Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
When could it snow in St. Louis?
ST. LOUIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. In fact, the earliest measurable snowfall in the St. Louis area happened on October 20, 1916. During most years the snow starts falling in December.
When can we say goodbye to these pesky showers?
ST. LOUIS – It has been a less-than-perfect holiday weekend as an orphaned weather system has been drifting through the bi-state area since Friday. This system will slowly get nudged to the south by midweek leading to a slow decrease in clouds and a gradual decrease in the shower activity.
FOX2now.com
Some showers on Labor Day with highs in 70s
ST. LOUIS – An area of low pressure will stay in the St. Louis area for the next couple of days giving way to some showers and storms, but there will be dry time. Expect high temperatures in the 70s. Things look to be drier by midweek with more...
KSDK
Fantastic crowds despite the weather at Greek Festival in the Central West End
ST. LOUIS — Arguably the biggest Labor Day tradition in St. Louis is the St. Nicholas Greek Festival. Despite the rain over the weekend, thousands flocked to the Central West End Greek Orthodox Church. Organizers hoped this weekend would be big, especially since the last two years were drive-thru...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Are your allergies flaring up? Blame the mold
The reading is the highest since we were over 70,000 in October 2021.
8 things to do this fall in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — The foliage is stunning during the fall season and St. Louisans can find several local things to do to embrace autumn vibes. Here are eight things you can check out in the coming months. 1. Visit a pumpkin patch and pumpkin-carving. There are several pumpkin-patch locations...
FOX2now.com
STL Homes: A look at the fall housing market
ST. LOUIS — With the weather cooling off, many may be thinking of making a move this fall. We talk with two experts from Show Me Home and Berkshire Hathaway, who are partners with NEO Homes. They tell us what to expect when going to buy or sellinging a...
Voluntary water boil advisory near Cedar Hill, Missouri
CEDAR HILL, Mo. – A voluntary boil advisory has been issued for a portion of Jefferson County. Public Water Supply District #8 says that a leak happened at around 10:00 am today near the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Graham Road. The advisory goes from the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Matterhorn Drive, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMOV
Rain or shine, St. Louis Labor Day festivites will go on
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The rain won’t stop the shine of labor day festivities across the St. Louis area. One of the main events happening today is the annual Labor Day parade that’ll start here at Olive and 15th Streets. Many unions will be participating with Mayor Tishaura Jones being added to the mix as well.
KMOV
48-hour boil advisory issued for areas of Jefferson County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A voluntary boil advisory was issued for parts of the city of Arnold following a leak. The Jefferson County Public Water Supply District #8 advised residents of the following areas to take additional precautions after a leak occurred at 10 a.m. Wednesday: the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Matterhorn Drive, south to the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Happy Drive and all roadways in between.
South St. Louis building on fire Tuesday morning
ST. LOUIS – A brick building in south St. Louis was fully engulfed in flames Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the 3800 block of South Compton in south St. Louis at about 5 a.m. It is unknown at this time what started the fire. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter was at the scene. FOX […]
FOX2now.com
Chelsea looks back then forward as she reflects on the 1st year anniversary of Studio STL
ST. LOUIS — Ups, downs, twists, and turns, that’s all a part of doing a live show every day. Studio STL is dedicated to making everyone’s life better and inspired. We hope to give you daily doses of hope, love, joy, and a huge helping of Positivitea.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vintage Market Days is a Unique Shopping Experience in St. Louis
If you are a fan of vintage upscale jewelry, clothes, antiques, and so much more then you can't miss the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis happening this month!. Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is set to kick off once again on September 16th and stay open through the 18th, and it is all happening on both floors of the St. Charles Convention Center at 1 Convention Center Plz St. Charles, MO 63303. So what exactly can you expect from the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis? Well, on their website they say...
KMOV
Meet Kristie! News 4′s pet of the week
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Kristie is News 4′s four-legged friend of the week. If you’re interested in adopting Rick from the Humane Society of Missouri, call 314-951-1562 or visit their website hsmo.org/adopt.
KSDK
Storms expected to bring heavy rainfall to St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — A few counties on the IL side are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 PM. The better opportunity for stronger storms remains as the front moves through later this evening. Locally heavy rainfall has already fallen with some spots between 2-4" of rain so far.
Many St. Louis events kick-off the Labor Day weekend
There are many events kicking off this weekend for Labor Day around the St. Louis area including the Cardinals and Cubs series.
FOX2now.com
Hancock & Kelley: New life for the Loop Trolley
And clang-clang-clang goes the Loop Trolley. New life for a supposed boondoggle. Heaven Scent Bakery in O’Fallon closing at month’s …. Deadly domestic dispute in Hazelwood renews calls …. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: Recognizing our …. Why some are uneasy about Parson’s plan to cut income …...
FOX2now.com
Volpi Foods celebrates its 120th anniversary
It's Volpi Foods Day in St. Louis. SSM health expert talks about new COVID-19 booster. Who is responsible for protecting kids from an active …. Missouri’s League of Women Voters say new election …. Bugged by bugs: Insects swarming in late Summer wet …. Tools for Teachers presented by...
Several car break-ins overnight in St. Louis City
More car break-ins overnight in St. Louis City.
FOX2now.com
St. Louis Rep kicks off new season with 'House of Joy'
The Repertory Theatre of St Louis has kicked off its 2022-23 season. First up is House of Joy. It tells the story of what looks like a utopia but a new guard, with the emperor's army, finds more prison than paradise.
Comments / 0