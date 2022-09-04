ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

Hazmat crews investigating ‘unknown chemicals’ at apartment in Marlboro

MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - State Hazmat and Bomb Squad technicians are assisting Marlboro officials to investigate in an apartment building Wednesday after first responders observed "unknown chemicals" during a medical call Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews were first called out to the scene on Boston Post Road Tuesday afternoon...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Boston

2 men killed in Dorchester shooting identified by police

Tefan Ivy, 32, of Brockton and Jermaine Daye, 33, of Randolph died Sunday. Two men killed in a shooting in Dorchester early Sunday morning have been identified by police as Tefan Ivy, 32, of Brockton and Jermaine Daye, 33, of Randolph. A third man who was shot but not killed...
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

One person hurt in school bus crash in Hyde Park lot

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person is being treated with minor injuries after a bus collision in a Hyde Park bus yard early Thursday morning, Boston EMS confirmed. 7NEWS crews were in the area when they heard the collision just before 5:30 a.m. and saw dozens of BPS crews running to see if everyone was OK. Officials said no students were on board yet.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Person hospitalized after falling from forklift in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person is hospitalized after falling from a forklift in Boston's Seaport neighborhood. Boston Police said the accident happened at around 6 a.m. The forklift likely tipped forward onto the sidewalk while carrying construction equipment.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Suspect arrested after stabbing at beverage facility in Auburn

Police in Auburn were able to arrest a suspect following a stabbing that left a victim with serious injuries. Officers were called to a Polar Beverages facility on Sword Street Wednesday evening, where the incident allegedly took place. Auburn Police were able to arrest a suspect soon after arriving sometime...
AUBURN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Broken water main forces Boston road to close

A Boston road was sanctioned off Wednesday night after a broken fire pipe sent water spewing into the street. Police roped off "A Street" in Boston to prevent pedestrians and drivers from getting near the erupting stream of water. The busted fire pipe was capped at approximately 10:45...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Car tampering suspect connected with MetroWest cases sentenced for similar incidents in western Mass.

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Winchendon man previously charged with tampering with women’s cars in Worcester County was sentenced for similar crimes in western Mass. Alexander Yee, who is already serving a jail term after his arrest in Milford back in May, pleaded guilty to several charges in Northampton last week, a year after he allegedly tried to disable cars belonging to women in Hampshire County.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
whdh.com

Pedestrian hit by car in Swansea

SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 33-year-old man is suffering from serious injuries after being hit by a car while he was walking in Swansea. According to the town’s police department, shortly before 8 p.m. on September 4, the police and fire departments learned that a pedestrian was hit by a car on Route 6 at Route 195.
SWANSEA, MA
whdh.com

22-year-old killed in NH motorcycle accident

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man has died after crashing with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl in New Hampshire over the weekend. According to Portsmouth New Hampshire Police, shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, police responded to a motorcycle/car accident on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
liveboston617.org

Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Firearm

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts driver attempts to drive across the water because GPS told him to do so

Here is a story that will give you flashbacks of when Michael Scott on the show “The Office” drove into a lake after following his GPS. According to Plymouth Police, recently, Officers encountered a man trying to drive across the water in Hobbs Hole, over to Plymouth Beach. He had been “following” his GPS from Mattapoisett to Brockton.
PLYMOUTH, MA
liveboston617.org

EXCLUSIVE- Transit Police Second in Command in Hot Water After “Inappropriate” Tweet Attacking D.A. Hayden is Posted Publicly Overnight

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, at 12:23 am to be exact, the official Twitter page of the MBTA Transit Police seemed to go off the rails. Within minutes, our office had received numerous screenshots of a public tweet from the official MBTA Transit Police account in which the newly elected incumbent, District Attorney for Suffolk County Kevin Hayden, was called “inept” and lacking the “integrity to serve”.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police respond to motorcycle accident in Quincy

State police responded to the scene of a crash in Quincy after a car struck a motorcyclist Sunday night. An official at the scene told Boston 25 that the driver of the vehicle attempted to turn onto Quincy Shore Drive from Hollis Avenue but overlooked the motorcyclist. The operator of...
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

Suspect in custody after stabbing at Quincy McDonald’s

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing at a McDonald’s on Hancock Street in Quincy Saturday afternoon. Police say officers arrived around 12:20 p.m. and took a suspect into custody. Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other. The stabbing remains under investigation.
QUINCY, MA

