique Stores

With autumn in the air, antique pickers and bargain hunters will be out in full force on the back roads and byways of Upstate New York. There are hundreds of antique destinations in New York State. They range from large malls to tiny Mom-and-pop storefronts in rural towns. All hold the treasures of our region and all are fun to explore. Fall is a wonderful season to travel the region exploring these "picker's paradises." The leaves are turning, cider farms are around every corner, and antique shops are on full display no matter where you are. Here is a list of 15 antique destinations we think you should consider on your next road trip through the region.
TRAVEL
Bear Hunting in Minnesota Is Underway: What You Should Know

Bear hunting started in Minnesota Thursday September 1st and continues through October 16. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the majority of bears shot in Minnesota are shot the first 2 weekends of the season. Schmitt says they'll have a pretty good idea early in the season how the season will go. Schmitt explains that even though more bear are spotted in Central Minnesota lately the majority of bear are found and shot in northern Minnesota. Bear hunting information from the Minnesota DNR below.
MINNESOTA STATE
WATCH: Moment Of Minnesota State Fair Shooting On Camera

A shooting took place at the Minnesota State Fair over the weekend. Video footage of the shooting was caught on a livestream of the Fair. The Minnesota State Fair kicked off Thursday August, 25th, 2022 with some big numbers. There were 121,478 people went to opening day of the fair, According to their numbers. That's almost double the numbers that they had last year for the opening day. By the way, the opening attendance record is about 133,000 people.
MINNESOTA STATE
