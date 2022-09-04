Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Quincy Police: Pedestrian struck by West Squantum Street, traffic diverted
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian in Quincy was hospitalized after a crash in the area of West Squantum Street, according to police. In a social media post, the police department said a pedestrian was “conscious,” but taken to a hospital sometime before 3:20 p.m on Wednesday. Authorities...
whdh.com
Hazmat crews investigating ‘unknown chemicals’ at apartment in Marlboro
MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - State Hazmat and Bomb Squad technicians are assisting Marlboro officials to investigate in an apartment building Wednesday after first responders observed “unknown chemicals” during a medical call Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews were first called out to the scene on Boston Post Road Tuesday afternoon...
2 men killed in Dorchester shooting identified by police
Tefan Ivy, 32, of Brockton and Jermaine Daye, 33, of Randolph died Sunday. Two men killed in a shooting in Dorchester early Sunday morning have been identified by police as Tefan Ivy, 32, of Brockton and Jermaine Daye, 33, of Randolph. A third man who was shot but not killed...
whdh.com
One person hurt in school bus crash in Hyde Park lot
BOSTON (WHDH) - One person is being treated with minor injuries after a bus collision in a Hyde Park bus yard early Thursday morning, Boston EMS confirmed. 7NEWS crews were in the area when they heard the collision just before 5:30 a.m. and saw dozens of BPS crews running to see if everyone was OK. Officials said no students were on board yet.
whdh.com
Person hospitalized after falling from forklift in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A person is hospitalized after falling from a forklift in Boston’s Seaport neighborhood. Boston Police said the accident happened at around 6 a.m. The forklift likely tipped forward onto the sidewalk while carrying construction equipment. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may...
whdh.com
Suspect arrested after stabbing at beverage facility in Auburn
Police in Auburn were able to arrest a suspect following a stabbing that left a victim with serious injuries. Officers were called to a Polar Beverages facility on Sword Street Wednesday evening, where the incident allegedly took place. Auburn Police were able to arrest a suspect soon after arriving sometime...
Broken water main forces Boston road to close
A Boston road was sanctioned off Wednesday night after a broken fire pipe sent water spewing into the street. Police roped off “A Street” in Boston to prevent pedestrians and drivers from getting near the erupting stream of water. The busted fire pipe was capped at approximately 10:45...
whdh.com
Car tampering suspect connected with MetroWest cases sentenced for similar incidents in western Mass.
NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Winchendon man previously charged with tampering with women’s cars in Worcester County was sentenced for similar crimes in western Mass. Alexander Yee, who is already serving a jail term after his arrest in Milford back in May, pleaded guilty to several charges in Northampton last week, a year after he allegedly tried to disable cars belonging to women in Hampshire County.
whdh.com
Pedestrian hit by car in Swansea
SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 33-year-old man is suffering from serious injuries after being hit by a car while he was walking in Swansea. According to the town’s police department, shortly before 8 p.m. on September 4, the police and fire departments learned that a pedestrian was hit by a car on Route 6 at Route 195.
americanmilitarynews.com
Tefan Ivy, 29-year-old Marine Corps veteran, one of the victims of fatal Sunday morning shooting in Boston
An early Sunday morning shooting in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood left two people dead, including a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, according to WCVB. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’. The news station reported that the family...
whdh.com
22-year-old killed in NH motorcycle accident
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man has died after crashing with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl in New Hampshire over the weekend. According to Portsmouth New Hampshire Police, shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, police responded to a motorcycle/car accident on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road.
liveboston617.org
Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Firearm
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Driver trapped after car flipped over into woods along Route 9 in Wellesley
WELLESLEY, Mass. — Wellesley Police and Fire responded to a rollover crash Tuesday morning where a person was found entrapped in their vehicle. The vehicle was found on its side in the woods after driving off the highway. According to police, the driver was being evaluated by EMS on the scene just around 5:30 a.m. The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.
Boston Police searching for suspect of apparent ‘grandparent scam’
BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking help from the public in locating the suspect of a relative to a scam that occurred on August 2. According to police, an 83-year-old man was called by the suspect, who claimed to be a public defender, and told that his grandson had been arrested for Reckless Endangerment and would need to be bailed out of prison.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts driver attempts to drive across the water because GPS told him to do so
Here is a story that will give you flashbacks of when Michael Scott on the show “The Office” drove into a lake after following his GPS. According to Plymouth Police, recently, Officers encountered a man trying to drive across the water in Hobbs Hole, over to Plymouth Beach. He had been “following” his GPS from Mattapoisett to Brockton.
Dunkin’ disturbance: Three people hurt, one charged in Epping assault case
EPPING, N.H. — Three people had to be treated for injuries after an alleged assault at a Dunkin’ in Exeter, N.H. on Monday and a 40-year-old man is facing several charges as a result. Andrew Scheiner of South Hampton, N.H. is charged with assault, criminal mischief, trespass, and...
liveboston617.org
EXCLUSIVE- Transit Police Second in Command in Hot Water After “Inappropriate” Tweet Attacking D.A. Hayden is Posted Publicly Overnight
In the early hours of Wednesday morning, at 12:23 am to be exact, the official Twitter page of the MBTA Transit Police seemed to go off the rails. Within minutes, our office had received numerous screenshots of a public tweet from the official MBTA Transit Police account in which the newly elected incumbent, District Attorney for Suffolk County Kevin Hayden, was called “inept” and lacking the “integrity to serve”.
Police respond to motorcycle accident in Quincy
State police responded to the scene of a crash in Quincy after a car struck a motorcyclist Sunday night. An official at the scene told Boston 25 that the driver of the vehicle attempted to turn onto Quincy Shore Drive from Hollis Avenue but overlooked the motorcyclist. The operator of...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: 41-year-old Massachusetts man killed; two others injured in multi-vehicle crash
A Massachusetts man has been killed after a serious crash on Sunday night. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 11:30 p.m. Massachusetts State Police responded to a multiple-vehicle crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose that resulted in a fatality. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was...
whdh.com
Suspect in custody after stabbing at Quincy McDonald’s
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing at a McDonald’s on Hancock Street in Quincy Saturday afternoon. Police say officers arrived around 12:20 p.m. and took a suspect into custody. Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other. The stabbing remains under investigation.
