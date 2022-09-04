ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria man breaks into residence, attempts to rape resident

A 29-year-old Cambria man is in jail after he allegedly broke into several homes, stole items and attempted to sexually assault a woman on Sunday. On Saturday, a couple walked into their home on the 2400 block of Banbury Road in Cambria to find John Michael Ludwick inside. The couple confronted Ludwick, who left.
CAMBRIA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Driver crashes car into mobile home park pool

Incident occurred Sunday night in Paso Robles Mobile Village. – Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to Paso Robles Mobile Village located in the 3000 block of Spring St. in Paso Robles Sunday night for a report of a driver crashing a vehicle into a pool. Around 8:30 p.m.,...
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for Aug. 22-28

On Aug. 22, Brandon Christopher Gregory, 30, of Atascadero, was arrested at 7800 El Camino Real for driving while license suspended/etcetera and warrant: FTA vehicle code violation. On Aug. 23, Veronica Rene Lopez, 32, transient, was arrested at 7135 El Camino Real for trespassing: failure refusal to leave property at...
ATASCADERO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Ice Cube concert booked for Santa Maria creating buzz with local music fans

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Legendary rapper Ice Cube has been booked to headline a concert in Santa Maria next month at the Elks Unocal Event Center. The event was announced early Monday evening and is already creating a buzz that can be felt with music fans around the Central Coast. "It's something great for the The post Ice Cube concert booked for Santa Maria creating buzz with local music fans appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
