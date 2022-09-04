Read full article on original website
lynnwoodtimes.com
Middle school sports returns for Marysville students
MARYSVILLE, Wash., September 7, 2022—This morning, Snohomish County Councilmember Nate Nehring, Marysville School District Superintendent Dr. Zac Robbins and Board Director Wade Rinehardt, Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County Executive Director Bill Tsoukalas, and YMCA of Snohomish County Executive Director Peyton Tune jointly announced a partnership to provide extracurricular sports programs to middle school students in the Marysville School District.
Firefighters rescue fallen horse near Snoqualmie Ridge
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Fire crews were out on a horse trail near Snoqualmie Ridge for over two hours on Monday as they worked to rescue a fallen horse. Stevie the horse was crossing a stream with his rider Monday morning when he fell through a bridge in the Braeburn neighborhood of Snoqualmie Ridge.
thenorthernlight.com
One person dead in Sweet Road house fire
The Whatcom County sheriff’s office and fire marshal’s office are investigating a September 2 fire on Sweet Road that left one person dead. First responders received a call at 2:49 a.m. on September 2 about a house in the 4300 block of Sweet Road that was involved in flames, North Whatcom Fire and Rescue (NWFR) chief Jason Van der Veen said. NWFR, Whatcom County Fire District 7 and Bellingham Fire Department crews responded to the scene and found the home about 60-80 percent involved in flames. Seeing two cars in the driveway and no occupants outside of the home, Van der Veen said crews aggressively searched inside of the home and found one victim deceased.
DOH to dye water red near Oak Harbor next week
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — If you spot red water around Whidbey Island early next week, it won't be cause for concern. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is using red dye to evaluate wastewater movement near a newly-reconstructed Oak Harbor Clean Water facility. The study will also measure the water facility's potential impacts on nearby shellfish growing areas.
Body found near Green River in Kent
The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near the Green River in Kent on Wednesday. A passerby told deputies they saw the body in the 25000 block of Frager Road. The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation to uncover the circumstances behind the...
kpug1170.com
Bellingham hospital rolls back COVID visitor restrictions
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham’s hospital is once again allowing patients to have visitors. PeaceHealth St. Joseph Hospital says Whatcom County has a sustained level of COVID-19 transmission of “substantial,” which is its benchmark for easing restrictions. Starting on Wednesday, September 7th, patients will be allowed one...
‘Rotten odor’ closes Discovery Park while crews repair nearby sewage plant
Some closures are coming this week to Seattle’s Discovery Park, as park officials announce repairs on infrastructure at the West Point Treatment Plant with an unfortunate side effect: the smell of rotten eggs. King County officials announced the north and south beaches will close Wednesday at 3 a.m. due...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Woman living in HASCO-owned apartment concerned about water quality
LYNNWOOD, Wash., September 7, 2022—A Lynnwood woman living in a Housing Authority of Snohomish County (HASCO) property was appalled to turn on her kitchen faucet, back in July of this year, to find the water was running cloudy and orange. After two months and countless follow ups by the tenant with HASCO maintenance, the problem has still not been resolved.
Worker’s body recovered after trench collapse in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — The body of a man who was working in a Renton trench has been recovered after the trench collapsed Wednesday afternoon. Multiple agencies assisted the recovery effort, which is now over. The Renton Regional Fire Authority first tweeted about the incident just before 2 p.m. as...
Victims of floatplane crash included activist, winemaker
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — (AP) — Among the 10 people killed when a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound over the weekend was a Spokane civil rights activist, a business owner and the founder of a Washington state winery and his family. The U.S. Coast Guard...
q13fox.com
When will fall weather arrive in the Puget Sound area?
FOX 13's Abby Acone breaks down a preview of what fall will look like in the Seattle area. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan says the weather will be in the upper 70s for your Wednesday, with some summer weather in the 80s coming this weekend.
Seattle Mariners pitcher, wife create wine to benefit research into rare condition
SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzales is looking to chalk up a win against a lesser known opponent that devastated his family. Marco and his wife Monica are celebrating the release of a new, limited edition red-blend wine they developed with Chelan-based Noviello Vineyards. The purpose is to celebrate life and grace.
Flooded mineshaft to partially close WB I-90 near Issaquah in September
As if getting from home from eastern Washington isn’t congested enough, the state is about to close two of the three lanes of westbound Interstate 90 near Issaquah for the better part of two weeks. This is going to be rough for westbound drivers, especially the truck drivers heading...
Bellingham man suspected of stabbing another near Arne Hanna Aquatic Center
The suspect, who also reportedly stole bags belonging to the victim, was arrested Sunday in Mount Vernon.
FOX 28 Spokane
Man set on fire in August still recovering in ICU, passionate to recover from burns and addiction
SPOKANE, Wash. – The battle to survive continues for Steven Maupin-Bureau, the man who was set on fire on Aug. 1. “He could take this and have one heck of a story to try and help other people,” Maupin-Bureau’s mother, Dawn Dawson, said. These encouraging words were...
seattlemet.com
Property Watch: An Artsy Houseboat with Vaulted Ceilings
We’re approaching the end of houseboat listing season, but there are still some adorable homes available on the lake—including the Haida Bird, an intricate and offbeat home docked a few blocks up the shoreline northeast of Gas Works Park. The boat, created in 2005 by small Port Townsend–based...
wallyhood.org
OH, RATS! Public Health – Seattle & King County Survey
King County are launches a Rodent Prevention and Control Survey. The only rat I’ve ever loved is Splinter from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — and I’ve had a lot of time to think about this. Labor Day weekend 4 years ago, my family moved into a Wallingford bungalow. We had finally hauled the last load from the moving vehicle and were enjoying refreshments on the porch swing when we saw them – scurrying across the power line, black as night with tails billowing behind — 2 FAT RATS?!!
Skagit Breaking
Six Injured, Two Airlifted to Harborview in Two-Vehicle Crash at Bow Hill Road and Ershig Road
Skagit County, WA – The Washington State Patrol and multiple other local first responders were toned out to a high-risk motor vehicle collision around 1:47 p.m. at the intersection of Bow Hill Road and Ershig Road in Skagit County. According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol,...
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom southbound I-5 morning commute stalled by non-injury crash
FERNDALE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers were dispatched to a non-injury multiple vehicle crash near the Bellingham International Airport on southbound I-5 shortly before 8am, Tuesday, September 6th. The crash scene and emergency response resulted in blocking the left lane. As of 8:45am, traffic was backed up for...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: Deception Pass, before and after
For me, old books hold a special place in my heart. A few years ago, as a volunteer at Humble House, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s library at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, I was straightening some of the books on the shelves, when I found treasure in the form of a photo in a 1912 publication. Now in public domain, the book was published by Robert A. Reid of Seattle—also compiled and written by him.
