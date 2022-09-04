ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Lean Kitchen Co. meal-prep business to open in downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG — More healthy food options will soon be available in downtown Spartanburg with the opening of a grab-and-go meal-prep store. Lean Kitchen Co. is opening its first Spartanburg location downtown on Magnolia Street on Sept. 12. The Missouri-based franchise has other locations in South Carolina including Anderson, Clemson, Greenville and Taylors.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

BBQ restaurant to replace beloved Greenville staple

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lewis Barbecue is set to replace a well-known Greenville staple, Tommy’s Country Ham House. Owner of Tommy’s County Ham House Tommy Stevenson hung up his apron after more than 30 years in the business. Now, Lewis Barbecue Greenville is set to take its...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Lifestyle
Greenville, SC
Food & Drinks
Greenville, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Restaurants
greenvillejournal.com

Local fall festivals offer a variety of flavors

Sept. 15-18 Various venues across Greenville County. Features a variety of cooking classes, demonstrations and tastings. Sept. 16, 6-9 p.m. and Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mauldin Cultural Center, outdoor amphitheater, 101 E. Butler Road. Features more than 20 contestants from across the Southeast, who will compete in a barbecue...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
woodworkingnetwork.com

Veteran's invention brings the 'Door 2 You'

Door 2 You is a veteran-owned business founded by Rick Grube, a lifelong tradesman. With joinery being his true passion, Grube invented and patented a proprietary method of building a door using mechanical tenon joinery allowing the door to be shipped unassembled directly to the consumer. Originally from Pennsylvania and...
GREER, SC
thelaurelofasheville.com

McConnell Farms in Hendersonville Hosts Annual Festival September 10-11

McConnell Farms, Inc., in Hendersonville, has seen a lot history, having been established in the 1940s by Reid and Claire McConnell as a tobacco and beef cattle farm. Both the McConnells had experience growing tobacco. The farm subsequently grew to include dairy cattle. Land was added through the years and the farm changed with the times, with tobacco eventually making way for other row crops. In the 1960s, the McConnells sold the dairy cattle and planted apple trees. Their son Danny earned a degree from North Carolina State University in small fruit and vegetable production in the mid-1980s, and, today, runs the farm along with his family.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cigar#Atlanta#Beer Garden#Design#Food Drink#New Realm Brewing Co#The Design Review Board#Judson Mill#Board Of Zoning Appeals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle Blogger

Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South Carolina

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Dessert at Core 450 in Travelers Rest, SCcarleealexandria.com. Hidden in the heart of the Cherokee Valley Golf Club in Travelers Rest, South Carolina, lies one of the town's best-kept secrets — Core 450, a restaurant serving the best brunch, lunch, dinner, and views on the golf course.
TRAVELERS REST, SC
abcnews4.com

Second body found at USC identified by coroner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified a second body found at the University of South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 2. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville, SC. Officials say the body was discovered around...
COLUMBIA, SC
cutoday.info

Two South Carolina Credit Unions Announce Completion of Merger

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Two South Carolina credit unions said they have completed their merger. The $11-million St. Francis FCU has merged into the $112.2-million Caro FCU in Columbia, S.C. As CUToday.info reported here, St. Francis reported $43,562 in net income in the first quarter with net worth of 21.12%...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy