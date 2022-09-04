ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

When could it snow in St. Louis?

ST. LOUIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. In fact, the earliest measurable snowfall in the St. Louis area happened on October 20, 1916. During most years the snow starts falling in December.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

When can we say goodbye to these pesky showers?

ST. LOUIS – It has been a less-than-perfect holiday weekend as an orphaned weather system has been drifting through the bi-state area since Friday. This system will slowly get nudged to the south by midweek leading to a slow decrease in clouds and a gradual decrease in the shower activity.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Some showers on Labor Day with highs in 70s

ST. LOUIS – An area of low pressure will stay in the St. Louis area for the next couple of days giving way to some showers and storms, but there will be dry time. Expect high temperatures in the 70s. Things look to be drier by midweek with more...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

8 things to do this fall in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — The foliage is stunning during the fall season and St. Louisans can find several local things to do to embrace autumn vibes. Here are eight things you can check out in the coming months. 1. Visit a pumpkin patch and pumpkin-carving. There are several pumpkin-patch locations...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

STL Homes: A look at the fall housing market

ST. LOUIS — With the weather cooling off, many may be thinking of making a move this fall. We talk with two experts from Show Me Home and Berkshire Hathaway, who are partners with NEO Homes. They tell us what to expect when going to buy or sellinging a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Voluntary water boil advisory near Cedar Hill, Missouri

CEDAR HILL, Mo. – A voluntary boil advisory has been issued for a portion of Jefferson County. Public Water Supply District #8 says that a leak happened at around 10:00 am today near the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Graham Road. The advisory goes from the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Matterhorn Drive, […]
CEDAR HILL, MO
KMOV

Rain or shine, St. Louis Labor Day festivites will go on

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The rain won’t stop the shine of labor day festivities across the St. Louis area. One of the main events happening today is the annual Labor Day parade that’ll start here at Olive and 15th Streets. Many unions will be participating with Mayor Tishaura Jones being added to the mix as well.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

48-hour boil advisory issued for areas of Jefferson County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A voluntary boil advisory was issued for parts of the city of Arnold following a leak. The Jefferson County Public Water Supply District #8 advised residents of the following areas to take additional precautions after a leak occurred at 10 a.m. Wednesday: the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Matterhorn Drive, south to the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Happy Drive and all roadways in between.
ARNOLD, MO
FOX 2

South St. Louis building on fire Tuesday morning

ST. LOUIS – A brick building in south St. Louis was fully engulfed in flames Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the 3800 block of South Compton in south St. Louis at about 5 a.m. It is unknown at this time what started the fire. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter was at the scene. FOX […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Vintage Market Days is a Unique Shopping Experience in St. Louis

If you are a fan of vintage upscale jewelry, clothes, antiques, and so much more then you can't miss the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis happening this month!. Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is set to kick off once again on September 16th and stay open through the 18th, and it is all happening on both floors of the St. Charles Convention Center at 1 Convention Center Plz St. Charles, MO 63303. So what exactly can you expect from the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis? Well, on their website they say...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Meet Kristie! News 4′s pet of the week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Kristie is News 4′s four-legged friend of the week. If you’re interested in adopting Rick from the Humane Society of Missouri, call 314-951-1562 or visit their website hsmo.org/adopt.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Storms expected to bring heavy rainfall to St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — A few counties on the IL side are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 PM. The better opportunity for stronger storms remains as the front moves through later this evening. Locally heavy rainfall has already fallen with some spots between 2-4" of rain so far.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Hancock & Kelley: New life for the Loop Trolley

And clang-clang-clang goes the Loop Trolley. New life for a supposed boondoggle. Heaven Scent Bakery in O’Fallon closing at month’s …. Deadly domestic dispute in Hazelwood renews calls …. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: Recognizing our …. Why some are uneasy about Parson’s plan to cut income …...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Volpi Foods celebrates its 120th anniversary

It's Volpi Foods Day in St. Louis. SSM health expert talks about new COVID-19 booster. Who is responsible for protecting kids from an active …. Missouri’s League of Women Voters say new election …. Bugged by bugs: Insects swarming in late Summer wet …. Tools for Teachers presented by...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

