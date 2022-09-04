Clemson vs. Georgia Tech: Who has the edge?

Clemson will head to Atlanta on Monday to take on Georgia Tech to cap the first full weekend of the college football season. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set for 8 p.m. The game will televised by ESPN.

Clemson’s defense vs. Tech’s offense: Despite some key departures at linebacker and in the secondary, Clemson returns more than half of its starters from a defense that allowed the second-fewest points in the country a season ago. And there’s no doubt where the group’s bread is buttered.

Headlined by projected first-round draft picks Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy, first-year coordinator Wesley Goodwin is working with what’s widely viewed as one of if not the best defensive line in college football. As for Tech, the Yellow Jackets are retooling on the offensive side of the ball.

Tech lost one of the ACC’s more dynamic running backs, Jahmyr Gibbs, to Alabama. Backup quarterback Jordan Yates, who filled in for an injured Jeff Sims for most of last season, transferred to Sam Houston State. But perhaps the biggest issue for Tech against Clemson will be trying to replace four starting offensive linemen.

Sims, who started as a true freshman in 2020, is back behind center for the Yellow Jackets and brings a bigger arm as well as a dual threat to the quarterback position. But will he have enough time to operate in the pocket or enough help from the running game for it to matter against what should be one of the nation’s top defenses once again? Advantage: Clemson

Clemson’s offense vs. Tech’s defense: What is Clemson’s offense going to look like after last year’s precipitous dropoff?

It’s one of the more intriguing questions in college football circles nationally. D.J. Uiagalelei is looking to bounce back after a subpar season a year ago, and first-year coordinator Brandon Streeter is taking over the play calling, though Streeter has been working with Uiagalelei as Clemson’s quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator previously.

Unlike Tech, the Tigers have their backfield and the majority of their offensive line still intact from last season. Will Shipley returns after leading Clemson in rushing as a true freshman, and four starters are back up front. The lone newbie on the line is freshman tight tackle Blake Miller, which is worth keeping an eye on.

While Tech wasn’t very good defensively last season (ranked 100th or worse nationally in yards and points allowed), the Yellow Jackets were stingy against this Clemson offense last season. Tech did lose its leading tackler off last year’s team and brought in a slew of transfers to try to help shore up the second and third levels of the defense.

Both units are in prove-it mode, but Clemson’s experience on offense gives the Tigers the slight edge here. Advantage: Clemson

Special teams: Clemson has one of the ACC’s top placekickers in veteran B.T. Potter while Tech is having to replace its kicker from last season, Brent Cimaglia. The Tigers also have their top kick returners back in Shipley (kickoffs) and Will Taylor (punts).

But there’s still some question about the punting with Will Spiers having moved on. Potter and freshman Jack Smith were part of an up-and-down competition there during preseason camp, but Aidan Swanson won the job, at least for now.

Potter and the Tigers’ potential in the return game are enough to give them the slight edge here, but the punting is worth keeping an eye on in this one. Advantage: Clemson

Bottom line: While Clemson’s offense is a mystery in terms of how it’s going to perform coming off last season, it’s hard to envision a retooling Tech offense having much success against the Tigers’ defense, particularly in the trenches. If Clemson can stay away from turnovers, a happy group of Tigers should walk out of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Prediction: Clemson 27, Georgia Tech 10

