ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Opinion: Carbon capture project provides economic opportunities in central Iowa

By Lawrence Cunningham, Kevin Books and Dan Culhane
Amest Tribune
Amest Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49KUqL_0hhl8pLI00

Agriculture and ethanol are vital to Iowa’s economy, which is a point of pride for our Ames metropolitan statistical area. As a core industry in our region, including Lincolnway Energy in Nevada, it is important that we invest for future generations, and there is an opportunity to do that now through the Summit Carbon Solutions project.

Both the Ames Chamber of Commerce and Ames Economic Development Commission Board of Directors are in support of the Summit Carbon Solutions investment in our region. The project will be a driving force in economic development and job creation for Story County and central Iowa.

Summit Carbon Solutions is headquartered in Ames and has plans to partner with over 32 ethanol plants across the Midwest to lower carbon emissions and help ethanol plants tap into premium markets. This investment will provide meaningful employment opportunities not only in our region, but across the state.

Given that over half of Iowa's corn crop goes directly to local ethanol plants, this type of project must be a priority. Carbon capture and sequestration projects like this one will ensure our farmers continue to thrive by safeguarding ethanol's sustainability.

The process is simple. Summit will install infrastructure at partner ethanol plants free of charge. The infrastructure will capture the carbon created during the fermentation process and compress it into a near liquid form, flowing through a pipeline until it is injected into North Dakota's deep geological formations. The captured carbon will remain stored in the ground permanently.

This carbon capture and storage process is an effective way to decarbonize the ethanol industry, thus allowing it to compete with other forms of energy, such as electric vehicles. It will provide increased value for the entire ethanol industry and foster an environment that continues to support high corn prices and land values. Decarbonizing ethanol will also allow the industry to remain viable for decades and maintain the market for half of Iowa’s corn crop.

The economic value that this project brings to our area extends beyond ethanol. Implementing a project of this size will provide new jobs to our region throughout the construction process, but also long term to operate the pipeline. The positive economic impact will be felt by our hotels, restaurants, and numerous other businesses. Summit is also estimated to pay $1.5 million in new property taxes to the Story County that will filter down to support improvements in local schools and infrastructure.

The Ames Chamber of Commerce and Ames Economic Development Commission supports the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline project. Ethanol is a lifeline for many and strengthens Iowa's agricultural economy. We support innovation that will assure economic prosperity and promote homegrown energy.

Lawrence Cunningham is board chair of the Ames Chamber of Commerce. Kevin Brooks is board chair of the Ames Economic Development Commission. Dan Culhane is president and CEO of the Ames Chamber of Commerce.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Opinion: Carbon capture project provides economic opportunities in central Iowa

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court

Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records. The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury counties. The company claims […] The post Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Sioux County Has Second-Highest Average Cropland Rent In Iowa

Northwest Iowa — It costs more to rent cropland in Sioux County than in almost any other county in Iowa. That’s according to the most recent cash rent survey. According to the latest report released by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, non-irrigated cropland cash rent averaged $256 per acre in Iowa during 2022, $23 higher than 2021.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Oath Keepers membership list report includes 330 Iowans

City, airport officials to work together after Dubuque loses last commercial flights. KCRG-TV9's Libbie Randall explains how city and business leaders are banding together to figure out what's next. Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, tuned to Omicron variants, arrive in eastern Iowa. Updated: 5 hours ago. Updated COVID-19 boosters are now available...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Story County, IA
Industry
Ames, IA
Business
County
Story County, IA
City
Nevada, IA
Story County, IA
Business
Ames, IA
Industry
State
North Dakota State
Local
Iowa Industry
City
Carbon, IA
97X

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Iowa

If you clicked this article you most likely already have a college in mind. Over the years, Iowa has become known for its party schools. Different Iowa colleges have even ranked in the top 10 party colleges in all of America. So... which Iowa college is number one for the...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Capture#Linus Business#Business Economics#Carbon Sequestration#Ethanol#Business Industry#Lincolnway Energy
Axios Des Moines

Iowa teachers earn less than college-educated peers

Reproduced from EPI; Map: Axios VisualsIowa public school teachers earn 16.3% less than their college-educated counterparts in other fields.That's according to a report from the Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning group, which advocates for fair pay for low- and middle-income workers.Why it matters: Teacher shortages are hitting schools in the Des Moines metro and across the country, and this pay gap can discourage college students from entering the profession, the report says.The big picture: The national pay gap between teachers and similarly educated non-teachers grew to a record 23.5% in 2021.Inflation-adjusted weekly wages for teachers have remained essentially flat over the decades, increasing just $29 from 1996 to 2021, the institute found.College graduates in other professions saw wages increase $445 in the same period.Zoom in: First-year teacher salaries for those with only a bachelor's degree start at $44,830 annually in the Des Moines school district.Yes, but: The Iowa teacher pay gap is not the worst — Colorado's is 35.9%.
IOWA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Most Dangerous Intersections in Minnesota, Iowa, And South Dakota

Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota have some dangerous roadways. Some are more deadly than others. Check out the worst and most dangerous intersections in each state. The data used to come up with the one most dangerous intersection in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota was based on automobile and pedestrian accidents in each state.
KCRG.com

Iowa Governor agrees to one debate with Democratic challenger

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced she will debate her Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear. The Governor’s campaign announced she accepted an invitation to one debate, which Iowa PBS will host. The exact date and location is still unknown. Reynolds says she looks forward to discussing...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa DNR advises against swimming in nine Iowa lakes

The Iowa DNR has issued swimming advisories for nine lakes across the state. After testing last Friday, eight of the lakes had high levels of Ecoli and they detected a toxin in the other lake located in the southwest region of the state. The DN recommends Iowans don't swim in...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Industry
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa company looking to revolutionize the housing market

Doctors Stan Mathew and Benge Tallman from UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation join us to talk about chronic pain and what people can do about it. Motorcycles crash, one killed. Updated: 10 hours ago. One motorcyclist was killed and another hurt in a crash in...
IOWA STATE
K92.3

New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest

There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
ANKENY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Gas prices continue to drop in Iowa and across the country

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The average price of a gallon of gas has dropped another 9.3 cents in the last week. The cost of a gallon in Iowa now averages $3.43, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 25.2 cents...
IOWA STATE
Amest Tribune

Amest Tribune

487
Followers
828
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ames, IA from The Ames Tribune.

 http://amestribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy