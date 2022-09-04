ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nunica, MI

whtc.com

Teen Critically Hurt in North Side Crash

PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 7, 2022) – A 16-year-old Holland boy was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash north of the Tulip City on Tuesday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Riley Street near 160th Avenue shortly after 9:30 PM. That was where the unnamed teen, alone and driving a compact car westbound, lost control. The vehicle veered to the left and struck several trees.
HOLLAND, MI
whtc.com

UPDATE: Body Found in Grand Haven Area May be of Missing Man

GRAND HAVEN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 8, 2022) – For the second time in as many weeks, the discovery of a body in northern Ottawa County may be of a missing man. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, family and friends of 34-year-old James Alan McKinnon had not seen him since he left his River Haven Boulevard home in Grand Haven Township last Tuesday, August 30th. He walked out of the residence around 12 Noon on that day, and was last seen walking in the area in grey shorts with an unknown shirt.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

Missing Man Sought in Grand Haven Area

GRAND HAVEN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 7, 2022) – The search is on for a missing 34-year-old man from the Grand Haven area. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, family and friends of James Alan McKinnon have not seen him since he left his River Haven Boulevard home last Tuesday, August 30th. He walked out of the residence around 12 Noon on that day, and was last seen walking in the area in grey shorts with an unknown shirt.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids man, 32, dies after being thrown from motorcycle after colliding with other motorcycle

BARRY COUNTY, MI — A 32-year-old Grand Rapids man was pronounced dead at the scene after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a second motorcycle on Sunday afternoon. Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash near the intersection of Milo and Parker roads in Prairieville Township, northwest of Hickory Corners, in Barry County at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, according to tweets from MSP’s Fifth District.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
fortwaynesnbc.com

Coroner: Michigan woman victim in Friday fatal crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Shelby Michigan woman has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s office as the victim of a fatal crash Friday morning at the U.S. 30 and Franke Road intersection. The coroner’s office says 48-year-old Tammy Berger was the front seat...
SHELBY, MI
whtc.com

Zeeland Police Incident Log August 25-September 6, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) — Below is a Zeeland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call the county’s non-emergency line: ‎(800) 249-0911. To share anonymous tips with police agencies, call...
ZEELAND, MI
WWMT

Two injured in two-vehicle rollover crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles collided at a Kalamazoo intersection Friday, injuring two passengers, according to police on scene. Safe street initiative: WMU students start petition for safer streets outside campus. Police surrounded the intersection of Park and Maple streets around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Two passengers had minor injuries,...
KALAMAZOO, MI

