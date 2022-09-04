Read full article on original website
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery: A Plane Disappears Over The North Shore 10 Years Ago
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
The Legend of Northern Michigan’s Witch Drowning Pool and Witch Trials on Mackinac Island
A recent TikTok video has gone viral, receiving nearly 400,000 views in its first 16 hours on the platform, and it's all about the alleged killing of witches on historic Mackinac Island in Northern Michigan in the 1700s. Haileigh Vee, the host of The Mitten Mysteries Podcast, runs a TikTok...
WTIP
2022 Lake Superior temperatures surprise scientists at Large Lakes Observatory
It has been an interesting year for Minnesota weather. While regions across northern Minnesota experienced intense temperatures and weather conditions, so did one of the largest Great Lakes. “We had a really interestingly cold winter,” said Jay Austin, professor of physics and astronomy at Large Lakes Observatory at the University...
minnesotamonthly.com
10 Spots for Fall Foliage in Minnesota, 2022
If you’re ready for the vibrant oranges, burnished golds, and rich reds of autumn, you might want to start planning your travel destinations for fall foliage now. According to the National Weather Service, peak times to see fall colors in Minnesota usually fall around mid- to late September and into early October. This summer was exceptionally hot, which means that the displays of color may take longer to reach peak brightness. You can use the Minnesota DNR’s online Fall Color Finder to get insider information on the best times to view fall colors.
Seriously, Who Steals A Bench In A Quiet Duluth Neighborhood
People do the craziest things so who knows the reasoning behind this latest case of something being stolen? A couple in the Lakeside neighborhood in Duluth are pleading with the public for the return of a bench that was taken out of their yard this past Sunday. The bench which...
Daily Telegram
'Is it a killer cloud?’ 1992 benzene leak blanketed and terrorized portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin
In the early morning hours of June 30, 1992, Duluth’s newly minted police chief, Scott Lyons, answered a phone call that would turn an otherwise pleasant summer day into a nightmare. In the minutes before 3 a.m., as Minnesota's Northland slept, a freight train carrying hazardous materials just south...
60-Year-Old Home Built on Stilts for Sale in Minnesota
You could be the proud new owner of a house that would definitely have your friends and family talking. Everyone would want to come to your house. This home in Duluth, Minnesota that's for sale was built on stilts over a creek!. Would you be able to live in a...
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Sept. 9-11)
Check out one of the many small-town festivals or cultural fairs happening this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. September 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission. Parking at Bayfront is $10. This event features a large farmers market that showcases...
Minnesota’s ValleyScare Is Dead, Here’s What’s Happening Instead
Each September and October, the Valleyfair amusement park in Shakopee, Minnesota transitioned into Valleyscare. Hundreds of monsters would lurk around the park as Halloween-loving thrillseekers enjoyed all sorts of haunted fun. Organizers bragged that it was the biggest Halloween attraction in the Midwest. The park dropped a major announcement earlier...
Northern lights puts on a show in Minnesota over holiday weekend
The northern lights put on a show over the pristine holiday weekend, even as far south as southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Check out this incredible time lapse taken in Minnesota on Saturday night. Here's another from just west of Grand Forks, North Dakota. The view from the Boundary Waters...
cbs3duluth.com
Man missing from Iron Range cabin found dead
SIDE LAKE, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The body of a man last seen on August 28 at his cabin in Side Lake, Minnesota, has been located. The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office said James Frederick Napoli, 72, of Zimmerman, Minnesota, had been missing for a week when his car was seen off Turtle Lake Road in Itasca County.
fox9.com
25 apple orchards in Minnesota to visit this fall
(FOX 9) - Apple picking is a classic fall activity in Minnesota, with several homegrown varieties available throughout the season. Below are some of the best orchards for your fall frolic!. If you would like your orchard featured email adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com with details. Aamodt's Apple Farm. Location: 6428 Manning Ave., Stillwater.
Photographers share insight into capturing the Northern Lights
DULUTH, Minn. – It's one of the most awe-inspiring natural phenomena. The Northern Lights were on full display across Minnesota and Wisconsin Labor Day weekend, and photographers got little sleep trying to capture it in its beauty."This weekend was by far like the best I've ever been able to see them," Duluth photographer Reece Hickman said.Hickman stayed up until 4 a.m. Sunday morning to capture the Northern Lights from the North Shore. She said she uses an app to let her know when the viewing is good. She also is part of several Facebook groups where members discuss viewing the...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin teenager rescues 39-year-old from Lake Michigan
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port Washington Police Department is commending the ‘heroic actions’ of an 18-year-old after he went into the waters of Lake Michigan to rescue a swimmer. The Port Washington Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the heroic actions of an...
Unearth Stunning Treasures at These 15 Upstate New York Antique Stores
With autumn in the air, antique pickers and bargain hunters will be out in full force on the back roads and byways of Upstate New York. There are hundreds of antique destinations in New York State. They range from large malls to tiny Mom-and-pop storefronts in rural towns. All hold the treasures of our region and all are fun to explore. Fall is a wonderful season to travel the region exploring these "picker's paradises." The leaves are turning, cider farms are around every corner, and antique shops are on full display no matter where you are. Here is a list of 15 antique destinations we think you should consider on your next road trip through the region.
Bear Hunting in Minnesota Is Underway: What You Should Know
Bear hunting started in Minnesota Thursday September 1st and continues through October 16. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the majority of bears shot in Minnesota are shot the first 2 weekends of the season. Schmitt says they'll have a pretty good idea early in the season how the season will go. Schmitt explains that even though more bear are spotted in Central Minnesota lately the majority of bear are found and shot in northern Minnesota. Bear hunting information from the Minnesota DNR below.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Minnesota
Here's where you can find them.
WATCH: Moment Of Minnesota State Fair Shooting On Camera
A shooting took place at the Minnesota State Fair over the weekend. Video footage of the shooting was caught on a livestream of the Fair. The Minnesota State Fair kicked off Thursday August, 25th, 2022 with some big numbers. There were 121,478 people went to opening day of the fair, According to their numbers. That's almost double the numbers that they had last year for the opening day. By the way, the opening attendance record is about 133,000 people.
This Minnesota County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
hubcityradio.com
2023 Farmer’s Almanac look ahead to the winter months in South Dakota
MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- The 2023 Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a cold and snowy winter for much of the Northern Plains. Associate Editor Tim Goodwin says South Dakota is right in the heart of it. He says the cold and snow should be here by Thanksgiving this year. Goodwin says the...
