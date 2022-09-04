ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

M40 crash sees vehicle spin across lanes between Beaconsfield and High Wycombe - with neither occupant wearing a seatbelt

By Tom Burnett
buckinghamshirelive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Plane carrying three teen prisoners is forced to turn around mid-flight after one of the boys rushed the pilot minutes after take-off

A charter flight carrying three teenage detainees has been forced to turn around following a mid-flight incident where one of the prisoners rushed towards the pilot. It's alleged the incident occurred only minutes into the flight travelling from Broome to Perth in Western Australia on Wednesday around 2.49pm. Five youth...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Driver, 18, was allegedly filmed swerving violently and speeding in Snapchat video moments before crash that killed five teens - as his driving record is revealed and he's refused bail

A teenager who was allegedly driving a ute when it smashed into a tree, killing five of his mates, allegedly filmed Snapchat video of himself swerving over the road on his phone prior to the incident. Tyrell Edwards, 18, was refused bail on Thursday afternoon at Picton Local Court, hours...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Shoppers 'stepped over' mother-of-five as she lay dying on the street after suffering an allergic reaction from vegan Pret wrap which contained dairy, inquest hears

Shoppers 'stepped over' a mother-of-five as she lay dying on the ground after suffering an allergic reaction, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating a vegan £3.75 Pret sandwich from a Pret A Manger store in Bath, Somerset, in December 2017.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seatbelts#Beaconsfield#High Wycombe#M40 Motorway#A Thames Valley Police#The M40 Northbound J3 4
Daily Mail

Mother-of-five, 62, who died after her car broke down on smart motorway could have been saved by radar that detected stationary vehicles but it had not been activated, inquest hears

A mother-of-five who died after her car broke down on a smart motorway could have been saved by technology to detect stationary vehicles but it had not been included, an inquest heard. Nargis Begum, 62, died following a collision on a smart motorway stretch of the M1 near Woodall Services,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Chilling video shows moment Kiely Rodni’s body was found in backseat of her car with window open in reservoir

Chilling video has emerged showing the moment divers discovered missing teen Kiely Rodni’s body inside her car submerged in a northern California reservoir. Adventures with a Purpose, the amateur dive team that made the discovery on 21 August - more than two weeks after Kiely vanished from a graduation party at a Truckee campground, shared footage of the search in a YouTube clip titled: “How We FOUND Kiely Rodni: MURDER or ACCIDENT?” Nick Rinn, who found the vehicle upside down in Prosser Creek Reservoir, revealed in the video that Kiely’s body was found on the passenger rear side...
TRUCKEE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Health Services
Washington Examiner

Police release details of how body of Eliza Fletcher was found

Law enforcement officials found "tire marks" and later detected an "odor of decay" while searching for Eliza Fletcher, according to an affidavit. Fletcher went missing last Friday and was later found dead by authorities Monday after officials traced the tire marks and odor of decay to a driveway in Tennessee where her body was discovered, Fox News reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Shock moment Quincy the police dog sniffs out a secret stash of firearms hidden in an underground bunker on a sugarcane farm linked to an alleged kidnap and torture case

A police dog named Quincy found a hidden underground bunker full of weapons while investigating an alleged small town kidnapping and torture case. Quincy discovered the secret bunker on a sugarcane farm in Far North Queensland on Sunday after a local man presented to hospital with severe head injuries and claimed he was kidnapped.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Horrified witness to 12 car motorway smash details the terrifying moment he saw driver careening across lanes: 'He was all over the road'

A person has recalled the horrifying moment a driver appeared to be 'off his head' before he crashed his vehicle and caused a 12 car pile-up on a major highway. Emergency services were called to the multi-vehicle crash along the M1 near Tallebudgera Creek Road exit at Burleigh Heads, Queensland, at 10.20am on Sunday.
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Canada Stab Spree Suspect Had 59 Convictions

Myles Sanderson, one of the two brothers charged with carrying out a horrific stabbing spree in Canada, racked up 59 convictions before the rampage, according to parole records obtained by the CBC. The offenses include assaulting a police officer, stabbing two men with a fork, beating another man unconscious, throwing a cement block at a woman’s windshield, and possessing contraband while jailed. The CBC says Sanderson—who had a long history of drug abuse—was last released from lockup in August 2021. The parole board decided not to toss him back in prison after he was caught breaking the rules by living with his ex-wife, and by May, he was a fugitive. Read it at CBC
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

‘Reckless’ elderly motorist, 82, whose eyesight was so bad he ‘shouldn’t have been driving’ is jailed for six months and given three year road ban after killing a cyclist, 70, when his Vauxhall Vectra ploughed into him

A 'reckless' elderly motorist whose eyesight was so bad he couldn't read a number plate from 10 feet away killed a cyclist by smashing into him in broad daylight, a court heard. Peter Gardner, 82, had such poor vision he shouldn't have been driving when he collided into James Tassell,...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy