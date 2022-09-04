M40 crash sees vehicle spin across lanes between Beaconsfield and High Wycombe - with neither occupant wearing a seatbelt

Myles Sanderson, one of the two brothers charged with carrying out a horrific stabbing spree in Canada, racked up 59 convictions before the rampage, according to parole records obtained by the CBC. The offenses include assaulting a police officer, stabbing two men with a fork, beating another man unconscious, throwing a cement block at a woman’s windshield, and possessing contraband while jailed. The CBC says Sanderson—who had a long history of drug abuse—was last released from lockup in August 2021. The parole board decided not to toss him back in prison after he was caught breaking the rules by living with his ex-wife, and by May, he was a fugitive. Read it at CBC

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO