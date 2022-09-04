Read full article on original website
Related
Two arrested after drugs found in police search
Two people have been arrested after police found methamphetamine and fentanyl with them during a search, San Luis Obispo Police said Tuesday.
What did investigators find under Ruben Flores’ deck? Expert testifies in Kristin Smart trial
A forensic specialist testified that traces of human blood were possibly found inside a trailer at defendant Ruben Flores’ property.
calcoasttimes.com
Cambria man breaks into residence, attempts to rape resident
A 29-year-old Cambria man is in jail after he allegedly broke into several homes, stole items and attempted to sexually assault a woman on Sunday. On Saturday, a couple walked into their home on the 2400 block of Banbury Road in Cambria to find John Michael Ludwick inside. The couple confronted Ludwick, who left.
One dead in motorhome fire in rural SLO County
CHP is investigating the incident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pismo Beach woman taken into custody for child endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon
The San Luis Obispo Sheriff Department successfully contained a 49-year-old woman accused of child endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon after a stand-off with deputies. The post Pismo Beach woman taken into custody for child endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Pursuit of a possibly armed woman led to standoff in Pismo Beach, deputies say
SLO County Sheriff says they received reports of the woman allegedly trying to run over a child with her vehicle in Cayucos before fleeing the scene.
Missing male hiker identified as search continues
The man missing from the Trespass Trail and Gaviota area this past weekend has been identified as 29-year-old Tim Sgignoli. The post Missing male hiker identified as search continues appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Multiple vehicles crash, block northbound Hwy 101 in Nipomo
Multiple vehicles collided and blocked traffic along Hwy 101 in Nipomo Wednesday morning. Officials are urging drivers to be cautious.
Driver crashes car into mobile home park pool
Incident occurred Sunday night in Paso Robles Mobile Village. – Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to Paso Robles Mobile Village located in the 3000 block of Spring St. in Paso Robles Sunday night for a report of a driver crashing a vehicle into a pool. Around 8:30 p.m.,...
Fire crews work to contain growing grass fire in San Luis Obispo County
Cal Fire San Luis Obispo crews were responding to a 10-acre vegetation fire that broke out near Cambria on Tuesday afternoon. The post Fire crews work to contain growing grass fire in San Luis Obispo County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Judge modifies gag order in Kristin Smart case after news coalition motion. What changed?
News media organizations including The Tribune have pushed for the unsealing of hundreds of documents in the murder case.
Sheriff's Office names pedestrian killed in Hwy 101 crash in Goleta
Officials have named the man killed after being hit by a semi truck in Goleta early Thursday morning.
Kristin Smart trial: 2nd woman says Paul Flores raped her — ‘I was saying no and screaming’
“When someone tells you no, no means no,” the woman said she told Flores.
Atascadero arrest records for Aug. 22-28
On Aug. 22, Brandon Christopher Gregory, 30, of Atascadero, was arrested at 7800 El Camino Real for driving while license suspended/etcetera and warrant: FTA vehicle code violation. On Aug. 23, Veronica Rene Lopez, 32, transient, was arrested at 7135 El Camino Real for trespassing: failure refusal to leave property at...
SLO County air-racing pilot killed in Kern County crash
An avid flyer, Sherman Smoot was born in San Luis Obispo and was past president of the Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles.
Update: Paso Robles man killed in vintage plane crash
Sherman Smoot was Estrella Warbirds Museum board director. – The Estrella Warbirds Museum Board of Directors reports today the Friday death of Sherman “Sherm” Smoot, as a result of a fatal aircraft accident. A member of the museum for many years, he was currently a director on the...
Temporary homeless shelter construction progressing
Progress is being made on the construction of a temporary homeless shelter in Grover Beach. The shelter is located at 16th St. and Long Branch Ave.
Local donut chain expands to old Sunshine Donuts spot
SloDoCo is expanding to a second location in San Luis Obispo, filling the spot left behind when a different local donut shop closed down earlier this year.
Courthouse News Service
Once vanished, the Pismo clam is back — and Pismo Beach is thrilled
PISMO BEACH, Calif. (CN) — In a 1957 Merrie Melodies cartoon, a feverishly tunneling Bugs Bunny bursts through the soil, raises his arms, and gleefully announces, “Well, here we are — Pismo Beach and all the clams we can eat!”. While that episode has long provided a...
Ice Cube concert booked for Santa Maria creating buzz with local music fans
SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Legendary rapper Ice Cube has been booked to headline a concert in Santa Maria next month at the Elks Unocal Event Center. The event was announced early Monday evening and is already creating a buzz that can be felt with music fans around the Central Coast. "It's something great for the The post Ice Cube concert booked for Santa Maria creating buzz with local music fans appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
59K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0