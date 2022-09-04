ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia football makes strong case to be nation's top-ranked team

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MFXTF_0hhl91lm00
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs will likely get more first-place votes in the polls after a convincing 49-3 win over the Oregon Ducks. Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State entered the 2022 college football season as the country’s three consensus top teams.

Alabama defeated Utah State, 55-0. The Crimson Tide will face more of a challenge next week against the Texas Longhorns. Alabama did not show much weakness in the season opener, but that’s expected against Utah State at home. Nick Saban and company were the preseason favorites to win the national championship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43z2Bm_0hhl91lm00
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud was efficient, but not spectacular in the win over Notre Dame. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

However, Ohio State also had an impressive win to open the year. The Buckeyes defeated a highly ranked Notre Dame team and showed more defensive prowess than in previous years. Ohio State topped Notre Dame 21-10. The Buckeyes offense started more slowly than most expected. The Ohio State defense did an excellent of limiting unproved Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner.

Georgia and Ohio State both play less talented teams in Week 2. Alabama’s trip to Austin will be one of the best games in Week 2.

Georgia’s dominant win was the best season-opening performance in the country. Quarterback Stetson Bennett was very sharp. He barely threw any incompletions and scored three total touchdowns. The Bulldogs’ starting offense racked up third down conversions and touchdowns.

Defensively, Georgia gave up yardage, but the Dawgs continued to dominate in the red zone. Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith had a good game.

Additionally, the Bulldogs consistently won the battle at the line of scrimmage against Oregon. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter and center Sedrick Van Pran both had dominant blocks for the Dawgs. Overall, Georgia looked like a contender to make the College Football Playoff and showed it will be a tough team to beat.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in Week 1

Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett reportedly set to make $1 million in NIL money

Stetson Bennett became a household name when he helped lead Georgia to a national championship last season, and the quarterback has cashed in on that success in a big way. Bennett has signed NIL deals with several companies, including Fanatics, Georgia Power, AARP and Synovus Bank. His agent, Jeff Hoffman of Everett Sports Management, told Pete Nakos of On3 that Bennett is approaching $1 million in total endorsement deals.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart expresses displeasure with Georgia: 'One of our worst practices of the year'

Georgia may be experiencing a bit of a hangover after a resounding win over Oregon, led by former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, to open the season on Sept. 3. Per DawgsHQ, Kirby Smart was pleased with his team’s practice on Monday as the Bulldogs began preparation for their true home opener against Samford on Saturday between the hedges. Tuesday’s practice? Not so much.
ATHENS, GA
footballscoop.com

Kirby Smart believes his Georgia staff is the best it's ever been

If there were any questions about whether Georgia should be in the conversation about repeating as national champions again this year, those were likely answered this past weekend as they faced their former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks and dismantled the #11 ranked team in the country 49-3.
ATHENS, GA
960 The Ref

Watch: Oregon coach Dan Lanning shares Kirby Smart message, breaks down loss to Georgia

ATHENS — Kirby Smart offered Dan Lanning some much-needed wisdom after Georgia plucked the Oregon Ducks by a 49-3 count last Saturday. “Talking to Coach Smart after the game he reminded me of his first season, when he was down 31-0 at halftime to Ole Miss at an away game,” said Lanning, who didn’t join the UGA staff until 2018. “That’s a part of it.”
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
dawgsports.com

Look At What’s Happened To Tuesday Morning ‘Dawg Bites

Welcome to Tuesday, Bulldog fans! You may not remember, but I single-handedly won the national championship when I shaved my facial hair between the Orange Bowl and the National Championship. You’re welcome. And since you didn’t remember that nugget, I’ll refresh your memory that instead of cheesy 80’s pop...
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Morning headlines: ACC Commissioners vote to fund homelessness plan

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners voted to spend $133,000 on a strategic plan to address the county’s growing homelessness problem at their monthly meeting on Tuesday. The plan, which will be produced in the coming months by a consulting firm based in the Washington, DC area, was characterized by some critics as just another study without action accompanying it. But supporters of the plan say that it’s not just another study but a way to convene and better organize the array of resources Athens has to combat homelessness – both in terms of money and in terms of the organizations working on the problem.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

