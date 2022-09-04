Read full article on original website
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
7 shot, 4 dead in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody after a frightening several hours across the city of Memphis. Memphis police issued an alert Wednesday evening to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous man who police said was on a shooting rampage across Memphis. That man...
actionnews5.com
1 dead, 5 not injured from shooting in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young man died during a shooting in Midtown early Wednesday. Memphis police said a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene on Lyndale Avenue. There were five others on the scene when the shooting took place, but they were not injured, said police. There...
actionnews5.com
One man arrested in Whisper Valley Drive shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man was arrested in the Whisper Valley Drive shooting, leading to one person being dead and one injured. On Aug 19, 2022, police responded to shots being fired on Whisper Valley Drive near a keystone Automotive. When police arrived at the scene, they were informed...
actionnews5.com
Shooting on East Parkway South leaves one man dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on East Parkway South near Walker Avenue. At 4:25 p.m. Memphis Police responded to a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound, later pronounced dead. There is no suspect information at this time. With any...
actionnews5.com
VIDEO: Footage shows Eliza Fletcher’s accused abductor cleaning car after her disappearance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A day after MPD identified Eliza Fletcher’s body, police are continuing to investigate leads in the case — including new surveillance video obtained from the apartment complex where murder suspect Cleotha Henderson’s brother lived. From the Longview Gardens apartment complex, surveillance video shows...
actionnews5.com
2 juveniles injured after shooting in Berclair
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two juveniles are in the hospital after a shooting in Berclair overnight. Memphis Police Department says the teens were shot at a gas station on Macon Road around 12:23 a.m. Tuesday. Both were rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. There is no...
actionnews5.com
LIVE: Mid-South officials give update on Eliza Fletcher kidnapping, murder investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy along with the FBI, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis and several other law enforcement officials are giving an update on the investigation into the kidnapping and murder of Eliza Fletcher. This story will be updated with information from the news...
actionnews5.com
City officials address city-wide shooting spree arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - City leaders held a press conference at midnight Thursday morning following the arrest of 19-year-old suspect Ezekiel Kelly. After an hours-long shooting rampage across the Memphis metropolitan area on Wednesday evening, four people were killed and three others injured, officials say. They say multiple felony charges...
actionnews5.com
City officials, locals react to hours-long shooting spree across Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis city officials and locals have made statements following the hours-long shooting spree and police chase that took place Wednesday night. Memphis police successfully captured 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly around 9:30 p.m. after a rampage that set multiple areas of the city on lockdown for hours. Many...
actionnews5.com
Law enforcement gives insight to the recovery of Eliza Fletcher’s body
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The search for Memphis woman Eliza Fletcher ended with a tragic end in South Memphis. On Tuesday morning, Memphis Police ended the city watch that was put out for her and shortly after confirmed Fletcher was identified as the body that was found in South Memphis Monday evening.
actionnews5.com
Body found in South Memphis identified as Eliza Fletcher; suspect faces additional charges in her death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the search for Eliza Fletcher entered day four Tuesday morning, Memphis Police Department confirmed the body found in South Memphis Monday evening was identified as 34-year-old Fletcher. The Memphis wife and mom of two was reported missing Friday after not returning from her morning jog....
actionnews5.com
WATCH: Police release footage from mass shooting at Collierville Kroger nearly 1 year later
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - As the investigation into a mass shooting at Kroger in Collierville wraps up, investigators are releasing surveillance footage of the horrifying incident that struck the small community. Videos shared with our newsroom show the suspect, 29-year-old Uk Thang, walking around the store with multiple guns opening...
actionnews5.com
Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large police presence has emerged at Chestnut Avenue and Victor Street where police confirmed a body has been found. Multiple agencies are at the scene where the area has been blocked off by police tape. A police helicopter was also seen circling the area. There’s...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County district attorney says Eliza Fletcher’s kidnapping, murder was ‘isolated attack’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several Mid-South officials gathered Tuesday morning following the positive identification of Eliza Fletcher’s body -- the mother of two who was kidnapped Friday while jogging near the University of Memphis. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy along with the FBI, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis...
actionnews5.com
Court records detail discovery of Eliza Fletcher’s body
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details were released in the discovery of Eliza Fletcher’s body, just hours after charging Cleotho Abston with her murder. According to court documents, multiple police agencies performed a search for Eliza Fletcher on Monday around 5 p.m. During the search, the affidavit states the...
actionnews5.com
Target kidnapping suspect arrested, charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the two suspects who police say kidnapped a mother and her one-year-old baby in a Target parking lot last week was arrested and charged on Tuesday morning. On Aug. 31, Memphis police responded to a robbery on Highway 64 in which the victim told...
actionnews5.com
New documents detail the death and disappearance of Eliza Fletcher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details were released in the discovery of Eliza Fletcher’s body, just hours after charging Cleotha Abston with her murder. According to court documents, multiple police agencies performed a search for Fletcher on Monday around 5 p.m. During the search, the affidavit states the search...
actionnews5.com
Body found amid Eliza Fletcher abduction leaves public speculating
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday night’s police presence in South Memphis was without a doubt the largest scene observed since Eliza Fletcher was abducted Friday morning. Memphis police say they have found a body but have not given a positive I.D. However, the area of Monday night’s scene was...
actionnews5.com
Retired Shelby Co. deputy offers safety tips for runners
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After the disappearance and death of Eliza Fletcher, many Mid-South runners say they have no plans to stop doing what they love. Some say they’re even more determined to run, with a renewed focus on safety. Mary Evans, a 25-year vet of the Shelby County...
actionnews5.com
City Watch issued for man kidnapped during carjacking near Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is missing after he was kidnapped during a carjacking overnight near Parkway Village. According to a City Watch issued by Memphis Police Department, Elmer Conidenz was sleeping in the back of a white 2011 Mazda 6 early Tuesday morning when two armed suspects forced the driver and passenger out.
