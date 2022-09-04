ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

7 shot, 4 dead in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody after a frightening several hours across the city of Memphis. Memphis police issued an alert Wednesday evening to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous man who police said was on a shooting rampage across Memphis. That man...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 dead, 5 not injured from shooting in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young man died during a shooting in Midtown early Wednesday. Memphis police said a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene on Lyndale Avenue. There were five others on the scene when the shooting took place, but they were not injured, said police. There...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

One man arrested in Whisper Valley Drive shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man was arrested in the Whisper Valley Drive shooting, leading to one person being dead and one injured. On Aug 19, 2022, police responded to shots being fired on Whisper Valley Drive near a keystone Automotive. When police arrived at the scene, they were informed...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shooting on East Parkway South leaves one man dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on East Parkway South near Walker Avenue. At 4:25 p.m. Memphis Police responded to a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound, later pronounced dead. There is no suspect information at this time. With any...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
actionnews5.com

2 juveniles injured after shooting in Berclair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two juveniles are in the hospital after a shooting in Berclair overnight. Memphis Police Department says the teens were shot at a gas station on Macon Road around 12:23 a.m. Tuesday. Both were rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. There is no...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

City officials address city-wide shooting spree arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - City leaders held a press conference at midnight Thursday morning following the arrest of 19-year-old suspect Ezekiel Kelly. After an hours-long shooting rampage across the Memphis metropolitan area on Wednesday evening, four people were killed and three others injured, officials say. They say multiple felony charges...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliza Fletcher
Person
St. Mary
actionnews5.com

City officials, locals react to hours-long shooting spree across Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis city officials and locals have made statements following the hours-long shooting spree and police chase that took place Wednesday night. Memphis police successfully captured 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly around 9:30 p.m. after a rampage that set multiple areas of the city on lockdown for hours. Many...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Law enforcement gives insight to the recovery of Eliza Fletcher’s body

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The search for Memphis woman Eliza Fletcher ended with a tragic end in South Memphis. On Tuesday morning, Memphis Police ended the city watch that was put out for her and shortly after confirmed Fletcher was identified as the body that was found in South Memphis Monday evening.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abduction#Violent Crime#Memphis Police Department#The University Of Memphis#Gmc Terrain
actionnews5.com

Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large police presence has emerged at Chestnut Avenue and Victor Street where police confirmed a body has been found. Multiple agencies are at the scene where the area has been blocked off by police tape. A police helicopter was also seen circling the area. There’s...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Court records detail discovery of Eliza Fletcher’s body

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details were released in the discovery of Eliza Fletcher’s body, just hours after charging Cleotho Abston with her murder. According to court documents, multiple police agencies performed a search for Eliza Fletcher on Monday around 5 p.m. During the search, the affidavit states the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Target kidnapping suspect arrested, charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the two suspects who police say kidnapped a mother and her one-year-old baby in a Target parking lot last week was arrested and charged on Tuesday morning. On Aug. 31, Memphis police responded to a robbery on Highway 64 in which the victim told...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnews5.com

New documents detail the death and disappearance of Eliza Fletcher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details were released in the discovery of Eliza Fletcher’s body, just hours after charging Cleotha Abston with her murder. According to court documents, multiple police agencies performed a search for Fletcher on Monday around 5 p.m. During the search, the affidavit states the search...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Body found amid Eliza Fletcher abduction leaves public speculating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday night’s police presence in South Memphis was without a doubt the largest scene observed since Eliza Fletcher was abducted Friday morning. Memphis police say they have found a body but have not given a positive I.D. However, the area of Monday night’s scene was...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Retired Shelby Co. deputy offers safety tips for runners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After the disappearance and death of Eliza Fletcher, many Mid-South runners say they have no plans to stop doing what they love. Some say they’re even more determined to run, with a renewed focus on safety. Mary Evans, a 25-year vet of the Shelby County...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

City Watch issued for man kidnapped during carjacking near Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is missing after he was kidnapped during a carjacking overnight near Parkway Village. According to a City Watch issued by Memphis Police Department, Elmer Conidenz was sleeping in the back of a white 2011 Mazda 6 early Tuesday morning when two armed suspects forced the driver and passenger out.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy