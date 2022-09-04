ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
kfornow.com

Man Found Dead At Lincoln Motel Identified

Lincoln Police at the scene of a reported suspicious death outside of a motel near NW 12th and West Bond Street on Sept 1, 2022. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News) Lincoln, NE (September 7, 2022) Police today identified 49 year old Ronnie Patz, a Lincoln resident, as the man found dead at a Motel 6 near the airport last week. No charges have been filed in the death yet, but 55 year old William Wright is being held as “the only person of interest at this time” according to Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln police identify second body in homicide investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police have identified the second body found during a homicide investigation, and they said they think the deaths are connected. Officials initially found 61-year-old Ronald George dead in a field near North 3rd and P Streets on Aug. 31. Police said they charged 55-year-old William...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Missing Lincoln inmate returns to facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate who was missing from a Lincoln correctional facility has returned. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Kelcey Schrage, 32, returned to the facility on his own Friday. Schrage allegedly didn’t return back to the Lincoln Community Corrections Center from his job in...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
klkntv.com

Troopers seize stolen guns, MDMA on I-80 in western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The smell of marijuana led state troopers to two stolen guns and drugs in a vehicle on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska. Around 6:50 a.m. Mountain time, a trooper pulled over a Nissan Versa for speeding near Lodgepole, which is west of Ogallala. When the...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

14-year-old boy arrested in homicide case to be charged in juvenile court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Wednesday that charges against the 14-year-old boy arrested after a fatal shooting Monday will be filed in juvenile court. Kleine said Omaha Police briefed his office on the case Wednesday morning ahead of the boy’s court appearance this afternoon.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two teens reportedly break into church, store in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A church and a store were reportedly broken into Monday evening by two Lincoln teens. The Lincoln Police Department said police were sent to Bubbles and Blocks, 4930 Lindberg St., around 6:45 p.m. for a burglary after a report of a fire alarm. The officers reportedly saw one of the front windows had been shattered.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccc#Ndcs
klin.com

LPD Searching Landfill Following Man’s Death

Lincoln Police released new details on Wednesday afternoon in the death of a Lincoln man at a motel at at Northwest 12th and West Bond Street. Assistant Chief Jason Stille identified the victim as 49 year old Ronnie Patz. Stille says they learned of Patz’s death while investigating the murder of 61 year old Ronald George, who was found stabbed to death in a field near 3rd and P Streets last week.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man allegedly assaulted and robbed in Lincoln laundromat

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department received a call for a reported robbery early Monday morning. LPD said police were sent to USTOP, 942 S 27th St., around 4:30 a.m. They talked to a 26-year-old victim who told them that he had been in the attached U-Suds laundromat when he was reportedly approached by two unknown men.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
doniphanherald.com

Exclusive: Inmates say Patrick Schroeder killed himself on Nebraska's death row

Fellow inmates say death row inmate Patrick Schroeder killed himself Monday, after attempting suicide earlier this month. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed the 45-year-old's death at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in a news release. But it declined to provide any details of his death, saying the cause...
TECUMSEH, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Truck found in pond with unresponsive driver in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and Southeast Fire and Rescue responded to a rescue alarm on Saturday. LCSO said officers were sent to the area of 75th St. and Badger Road around 4:00 p.m. They received information that someone had reportedly suffered a medical episode and their vehicle was submerged in a nearby pond.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Inmate missing from Lincoln correctional facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities say an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln. They say Kelcey Schrage left his job Thursday and did not return to the corrections facility. Schrage started his sentence on March 17, 2022. He was sentenced to two years for possession of...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Two Teens Accused Of Damaging Lincoln Day Care, Church

Two teenagers are accused of damaging a child care center and church Monday evening. Around 6:45 p.m. officers were called to investigate a burglary at Bubbles and Blocks Child Development Center on 84th between Pioneers and Old Cheney. “When they arrived they found glass had been shattered on the north...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy