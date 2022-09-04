Read full article on original website
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
Ekeler discusses Vols' special teams, previews Pitt game on 'Vol Calls'
Mike Ekeler, Tennessee's special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach, appeared on the Vol Network's "Vol Calls" radio show Wednesday night to discuss the Vols' special teams coming off their season-opening rout of Ball State last week and preview their game at Pittsburgh. The Vols are set to take on the 17th-ranked Panthers on Saturday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium.
247Sports
Tennessee football: Pat Narduzzi expects Hendon Hooker's, Joe Milton's best when Pitt faces Vols
Pitt football coach Pat Narduzzi expects a tough assignment defensively Saturday when the Panthers host Tennessee, a rematch of last season's 41-34 classic at Neyland Stadium. The Vols are coming off a 59-point explosion in their season opener behind Hendon Hooker, who played 2.5 quarters and accounted for four touchdowns before giving way to Joe Milton in the second half.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player apologizes for actions against Ball State
Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Gerald Mincey apologized over the weekend for his actions during UT’s win against Ball State. Mincey, who transferred to Tennessee from Florida this offseason, appeared to sign an autograph during the middle of the game. (In the video it looks like the cap was on...
accesswdun.com
Jimmy Owens scores WoO LMS Smoky Mountain victory
Jimmy Owens’ familiarity with Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville, Tennessee paid off in a big way on Friday night. The Newport, Tennessee driver dominated the Smoky Mountain Showdown for his first World of Outlaws CASE Late Model Series victory of 2022. While Owens led the entire race, his triumph...
wpln.org
Rebroadcast: Baristas lead union push in Middle Tennessee
This episode originally aired on July 7, 2022. Unions have historically been associated with factory workers and those in the automotive industry. In Tennessee, food service employees – particularly baristas – are leading the labor organization push. In Knoxville, Memphis and Murfreesboro, there’s been various efforts to unionize...
Pilot headed toward Tennessee dies in helicopter crash
A man was found dead Monday afternoon as a result of a helicopter crash Saturday in Barren County, Kentucky.
wvlt.tv
USPS promoting Tennessee job opportunities
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is set to host several job fairs in East Tennessee to promote opportunities in the state. Those interested can attend one of the listed job fairs, no experience necessary. “We have indoor and outdoor positions, part-time and full-time, something for everyone....
Kingsport Times-News
Minding Your Business: East Tennessee doesn't end at Knoxville
Below are a few business tidbits and events you might find interesting this week. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average per gallon as of Monday was $3.37, down seven cents from last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.33, down 9 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was $2.82.
Knoxville cerebral palsy patients required to find new homes within 24 hours
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — People who have been living at a home for cerebral palsy patients, which is operated by the Cerebral Palsy Center, are now forced to stay somewhere else. Highland Home is located in Fountain City. It’s been a home for some of the residents since the 90s but now the home is […]
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Video Shows Chaotic Scene of Tennessee Kroger Mass Shooting
Video Shows Chaotic Scene of Tennessee Kroger Mass Shooting. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNowBlog.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Authorities released footage showing the chaotic scene following a mass shooting...
wbiw.com
Crash on I-65 claims the life of a Tennessee man
INDIANAPOLIS – A crash on I-65 Saturday afternoon has claimed the life of a man from Tennessee. Indiana State Police Dispatchers began receiving calls about a serious crash involving a car and a semi on I-65 at the 113-mile marker around 3:36 p.m. Trooper Kari Woodard was on the scene of the crash within two minutes and reported a passenger car had struck a semi and the car was fully engulfed in flames.
wvlt.tv
‘God definitely blessed us’ | Two lost hikers found safe after three days
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ryan and Ronald McClain were only supposed to spend a few hours inside Cherokee National Forest but that all changed after they lost track of a trail Sunday. They went days without water to drink, food to eat and no way to call for help. “When...
wvlt.tv
Changes come to Smoky Mountain Air Show parking
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parking arrangements for the Smoky Mountain Air Show changed event officials announced Wednesday. Officials said the change was due to the forecasted rain, so now parking passes will not be specific to each day of the event. “To give families and aviation enthusiasts the chance to...
Sevierville TN Will Soon Be Home to Exciting New Smokies Attraction
The first time I went to Gatlinburg, it was 1982 and there wasn't much to do EXCEPT Gatlinburg. My sister and I checked out Ripley's Believe It or Not and jumped into a crystal clear Smoky Mountain stream fully clothed. But aside from that, well... WHAT ISN'T THERE TO DO...
USDA recalls 500 lbs. of beef jerky from Knoxville company over listeria concerns
Nearly 500 pounds of beef jerky products made by a Knoxville, Tennessee company are being recalled over concerns of listeria contamination.
Residents call for change to drive safely on Chapman Highway
Some South Knoxville drivers, who drive on Chapman Highway, are struggling to find safe options for making a left-hand turn near the Ford Valley area.
10Investigates: New video shows damage at Pryor Brown Garage
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In September 2021, the City of Knoxville determined the Pryor Brown Parking Garage was structurally unsafe due to expanded wall cracking and shifting from a roof collapse. "The structure at 322 W. Church Avenue has been determined to be one that poses an imminent danger to...
WATE
Maryville family offers $10,000 reward for information on father’s death
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Grant Burchfield says his father, Gary Burchfield, was a gentle soul. That’s what makes Gary’s death an unexpected tragedy and complete shock. Gary was killed in a hit-and-run incident just outside his home on Peach Orchard Road. “My mother called me after about...
Judge warns staffing shortage at DCS is putting the department ‘near collapse’
The staffing shortage at the Tennessee Department of Children's Services has gotten so critical a judge has warned lawmakers some of what's happening to kids in the department's care is "illegal."
TBI: 1 dead after multi-county chase leads to officer-involved shooting
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced that the agency continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday morning. According to a release from the TBI, a Greene County deputy saw a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking lot of a Mosheim business shortly before 3 a.m. The driver, identified […]
247Sports
