Knoxville, TN

247Sports

Ekeler discusses Vols' special teams, previews Pitt game on 'Vol Calls'

Mike Ekeler, Tennessee's special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach, appeared on the Vol Network's "Vol Calls" radio show Wednesday night to discuss the Vols' special teams coming off their season-opening rout of Ball State last week and preview their game at Pittsburgh. The Vols are set to take on the 17th-ranked Panthers on Saturday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee football: Pat Narduzzi expects Hendon Hooker's, Joe Milton's best when Pitt faces Vols

Pitt football coach Pat Narduzzi expects a tough assignment defensively Saturday when the Panthers host Tennessee, a rematch of last season's 41-34 classic at Neyland Stadium. The Vols are coming off a 59-point explosion in their season opener behind Hendon Hooker, who played 2.5 quarters and accounted for four touchdowns before giving way to Joe Milton in the second half.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols player apologizes for actions against Ball State

Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Gerald Mincey apologized over the weekend for his actions during UT’s win against Ball State. Mincey, who transferred to Tennessee from Florida this offseason, appeared to sign an autograph during the middle of the game. (In the video it looks like the cap was on...
NASHVILLE, TN
accesswdun.com

Jimmy Owens scores WoO LMS Smoky Mountain victory

Jimmy Owens’ familiarity with Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville, Tennessee paid off in a big way on Friday night. The Newport, Tennessee driver dominated the Smoky Mountain Showdown for his first World of Outlaws CASE Late Model Series victory of 2022. While Owens led the entire race, his triumph...
MARYVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Rebroadcast: Baristas lead union push in Middle Tennessee

This episode originally aired on July 7, 2022. Unions have historically been associated with factory workers and those in the automotive industry. In Tennessee, food service employees – particularly baristas – are leading the labor organization push. In Knoxville, Memphis and Murfreesboro, there’s been various efforts to unionize...
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

USPS promoting Tennessee job opportunities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is set to host several job fairs in East Tennessee to promote opportunities in the state. Those interested can attend one of the listed job fairs, no experience necessary. “We have indoor and outdoor positions, part-time and full-time, something for everyone....
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Minding Your Business: East Tennessee doesn't end at Knoxville

Below are a few business tidbits and events you might find interesting this week. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average per gallon as of Monday was $3.37, down seven cents from last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.33, down 9 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was $2.82.
KNOXVILLE, TN
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Video Shows Chaotic Scene of Tennessee Kroger Mass Shooting

Video Shows Chaotic Scene of Tennessee Kroger Mass Shooting. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNowBlog.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Authorities released footage showing the chaotic scene following a mass shooting...
TENNESSEE STATE
wbiw.com

Crash on I-65 claims the life of a Tennessee man

INDIANAPOLIS – A crash on I-65 Saturday afternoon has claimed the life of a man from Tennessee. Indiana State Police Dispatchers began receiving calls about a serious crash involving a car and a semi on I-65 at the 113-mile marker around 3:36 p.m. Trooper Kari Woodard was on the scene of the crash within two minutes and reported a passenger car had struck a semi and the car was fully engulfed in flames.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wvlt.tv

Changes come to Smoky Mountain Air Show parking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parking arrangements for the Smoky Mountain Air Show changed event officials announced Wednesday. Officials said the change was due to the forecasted rain, so now parking passes will not be specific to each day of the event. “To give families and aviation enthusiasts the chance to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10Investigates: New video shows damage at Pryor Brown Garage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In September 2021, the City of Knoxville determined the Pryor Brown Parking Garage was structurally unsafe due to expanded wall cracking and shifting from a roof collapse. "The structure at 322 W. Church Avenue has been determined to be one that poses an imminent danger to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

TBI: 1 dead after multi-county chase leads to officer-involved shooting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced that the agency continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday morning. According to a release from the TBI, a Greene County deputy saw a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking lot of a Mosheim business shortly before 3 a.m. The driver, identified […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
247Sports

247Sports

