ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
lynnwoodtimes.com

Middle school sports returns for Marysville students

MARYSVILLE, Wash., September 7, 2022—This morning, Snohomish County Councilmember Nate Nehring, Marysville School District Superintendent Dr. Zac Robbins and Board Director Wade Rinehardt, Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County Executive Director Bill Tsoukalas, and YMCA of Snohomish County Executive Director Peyton Tune jointly announced a partnership to provide extracurricular sports programs to middle school students in the Marysville School District.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
thenorthernlight.com

One person dead in Sweet Road house fire

The Whatcom County sheriff’s office and fire marshal’s office are investigating a September 2 fire on Sweet Road that left one person dead. First responders received a call at 2:49 a.m. on September 2 about a house in the 4300 block of Sweet Road that was involved in flames, North Whatcom Fire and Rescue (NWFR) chief Jason Van der Veen said. NWFR, Whatcom County Fire District 7 and Bellingham Fire Department crews responded to the scene and found the home about 60-80 percent involved in flames. Seeing two cars in the driveway and no occupants outside of the home, Van der Veen said crews aggressively searched inside of the home and found one victim deceased.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KING 5

DOH to dye water red near Oak Harbor next week

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — If you spot red water around Whidbey Island early next week, it won't be cause for concern. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is using red dye to evaluate wastewater movement near a newly-reconstructed Oak Harbor Clean Water facility. The study will also measure the water facility's potential impacts on nearby shellfish growing areas.
OAK HARBOR, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghanistan#Traumatic Brain Injury#Marysville#Reboot Recovery Center#Fall#Marysvile#The Lynnwood Times#Combat Recovery#Boeing#Department
KIRO 7 Seattle

Body found near Green River in Kent

The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near the Green River in Kent on Wednesday. A passerby told deputies they saw the body in the 25000 block of Frager Road. The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation to uncover the circumstances behind the...
KENT, WA
kpug1170.com

Bellingham hospital rolls back COVID visitor restrictions

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham’s hospital is once again allowing patients to have visitors. PeaceHealth St. Joseph Hospital says Whatcom County has a sustained level of COVID-19 transmission of “substantial,” which is its benchmark for easing restrictions. Starting on Wednesday, September 7th, patients will be allowed one...
BELLINGHAM, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Woman living in HASCO-owned apartment concerned about water quality

LYNNWOOD, Wash., September 7, 2022—A Lynnwood woman living in a Housing Authority of Snohomish County (HASCO) property was appalled to turn on her kitchen faucet, back in July of this year, to find the water was running cloudy and orange. After two months and countless follow ups by the tenant with HASCO maintenance, the problem has still not been resolved.
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

When will fall weather arrive in the Puget Sound area?

FOX 13's Abby Acone breaks down a preview of what fall will look like in the Seattle area. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan says the weather will be in the upper 70s for your Wednesday, with some summer weather in the 80s coming this weekend.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

Property Watch: An Artsy Houseboat with Vaulted Ceilings

We’re approaching the end of houseboat listing season, but there are still some adorable homes available on the lake—including the Haida Bird, an intricate and offbeat home docked a few blocks up the shoreline northeast of Gas Works Park. The boat, created in 2005 by small Port Townsend–based...
SEATTLE, WA
wallyhood.org

OH, RATS! Public Health – Seattle & King County Survey

King County are launches a Rodent Prevention and Control Survey. The only rat I’ve ever loved is Splinter from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — and I’ve had a lot of time to think about this. Labor Day weekend 4 years ago, my family moved into a Wallingford bungalow. We had finally hauled the last load from the moving vehicle and were enjoying refreshments on the porch swing when we saw them – scurrying across the power line, black as night with tails billowing behind — 2 FAT RATS?!!
KING COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Whatcom southbound I-5 morning commute stalled by non-injury crash

FERNDALE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers were dispatched to a non-injury multiple vehicle crash near the Bellingham International Airport on southbound I-5 shortly before 8am, Tuesday, September 6th. The crash scene and emergency response resulted in blocking the left lane. As of 8:45am, traffic was backed up for...
BELLINGHAM, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Looking Back: Deception Pass, before and after

For me, old books hold a special place in my heart. A few years ago, as a volunteer at Humble House, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s library at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, I was straightening some of the books on the shelves, when I found treasure in the form of a photo in a 1912 publication. Now in public domain, the book was published by Robert A. Reid of Seattle—also compiled and written by him.
EDMONDS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy