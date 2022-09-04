Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol arrests more than 60 impaired drivers in two-week campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol arrested more than 60 impaired drivers during the latest Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. The campaign, which ran from Aug. 19 to Sept. 5, led to troopers arresting 66 people for driving under the influence, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
kfornow.com
Man Found Dead At Lincoln Motel Identified
Lincoln Police at the scene of a reported suspicious death outside of a motel near NW 12th and West Bond Street on Sept 1, 2022. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News) Lincoln, NE (September 7, 2022) Police today identified 49 year old Ronnie Patz, a Lincoln resident, as the man found dead at a Motel 6 near the airport last week. No charges have been filed in the death yet, but 55 year old William Wright is being held as “the only person of interest at this time” according to Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille.
KETV.com
Lincoln police identify second body in homicide investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police have identified the second body found during a homicide investigation, and they said they think the deaths are connected. Officials initially found 61-year-old Ronald George dead in a field near North 3rd and P Streets on Aug. 31. Police said they charged 55-year-old William...
WOWT
Missing Lincoln inmate returns to facility
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate who was missing from a Lincoln correctional facility has returned. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Kelcey Schrage, 32, returned to the facility on his own Friday. Schrage allegedly didn’t return back to the Lincoln Community Corrections Center from his job in...
klkntv.com
Troopers seize stolen guns, MDMA on I-80 in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The smell of marijuana led state troopers to two stolen guns and drugs in a vehicle on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska. Around 6:50 a.m. Mountain time, a trooper pulled over a Nissan Versa for speeding near Lodgepole, which is west of Ogallala. When the...
WOWT
14-year-old boy arrested in homicide case to be charged in juvenile court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Wednesday that charges against the 14-year-old boy arrested after a fatal shooting Monday will be filed in juvenile court. Kleine said Omaha Police briefed his office on the case Wednesday morning ahead of the boy’s court appearance this afternoon.
KETV.com
Belcastro-Gonzalez alleges retaliation in opening arguments; Omaha police chief expected to testify
OMAHA, Neb. — A jury has been seated in federal court, and opening arguments are expected Tuesday in the trial of Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez versus the city of Omaha. Belcastro-Gonzalez has sued, contending the police department denied a promotion to deputy chief and that the city retaliated against her when she pursued a complaint.
News Channel Nebraska
Two teens reportedly break into church, store in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A church and a store were reportedly broken into Monday evening by two Lincoln teens. The Lincoln Police Department said police were sent to Bubbles and Blocks, 4930 Lindberg St., around 6:45 p.m. for a burglary after a report of a fire alarm. The officers reportedly saw one of the front windows had been shattered.
klin.com
LPD Searching Landfill Following Man’s Death
Lincoln Police released new details on Wednesday afternoon in the death of a Lincoln man at a motel at at Northwest 12th and West Bond Street. Assistant Chief Jason Stille identified the victim as 49 year old Ronnie Patz. Stille says they learned of Patz’s death while investigating the murder of 61 year old Ronald George, who was found stabbed to death in a field near 3rd and P Streets last week.
UPDATE: 14-year-old Omaha homicide suspect to be charged in juvenile court
The Omaha Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday evening near 72nd and Country Club Rd.
WOWT
LIVE at 3PM: Lincoln Police to release new details in homicide investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police plan to release new details in a homicide investigation during a press conference Wednesday afternoon. Watch it live at 3 p.m. in the video player above or on the 1011 NOW app on Roku, AppleTV, FireTV and AndroidTV. William Wright, 55, is in custody...
News Channel Nebraska
Man allegedly assaulted and robbed in Lincoln laundromat
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department received a call for a reported robbery early Monday morning. LPD said police were sent to USTOP, 942 S 27th St., around 4:30 a.m. They talked to a 26-year-old victim who told them that he had been in the attached U-Suds laundromat when he was reportedly approached by two unknown men.
doniphanherald.com
Exclusive: Inmates say Patrick Schroeder killed himself on Nebraska's death row
Fellow inmates say death row inmate Patrick Schroeder killed himself Monday, after attempting suicide earlier this month. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed the 45-year-old's death at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in a news release. But it declined to provide any details of his death, saying the cause...
News Channel Nebraska
Truck found in pond with unresponsive driver in Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and Southeast Fire and Rescue responded to a rescue alarm on Saturday. LCSO said officers were sent to the area of 75th St. and Badger Road around 4:00 p.m. They received information that someone had reportedly suffered a medical episode and their vehicle was submerged in a nearby pond.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska child welfare system taking alternative approach with more troubled families
The situation sounded bad. Children missing school day after day. Roaches crawling throughout the home. Parents wary and uncooperative with the child welfare worker who showed up at their door. It could have resulted in the Lincoln parents being charged with child abuse and neglect, their children being removed from...
KETV.com
School resource officer at Omaha North called for help to 'de-escalate a situation'
OMAHA, Neb. — A school resource officer called for assistance Tuesday at Omaha North High School, according to a letter sent to parents. In the letter, Omaha North Principal Collette Nero said it started when someone came to the school and was upset over an incident that involved their student.
1011now.com
Inmate missing from Lincoln correctional facility
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities say an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln. They say Kelcey Schrage left his job Thursday and did not return to the corrections facility. Schrage started his sentence on March 17, 2022. He was sentenced to two years for possession of...
klin.com
Two Teens Accused Of Damaging Lincoln Day Care, Church
Two teenagers are accused of damaging a child care center and church Monday evening. Around 6:45 p.m. officers were called to investigate a burglary at Bubbles and Blocks Child Development Center on 84th between Pioneers and Old Cheney. “When they arrived they found glass had been shattered on the north...
klkntv.com
Major disaster averted at Lincoln plant after machine begins smoldering overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Workers were evacuated from the ADM soybean processing plant early Wednesday morning after a dryer unit began smoldering. Lincoln Fire & Rescue was called to the area near Cotner Boulevard and Cornhusker Highway around 1 a.m., after the machine’s temperature began soaring. Crews were...
