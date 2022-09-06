ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Wet conditions to continue into Tuesday morning, likely to impact morning commute

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says showers will continue overnight into Tuesday evening. Wet conditions are likely to make Tuesday morning commute slow for drivers.

Rainfall estimates for the city are 1-2 inches by Wednesday.

A flood watch is in effect for all of New York City from 5 p.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday - STORM WATCH: Moderate to heavy rain through the morning. Flooding is expected and can be problematic due to the drought conditions. Rain tapers to showers by 2 p.m., ending very late in the evening. Highs near 70. Lows near 66.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy but breezy. Highs near 73. Lows near 62.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. Lows near 67.

FRIDAY: Sunny! Highs near 83. Lows near 69.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with thin clouds. Highs near 83. Lows near 68.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs near 79. Lows near 69.

The Staten Island Advance

Coastal flooding expected on Staten Island tonight

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island is expected to experience coastal flooding during this evening’s high tide, according to the National Weather Service. Brief flooding may occur in vulnerable areas along the waterfront and shoreline, the agency said in its coastal flood statement, warning that some roadways could flood under the inundation, which could reach up to six inches.
nypressnews.com

Near-Total Washout Expected Tuesday, With Up to 4 Inches of Rain Possible

Heavy rain is expected to besiege the tri-state area Tuesday during what appears on track to be the closest to a full-day washout the region has seen in some time. The most intense rain was expected through Tuesday morning, though showers could be slow and steady over a longer stretch of time than they were on Monday in spots. The forecast calls for the type of rain that could improve severe drought conditions plaguing New York, New Jersey and Connecticut this summer.
PIX11

All-day rain takes the edge off drought, but it’s still here

UNION, New Jersey (PIX11) — It rained all day across the tri-state region on Tuesday, with some areas north and east of New York City getting between 2 inches to 3 inches of precipitation. However, most of central and northern New Jersey, Long Island and New York City received about an inch or so of […]
PIX11

Heavy rain, flooding could impact transit around NYC

NEW YOKR (PIX11) — The MTA took precautions Monday amid forecasts for heavy rain and flooding. The inclement weather, expected Monday evening into Tuesday morning, is expected to start in the Lower Hudson Valley and then move across New York City and Long Island, according to the MTA. New York City Subway Weather-response teams will […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Oh snow! School snow days in NYC are no more

Growing up, it was always the best feeling when we’d wake up to the city blanketed in snow and we’d see our school’s name on the TV news list of closures. A snow day! School was canceled and we could spend all day sledding and drinking hot chocolate.
Daily Voice

Service Area Along Hutchinson River Parkway In White Plains To Temporarily Close

State officials issued an alert to Westchester County motorists about the temporary closure of a service area along the Hutchinson River Parkway. The New York State Department of Transportation said the Mamaroneck River Service Area, located along the Hutchinson River Parkway between Exit 13 (Mamaroneck Avenue) and Exit 14 (North Street) in White Plains, is set to close on Monday, Sept. 12, beginning at midnight.
One Green Planet

Dangerous Arsenic Levels Found in Manhattan Public Housing Leaving Over 3,500 Residents Without Safe Drinking Water

Dangerous levels of arsenic were found in one of the largest public housing complexes in Manhattan, and residents have been without safe drinking water for over a week. The residents of the New York City Public Housing Authority (NYCHA) complex have been told to avoid the building’s tap water as officials continue to test the water. The complex is Manhattan’s largest public housing complex, and the water crisis has affected over 3,700 residents.
