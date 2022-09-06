Wet conditions to continue into Tuesday morning, likely to impact morning commute

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says showers will continue overnight into Tuesday evening. Wet conditions are likely to make Tuesday morning commute slow for drivers.

Rainfall estimates for the city are 1-2 inches by Wednesday.

A flood watch is in effect for all of New York City from 5 p.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday - STORM WATCH: Moderate to heavy rain through the morning. Flooding is expected and can be problematic due to the drought conditions. Rain tapers to showers by 2 p.m., ending very late in the evening. Highs near 70. Lows near 66.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy but breezy. Highs near 73. Lows near 62.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. Lows near 67.

FRIDAY: Sunny! Highs near 83. Lows near 69.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with thin clouds. Highs near 83. Lows near 68.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs near 79. Lows near 69.