UGAPD Blotter: Student scammed out of football tickets and more

In this week’s UGA blotter, a student was scammed out of football tickets, two books were stolen from the bookstore and more. An individual is suspected of stealing two textbooks from the University of Georgia Bookstore on the morning of Sept. 1, according to a University of Georgia Police Department report.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Rock Nobster opens in Watkinsville

This past Friday, Rock Nobster, a vinyl record music store, opened in downtown Watkinsville, Georgia. The store is owned by Jimmy Bryant, long-time music manager at the Athens Barnes & Noble. The store features records across both time and genre. The store’s current hours are 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Wednesdays.
WATKINSVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Ohio State#American Football#The Georgia Bulldogs#The Oregon Ducks#Utah State#Buckeyes#Dawgs
WGAU

Echols: “My race won’t be on the ballot”

Tim Echols, the Jackson County Republican who represents Athens on the Georgia Public Service Commission, says his seat and that of fellow PSC member Fitz Johnson will not be on the November election ballot as had been scheduled: the US Supreme Court has ruled that Georgia’s method of electing Public Service Commissioners at-large serves to dilute the strength of minority voters in the state.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
WYFF4.com

At least 3 people shot, 2 killed overnight at Hartwell, Georgia, nightclub, GBI says

HARTWELL, Ga. — Two men are dead after a shooting at a Hartwell, Georgia, bar and grill, according to the coroner. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that two shooting victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and another person went on their own to the hospital and has since been treated and released. Several cars were also hit by gunfire.
HARTWELL, GA
FOX Carolina

GBI investigating after several people shot at club in Hartwell, Georgia

HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead in Hartwell, Georgia. According to the GBI, the Hartwell Police Department requested the GBI’s assistance after several people were shot in the parking lot of Jack’s Bar and Grill, a local nightclub located on Highway 29.
HARTWELL, GA
accesswdun.com

Sunday wreck claims life of Gainesville man

Speed may have been a factor in the single-vehicle crash early Sunday that claimed the life of one man on Browns Bridge Road. That’s according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Alex Velasquez, 28, of Gainesville died when his truck left the road while trying to negotiate a...
GAINESVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
accesswdun.com

Vehicle strikes, kills Hartwell man in Stephens County

A Hart County man died after being struck while pushing his bicycle in Stephens County early Sunday. The Georgia State Patrol reports that Richard Dale Crowe, 53, of Hartwell was walking north on Historic Highway 17 while pushing his bike in the northbound lane about 4:20 a.m. A 2019 Jeep...
STEPHENS COUNTY, GA
flagpole.com

Immediate Housing and Roommate Regrets

I am living off campus for the first time, and I’m having kind of a hard time. I have two roommates: one who is a casual friend from school, and the other is one of their friends. The place that we’re renting is not in very good condition. The floors are uneven, and it smells old (if that makes sense). At first I thought it was going to be a cool old house, but now it’s just a gross old house. On top of that, my roommates are jerks—I don’t know how else to put it. They drink too much and are loud, they leave messes around the house, and one doesn’t pick up after their super sweet cat. I hate the thought of forfeiting my deposit, but I’m not sure how much more I can take. Any advice?
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

ACCPD Investigates Downtown Shooting from Early Sunday Morning

There was a shooting in downtown Athens early Sunday morning, according to Athens Clarke County Police. Police responded to reports of shots fired near Jackson Street and Clayton Street on September 4th around 2:35 AM. Authorities say during an altercation between two males, one of them discharged a firearm at the other. The victim, an unidentified twenty-one-year-old male from Bowman Georgia, was not injured.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Prince Avenue is set for road diet

Drivers will notice big changes on Prince Avenue this month: Athens-Clarke County is converting, as part of a 60-day pilot program, the four lanes of Prince between Pulaski and Milledge will become two lanes, with a center turn lane. An Athens-Clarke County Commission vote to make the change permanent could come later this year, possibly in November.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
195K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy